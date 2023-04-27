Cozy Up on the Best Sectional Sofas for Small Spaces

Sectionals are a perennially popular seating option. Often, one sectional is the only seating you need for a room, eliminating the need for multiple chairs and sofas. However, for those of us with limited space—whether in a small apartment or condo, or in a petite room—buying a sectional can be challenging, but not impossible.
Best Sectional Sofas for Small Spaces: At a Glance
What the Experts Say
Renowell’s Head of Interior Design, Mariya Snisar, says it’s important to start by accurately measuring the available area and deciding how much floor space you’re willing to sacrifice. “Shoppers can exclude a ton of sectionals that won’t work in their space,” she says, also recommending sectionals with modular design with built-in storage to maximize functionality. Finally, style matters. “Typically, smaller spaces work best with minimalism. This interior style is sleek and doesn’t make the space look cluttered, which allows it to give the room an airy, spacious feel,” Snisar says. Here are some top sectionals for small spaces to get you started.
Areebe 3-Piece Upholstered Sectional
This L-shaped sectional is a smart multitasker, perfect for a small space. It features a reversible chaise—position it at the left or the right, according to what works best for your room—and a pull-out bed. The linen upholstery is available in beige, blue, or dark gray, has three tufted-back cushions and comes with two throw pillows. The chaise lifts up to reveal roomy storage. Perhaps best of all, this handy sectional sofa retails for less than $550.
Anthropologie Katina Petite Chaise Sectional
Just because you’re looking to economize on size doesn’t mean you need to skimp on comfort thanks to this plush sectional from Anthropologie. At only 84 inches wide, it fits neatly into most small living rooms, and you can choose to have the chaise on the left or the right side. The cozy sofa is handcrafted and made to order in the USA, allowing customers to choose from five different fabrics (velvet, Montauk performance linen, Belgian linen, chunky basketweave or piece-dyed weave) in more than 50 colors. The sturdy kiln-dried hardwood frame means this sofa will be a stylish addition to your home for years to come.
Article Timber Olio
If your style veers toward mid-century modern, this retro sectional by Article might be just the right fit. The angled wood legs and wooden frame set off the linen-blend fabric upholstery over plush foam-padded, fiber- and feather-filled cushions. Choose from three sectional configurations (corner, left-hand chaise, or right-hand chaise) to fit snugly in your space.
Burrow Block Nomad Leather Sectional With Ottoman
Nothing upgrades a room quite like a leather sofa. This tailored one from Burrow looks flawless and is packed with smart features, including a built-in USB charger. You can customize it to include a moveable chaise and/or ottoman, so it will fit perfectly in your space. Choose from three leather options, three armrest heights and six wooden leg finishes.
Burrow Range 3-Piece Open Sectional Lounger
Opt for a chic, streamlined sectional with a smaller footprint. The Burrow Range sofa is plush and cozy, and it keeps a lower profile with the omission of chunky arms. The sculptural sofa comes clad in soft performance material that resists stains and spills. Choose from four different fabric colors and three different wood finishes for the legs, so you can customize your look.
West Elm Portside Outdoor Sectional
If you’re lucky enough to have an outdoor space—even an enclosed one—multiply your living space with an outdoor sectional. This one from West Elm comes with a sturdy solid wood frame and weather-resistant, yarn-dyed cushions. The moisture-resistant mahogany and eucalyptus wood is wire-brushed for a weathered look, and you can choose the custom configuration that works best for your space. Maybe best of all, it’s designed for entertaining, thanks to the built-in ledge that’s perfect for holding drinks.
Frequently Asked Questions: Four Key Things to Consider When Buying a Sectional for a Small Space
Evelina Juzėnaitė, Principal Interior Designer at Planner 5D, an online home design tool, knows that finding the perfect sectional for a diminutive space can present unique challenges. Here, she offers four key things to keep in mind.
How big should I go with a sectional while leaving space for, well, me?
“Always measure the space where you plan to put your furniture before making a purchase,” Juzėnaitė says. “This will give you an idea of the maximum size of the couch you can buy.” Be sure to consider extra space for parts that move or recline.
I found a sofa I love, bigger is better right? More is more?
“Large furniture can make a room feel cramped, so choose a sofa that will complement your interior style and color scheme. You can consider fabric, texture and other furniture pieces in the room to find the best sofa for your space. Consider the length, depth and height of the sectional, and make sure it won’t overwhelm the room,” she says.
How do I know what sectional sofa is right for my needs?
“Ask yourself what you’ll be using it for. If you plan to use the sectional sofa for TV watching or family gatherings, you may want to consider a design that allows for comfortable seating and easy viewing angles, such as L- and U-shaped sofas,” Juzėnaitė says. “For a studio or workspace, you may want to consider a sectional sofa with a more compact design: U-shaped or round sofas. Also, choose a fabric that’s easy to clean and maintain, especially if you have pets.”
Why are there so many? Isn’t it just find a comfortable one?
“Comfort is subjective, so it’s important to decide what you find comfortable before buying a sofa. Do you prefer a firm or soft couch? Don’t just go for a pretty sofa; make sure it’s comfortable for your needs,” she says.