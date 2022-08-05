The 12 Best Shower Slides To Protect Your Feet in Those Nasty Shower Dorms
Gym membership? Indoor pool lover? College dorm resident? No matter the case, you might find yourself using a shower that isn’t yours. But here’s the problem: Most public showers are filthy. One smart and simple way to protect your feet from fungal infections and other surface-transferred nasties is to don a pair of the best shower slides so your feet never hit the bare floor.
Whether walking around a swimming pool, using a communal shower or getting changed in the locker room, shower slides put a protective barrier between you and things like athlete’s foot, bacteria and other gross items. (Why are there always so many used Band-Aids around?)
Shower shoes are also available in a range of different colors, sizes and styles to ensure there’s something you’ll enjoy having on your feet. Shower slides even make for some of the most comfortable flip-flops you can throw on your feet. So when it comes to choosing the best shower slides, there are a few brands you might be familiar with (as well as some lesser-known options) that offer up some of the best shower shoes, including:
- Adidas
- Under Armour
- Crocs
- Showaflops
- Nike
- New Balance
Furthermore, these versatile footwear additions aren’t just limited to communal showers, either. After investing, you’ll be surprised how often you find them on your feet. Some shower slide-worthy locations include:
- Swimming Pools
- Beaches
- Steam Rooms
- Dorms
- Locker Rooms
- Vacations
- Spas
- Camping
Regardless of what you end up going with, the best shower shoes for men in 2022 will ensure your feet stay disease-free. Remember, if you do get athlete’s foot, there’s a cream for that.
1. Crocs Classic Clogs
BEST OVERALL
Crocs’ Classic Clogs are one of the most popular and versatile water shoes available. These well-reviewed shoes made it onto the list because of their impressive versatility. Backed by almost 300,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users, it’s hard to find fault in these 100% synthetic shoes. The clog’s design includes multiple holes in the upper to promote ventilation and water drainage, while the hinged band at the heel can offer greater security or be moved aside for a slip-on style.
2. Nike Victori One Shower Slides
RUNNER UP
If you love Nike footwear, the Nike Victori One Shower Slides could be your answer to your shower shoe conundrum. These well-thought-out shoes include draining holes throughout the flexible sole for faster drying and full-length, dotted grooves that provide a better grip on slippery surfaces. You’ll also find these grooves inside the shoes for better in-shoe security. Style-wise, the slides feature Nike’s trademark swoosh in a dotted format across the upper and come in four different styles.
3. Under Armour Locker IV Slide Sandal
BEST ATHLETIC BRAND
If you want to don a trusted athletic brand in the shower, the Under Armour Locker IV Slide Sandals are the way to go. These quick-drying slides look pretty cool, but that’s because they’re designed to keep the flow of water away from the foot. They also have five holes in each sole and a few on the side of the strap to allow for easy drainage.
4. Crocs Crocband Flip-Flops
LIGHTWEIGHT PICK
When it comes to functional shoes for the shower, Crocs knows what they are doing. This is perhaps most evident in the Crocs Crocband Flip Flops. The stylish yet minimalist design includes Crocs’ signature racing strip. These 100% man-made shoes also sport a synthetic sole with raised bumps and contours above and below to provide a better grip. Additionally, the flip-flops are available in over 30 color options.
5. Adidas Adilette Shower Slides
MOST TRENDY
Unlike other Adidas slides, these are made to get wet! The reviews point out that these are a tighter fit, but that’s a good thing. You don’t want to lose your shoe mid-shower. The straps feature the iconic Adidas branding and come in various colors. The only downside is that they don’t have any drainage holes, so you’ll want to keep the showers brief and give these slides a chance to dry between sessions.
6. New Balance 200 V1 Slide Sandals
CASUAL PICK
In addition to being a functional shower slide, these stylish New Balance Men’s 200 V1 Slide Sandals are great for general, day-to-day use. They are available in over 15 color combinations and sport a single, over-foot brace to create a slip-on. The sandals are made from a mix of plastic and soft rubber that forms the plush top bed to help maximize comfort for the wearer, while the slightly contoured sole provides greater grip on slippery surfaces.
7. Xomiboe Shower Shoes
BEST VALUE
These should do the job if you’re only looking to drop a few bucks on some shower shoes. These quick-drying, non-slip shower slides have 4.5 stars and over 4,500 reviews on Amazon. It’s pretty safe to say they do what you need, especially for the price. For under $20, you can pick these up in black, blue or white, as well as a few other colors.
