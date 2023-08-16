Field Report: Candles Work Fine, Incense is Trendy, But Room Sprays Are Always Necessary

I’ve been trying to cook at home more. Living in a city like New York, this is tougher than it seems — I tend to order in or when I do buy groceries, I don’t always end up using them — but when I turned 30, I made it my goal to be the one who transitions my friend group into “dinner party” friends and not “3 am nightclub” friends. The trouble with this plan? I’m constantly running up against the deadline of people coming over and the whole house smells like fish.

At that point, candles won’t burn fast enough to cover the scent, and Febreeze is too recognizable (i.e it smells synthetic and artificial) as a last-minute fix. Enter: room sprays. They’re basically cologne for your apartment, but they’re far cheaper. They may not last as long in the air as a cologne would, but that’s not what they’re designed to do — they’re more of a nasal palate cleanser. (Pro tip: After starting with room spray, follow up with candles to keep the vibe — and nice aroma — going strong.)

Personally, I keep a few room sprays handy in my apartment: one near the front door (which, because I live in an apartment, not a palace, is very close to both the kitchen and bedroom anyway) and one in the bathroom. In the summer months, I personally stock up on designer and hotelier Kit Kemp’s Lavender Eucalyptus spray — it has a summery, citrusy scent that works well in a colorful apartment like mine. It’s also the scent of the Crosby Street Hotel, one of my favorite staycations in the city.

Courtesy of Firmdale Hotels $35.00 Designer Kit Kemp’s room spray is really affordable and is a great summer option to keep things smelling fresh.



Everyone prefers a different scent for their own home style, though. Some of SPY’s most design-forward insiders opt for a wide range of scents.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder Anna Kocharian, Design Writer and Critic $60.00 This woody tobacco scent has just the right amount of pepper to give it a slight kick.



“I love Aesop’s Istros room spray and the way its scent gently blankets a space. It’s powerful and captivating but not overwhelming. Breathe it in and it might just transport you, even if for a brief moment.”

Courtesy of Le Labo Alison Rose, Interior Designer $132.00 Le Labo’s home fragrances cover a wider range without the strength of their perfumes to set a tone in any room.



“My obsession is the Le Labo ‘Home Fragrance,’ but I also love to have the brand’s ‘travel tubes’ in my purse.”

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Frankie Carratini, Creative Director $205.00 Frederic Malle’s luxe design is the serious upgrade your home needs.



“I’m obsessed with Frederic Malle’s Perfume Gun in Cafe Society. The packaging is extremely utilitarian for a luxury product. A couple sprays around the home transports the senses to a black-tie after party at that crazy friend of yours who doesn’t work but somehow maintains apartments in New York and Paris. It’s chaotic and slightly unkempt, like Kate Moss.”