Cozy Up on the Best Sectional Sofas for Small Spaces

Sectionals are a perennially popular seating option. Often, one sectional is the only seating you need for a room, eliminating the need for multiple chairs and sofas. However, for those of us with limited space—whether in a small apartment or condo, or in a petite room—buying a sectional can be challenging, but not impossible.

What the Experts Say

Renowell’s Head of Interior Design, Mariya Snisar, says it’s important to start by accurately measuring the available area and deciding how much floor space you’re willing to sacrifice. “Shoppers can exclude a ton of sectionals that won’t work in their space,” she says, also recommending sectionals with modular design with built-in storage to maximize functionality. Finally, style matters. “Typically, smaller spaces work best with minimalism. This interior style is sleek and doesn’t make the space look cluttered, which allows it to give the room an airy, spacious feel,” Snisar says. Here are some top sectionals for small spaces to get you started.

Courtesy of Wayfair BEST VALUE $549.99 This L-shaped sectional is a smart multitasker, perfect for a small space. It features a reversible chaise—position it at the left or the right, according to what works best for your room—and a pull-out bed. The linen upholstery is available in beige, blue, or dark gray, has three tufted-back cushions and comes with two throw pillows. The chaise lifts up to reveal roomy storage. Perhaps best of all, this handy sectional sofa retails for less than $550.

Courtesy of Anthropologie BEST FOR COZY VIBES $2,798.00 Just because you’re looking to economize on size doesn’t mean you need to skimp on comfort thanks to this plush sectional from Anthropologie. At only 84 inches wide, it fits neatly into most small living rooms, and you can choose to have the chaise on the left or the right side. The cozy sofa is handcrafted and made to order in the USA, allowing customers to choose from five different fabrics (velvet, Montauk performance linen, Belgian linen, chunky basketweave or piece-dyed weave) in more than 50 colors. The sturdy kiln-dried hardwood frame means this sofa will be a stylish addition to your home for years to come.

Courtesy of Article BEST MID-CENTURY MODERN SECTIONAL $1,899.00 If your style veers toward mid-century modern, this retro sectional by Article might be just the right fit. The angled wood legs and wooden frame set off the linen-blend fabric upholstery over plush foam-padded, fiber- and feather-filled cushions. Choose from three sectional configurations (corner, left-hand chaise, or right-hand chaise) to fit snugly in your space.

Courtesy of Burrow BEST MODULAR LEATHER SECTIONAL $3,885.00 Nothing upgrades a room quite like a leather sofa. This tailored one from Burrow looks flawless and is packed with smart features, including a built-in USB charger. You can customize it to include a moveable chaise and/or ottoman, so it will fit perfectly in your space. Choose from three leather options, three armrest heights and six wooden leg finishes.

Courtesy of Burrow BEST ARMLESS SECTIONAL $1,235.00 Opt for a chic, streamlined sectional with a smaller footprint. The Burrow Range sofa is plush and cozy, and it keeps a lower profile with the omission of chunky arms. The sculptural sofa comes clad in soft performance material that resists stains and spills. Choose from four different fabric colors and three different wood finishes for the legs, so you can customize your look.

Courtesy of West Elm BEST FOR OUTDOORS $639.20 – $1,499.00 $799.00 – $1,499.00 If you’re lucky enough to have an outdoor space—even an enclosed one—multiply your living space with an outdoor sectional. This one from West Elm comes with a sturdy solid wood frame and weather-resistant, yarn-dyed cushions. The moisture-resistant mahogany and eucalyptus wood is wire-brushed for a weathered look, and you can choose the custom configuration that works best for your space. Maybe best of all, it’s designed for entertaining, thanks to the built-in ledge that’s perfect for holding drinks.