8. Nike Beach & Pool Shoes
FOR OUTDOOR SHOWERS
Summertime at the shore? Then there’s a solid chance your Airbnb, beach house or hotel has an outdoor shower. Take advantage of the very few outdoor showers you’ll get in your life with the Beach & Pool Shoes from Nike. These are the ideal shower slides to wear in the shower, on the beach, by the pool and to dinner after. They’ve got warm weather written all over them, a lightweight foam consistency and grooves that feel good on your feet. They don’t have holes throughout, but they still dry quickly.
9. GuanZo Shower Slippers
FASTEST DRYING
By including drainage holes throughout the sole, these GuanZo Shower Slippers are one of the quickest drying shower slides featured on our list. Combine this smart design with the skin-friendly EVA material construction, which is rubber-like in its flexibility and softness, and you have an impressive shower shoe for less than $15. Furthermore, the sole features massage nodules to gently massage your feet. They are also available in several different colors and models with a slightly thicker sole for added comfort.
10. FunkyMonkey Men’s Bathroom Shower Slippers
BEST COLOR RANGE
Boasting a one-piece design, these FunkyMonkey Men’s Bathroom Shower Slippers offer a durable build and a secure and comfortable ride. They are made from an eco-friendly, flexible material that further adds to your comfort. You’ll also find that the inside of the slippers is lined with back-to-back rhombus shapes to increase the in-shoe grip for your feet. Furthermore, the slippers are available in 20 colors, ensuring there’s a pair to match the rest of your shower getup.
11. Clapzovr Shower Sandals
BEST CLOG SHOWER SHOES
These clogs from Clapzovr provide a little more coverage than shower flip-flops or slides provide — if that’s the kind of thing you’re looking for. The shower shoe is made of breathable, moisture-proof, and eco-friendly material. But the best part is that these shoes feature a removable footbed for easy drying and cleaning. They tend to run on the smaller side, so go for a half or full size larger than you usually wear.
12. Bronax Cloud Slides
ULTRA-THICK PICK
Hear us out: you’re going to want to give the Bronax Cloud Slides a try. Why? Because these cloud slides are the most comfortable shower shoes you’ll ever wear. These well-reviewed shoes feature a 1.7-inch sole to increase your in-shoe comfort, especially on hard floors. Each is made with EVA to hold your foot comfortably no matter where you’re walking and make every step feel like walking on a cloud. Colors range out the wazoo, so pick your poison with these.
What Is Athlete’s Foot?
Athlete’s foot, also known as tinea pedis, is a fungal infection that most commonly affects the skin on your feet. However, in some cases, it can spread to your toenails and hands. It usually presents itself in the form of itchiness between toes or on the sole of your feet and is more often than not accompanied by stinging and burning. Other possible symptoms include itchy blisters, cracked skin, discoloration, and loosening of your toenails.
You may have already guessed, but the name comes from the fact that this fungal infection is more prevalent in athletes. A likely reason to explain this prevalence is that athlete’s foot spreads through direct contact and loves warm, moist environments. Cut to a locker room, a communal shower or the area around a swimming pool, and it becomes clear that these areas are potential hotbeds for fungal transference.
What are the Dangers of Athlete’s Food?
For the most part, athlete’s foot is nothing to worry about as it can be treated with several over-the-counter (OTC) topical antifungal medications.
However, left unabated, it can result in some potentially unpleasant complications. These include:
- Fungus Allergy: Some people may be allergic to the fungus itself. This may lead to blistering around the affected area.
- Infection: As with any open wound, no matter how small, it can become infected. If a secondary bacterial infection is allowed to develop, you may experience additional pain and swelling in the affected area. Beyond this, pus production and fever are likely to appear. Eventually, the infection may spread to your lymph nodes or lymphatic system. It is best advised to avoid this scenario.
Here’s How to Prevent Athlete’s Foot
Luckily, there are plenty of ways to minimize your chances of contracting athlete’s foot. To keep this fungal infection at bay,
- Wash your feet daily using soap and water. Ensure every part of your foot is dry, too.
- Try to avoid sharing clothing with other athletes.
- Favor socks made from breathable materials.
- Disinfect your shoes with disinfectant wipes.
- Wash your clothing and gym gear in water temperatures above 140°F (60°C).
- Wear shower slides where you may share a surface with other users (showers, locker rooms, swimming pools).
- Apply antifungal powder to your feet.
Following these guidelines will give you the best chance of keeping athlete’s foot, as well as other potential unpleasant foot conditions, from becoming a problem you have to deal with.