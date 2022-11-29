A Subtle Style Upgrade to an Everyday Jacket, Shearling Coats Are Our Go-To Every Winter

The best shearling coats for men are warm, like, you feel as if you’re in the tropics when you wear one. It’s that enveloping heat that has made shearling coats the preferred outerwear for ranchers and people who are outside in the cold for long hours.

The best shearling jackets and coats are also like tuxedos in that they imbue an air of sophistication, worldliness and that indefinable “something” to the wearer. The term shearling and sheepskin are interchangeable. It is a smooth leather on one side, while the inner is lined with a thick natural wool-like material. Sheepskin-lined hats were popular with the Cumin tribes during the middle ages. The Victorians made sheepskin coats de rigueur for the well-dressed gentleman. Cowboys wore them during cold weather. During WWII, American fighter pilots wore the B3 sheepskin-lined bomber jacket to keep them warm in unheated planes. Every decade since the war has seen sheepskin coats and jackets as a popular winter wear item.

The best shearling jackets and coats develop a patina as they age. The leather looks lived in, yet rich. You can wear a shearling jacket over a lightweight shirt in the fall and will be just as comfortable layering it over a thick sweater in the dead of winter.

1. Levi’s Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket

BEST OVERALL

Trucker jackets were the “in” jacket to have in the early aughts, and now they’re an outerwear staple. Levi’s version for colder months is lined in Sherpa, AKA faux shearling. This jacket also has a Sherpa collar, buttons down the front, two chest pockets and two hand pockets in the front. It also comes in a multitude of colors ranging from tan, dark blue denim, black and more. If you’re going for the more casual vibe this winter, you can never go wrong with this sherpa-lined jean option below.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Overland Special Edition Merino Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket

RUNNER-UP

Overland specializes in shearling everything, from steering wheel covers to slippers. This jacket is most definitely on the pricier side, coming in hot at almost $900, but damn, just look at it. It’s totally worth the splurge. This shearling bomber is made from distress-finished sheepskin to exude a rugged yet rich-feeling look. It has a slightly notched collar, two slash pockets and a detachable hood.

Courtesy of Overland

Overland Special Edition Merino Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket $895.00 Buy Now

3. MR P. Shearling-Trimmed Boiled Wool Blouson Jacket

GO-TO SHEARLING COAT

For premium clothing with classic designs, you can’t go wrong with anything from MR P. The MR P. Shearling-Trimmed Boiled Wool Blouson Jacket will never go out of style and last you forever. The boiled midnight-blue wool outer is extra durable and warm and the ever-so-soft and cozy lamb shearling collar will keep the heat in on biting cold days. Plus, this shearling coat is lined, making it all too easy to wear a sweater comfortably underneath. Though it doesn’t have as much shearling as some other coats, it’s still timeless and way more affordable because of it.

Wear it with a nice pair of dark jeans, your go-to winter sweater and a stylish pair of Chelsea boots. You’ll be looking way too fly on your next date night, believe that.

Courtesy of Mr. Porter

4. Patagonia Men’s Shearling Fleece Jacket

BEST FOR LAYERING

The Patagonia Men’s Shearling Fleece Jacket is about as versatile as jackets come. The 100% recycled polyester jersey-backed micro-pile fleece keeps the heat in without feeling stuffy and little details like ribbed hems and cuffs do their part too. It’ll easily stand alone on cooler days or layer under a proper winter coat on legit cold days. And if you want to lessen your carbon footprint and save a few dollars to boot, Patagonia offers used versions of the shearling fleece jacket too.

Courtesy of Patagonia

5. Infinity Men’s Cream B3 Shearling Sheepskin World War II Bomber

BEST ON AMAZON

Using the classic WWII bomber as its template, Infinity’s made its version modern but as warm as the original. The collar has a buckle neck strap underneath, so it can be worn up, keeping the belt in place. It’s the perfect jacket to help fight off chilly winds. The waist has adjustable buckle straps to also keep winds from going where they shouldn’t.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Banana Republic Heritage Shearling Flight Jacket

MOST COZY

The Banana Republic Heritage Shearling Flight Jacket simply checks all the boxes you want in the best shearling coats. But the thing we love most about this shearling coat is the lining. Because lamb shearling isn’t cheap, many shearling jackets only use it for cuffs and collars, but this exception is fully lined with 100% lamb shearling for unbelievable warmth and comfort. You will pay mightily for that privilege, but we’ll be damned if this shearling coat isn’t worth every penny.

Courtesy of Banana Republic

7. Lucky Brand Leather Aviator Jacket

GREAT FAUX OPTION

The Lucky Brand Leather Aviator Jacket is the perfect jacket for guys who want something nice but don’t want to spend over $500. That’s because Lucky compromised. The shearling collar and lining are faux — made from polyester — but the leather shell is legit, meaning you get all the cool factor without breaking the bank.

Courtesy of Lucky Brand

8. Calvin Klein Faux Shearling Jacket

BEST MOTO-INSPIRED

This Calvin Klein faux-shearling coat is styled like an oversized moto jacket. It has two front and interior pockets for stashing your goods. The zip-up jacket has a buckle strap attached to the faux-shearling collar, just in case you want to keep yourself even warmer. Serve a whole leather look with this one and fulfill your biker fantasy this winter. All you’re missing is a Harley.

Courtesy of Macy’s

9. Levi’s Yellowstone Western Corduroy Puffer Jacket

STYLISH SHEARLING PUFFER

Everybody and their grandmother have a basic puffer jacket these days. That’s all well and good, but if you’d rather have something that doesn’t look the exact same as everything else, consider the Levi’s Yellowstone Western Corduroy Puffer Jacket. Despite being faux, all the details stand out, from the corduroy outer and quilted design to the faux-shearling collar and faux-leather trim on the yoke and pockets. Stylish and affordable, this shearling coat will keep you warm and won’t blend in with the quilted black puffer crowd.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

10. Schott NYC Leather Trucker Jacket with Genuine Sheepskin Collar

BEST LEATHER TRUCKER

For those guys who are cool to spend for real leather and some real shearling, there’s only one option: the inimitable Schott NYC Leather Trucker Jacket with Genuine Sheepskin Collar.

Heavy-duty buffalo leather guarantees this coat will outlive you and the 100% sheep shearling collar adds even more style and warmth.

Alas, the lining is a mix of faux shearling and acrylic, but that keeps the price reasonable and has absolutely no effect on the classic cool of a real leather jacket. Seriously, if you want the best leather shearling jacket, this won’t lead you astray.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

11. MR P. Shearling Flight Jacket

CLASSIC LEATHER FLIGHT JACKET

We love MR P.’s designs so much that we had to show you the MR P. Shearling Flight Jacket. With a 100% leather shell and 100% lamb shearling lining, it’s simple, warm and simply one of the best shearling coats you can buy for its price point.

Courtesy of Mr. Porter

12. Schott NYC Classic B-3 Sheepskin Leather Bomber Jacket

CLASSIC SHEEPSKIN BOMBER

If you refuse to settle for anything less than the best shearling coats, quit scrolling and buy the Schott NYC Classic B-3 Sheepskin Leather Bomber Jacket. This shearling coat is back-ordered for most sizes because it’s that awesome. With heavyweight shearling lining, pockets and a collar, tough hardware, a real leather shell and classic details, it’s not surprising this was the go-to jacket for WWII pilots to keep warm when flying in unheated cabins.

Courtesy of Schott NYC

13. Brandslock Shearling Sheepskin Leather Warm Duffle Coat

BEST REINTERPRETATION OF A CLASSIC

The duffle coat, AKA the stadium coat, is a menswear style that’s been around for years. The coat’s distinctive horn fastenings and hood are timeless. Brandslock’s reinterpreted this design using plush shearling around the neck to add just a little extra warmth to this dapper, winter-ready coat. Complete with two large outside flap pockets, this is a piece you can’t miss out on.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Todd Snyder Italian Shearling Suede Dylan Jacket

PREMIUM SUEDE TRUCKER

Todd Snyder has done it again with its Italian Shearling Suede Dylan Jacket. This jacket is about as premium as it gets, with 100% suede exterior, an authentic shearling lining and collar and an unbeatable style factor courtesy of the classic trucker design. This shearling coat also boasts a slim fit while still leaving room for chunky sweaters underneath.

Though this jacket will almost certainly break the bank, it’s easily one of the best shearling coats when you add up all the awesomeness on display here.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

15. UGG Tyrell Shearling Jacket

THE REAL DEAL

The UGG Tyrell Shearling Jacket is almost $2,500, but it’s one of the nicest shearling coats money can buy. Like, it’s from UGG; what else did you expect? This must-have shearling coat is made to combat the most bitter of cold weather; we’re not surprised just by the look of it. It’s heavy-duty, handsome and will change the way you keep warm in the winter.