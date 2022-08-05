The 12 Best Shower Slides To Protect Your Feet in Those Nasty Shower Dorms

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Gym membership? Indoor pool lover? College dorm resident? No matter the case, you might find yourself using a shower that isn’t yours. But here’s the problem: Most public showers are filthy. One smart and simple way to protect your feet from fungal infections and other surface-transferred nasties is to don a pair of the best shower slides so your feet never hit the bare floor.

Whether walking around a swimming pool, using a communal shower or getting changed in the locker room, shower slides put a protective barrier between you and things like athlete’s foot, bacteria and other gross items. (Why are there always so many used Band-Aids around?)

Shower shoes are also available in a range of different colors, sizes and styles to ensure there’s something you’ll enjoy having on your feet. Shower slides even make for some of the most comfortable flip-flops you can throw on your feet. So when it comes to choosing the best shower slides, there are a few brands you might be familiar with (as well as some lesser-known options) that offer up some of the best shower shoes, including:

Adidas

Under Armour

Crocs

Showaflops

Nike

New Balance

Furthermore, these versatile footwear additions aren’t just limited to communal showers, either. After investing, you’ll be surprised how often you find them on your feet. Some shower slide-worthy locations include:

Swimming Pools

Beaches

Steam Rooms

Dorms

Locker Rooms

Vacations

Spas

Camping

Regardless of what you end up going with, the best shower shoes for men in 2022 will ensure your feet stay disease-free. Remember, if you do get athlete’s foot, there’s a cream for that.

1. Crocs Classic Clogs

BEST OVERALL

Crocs’ Classic Clogs are one of the most popular and versatile water shoes available. These well-reviewed shoes made it onto the list because of their impressive versatility. Backed by almost 300,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users, it’s hard to find fault in these 100% synthetic shoes. The clog’s design includes multiple holes in the upper to promote ventilation and water drainage, while the hinged band at the heel can offer greater security or be moved aside for a slip-on style.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Nike Victori One Shower Slides

RUNNER UP

If you love Nike footwear, the Nike Victori One Shower Slides could be your answer to your shower shoe conundrum. These well-thought-out shoes include draining holes throughout the flexible sole for faster drying and full-length, dotted grooves that provide a better grip on slippery surfaces. You’ll also find these grooves inside the shoes for better in-shoe security. Style-wise, the slides feature Nike’s trademark swoosh in a dotted format across the upper and come in four different styles.

Courtesy of Nike

3. Under Armour Locker IV Slide Sandal

BEST ATHLETIC BRAND

If you want to don a trusted athletic brand in the shower, the Under Armour Locker IV Slide Sandals are the way to go. These quick-drying slides look pretty cool, but that’s because they’re designed to keep the flow of water away from the foot. They also have five holes in each sole and a few on the side of the strap to allow for easy drainage.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Crocs Crocband Flip-Flops

LIGHTWEIGHT PICK

When it comes to functional shoes for the shower, Crocs knows what they are doing. This is perhaps most evident in the Crocs Crocband Flip Flops. The stylish yet minimalist design includes Crocs’ signature racing strip. These 100% man-made shoes also sport a synthetic sole with raised bumps and contours above and below to provide a better grip. Additionally, the flip-flops are available in over 30 color options.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Adidas Adilette Shower Slides

MOST TRENDY

Unlike other Adidas slides, these are made to get wet! The reviews point out that these are a tighter fit, but that’s a good thing. You don’t want to lose your shoe mid-shower. The straps feature the iconic Adidas branding and come in various colors. The only downside is that they don’t have any drainage holes, so you’ll want to keep the showers brief and give these slides a chance to dry between sessions.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. New Balance 200 V1 Slide Sandals

CASUAL PICK

In addition to being a functional shower slide, these stylish New Balance Men’s 200 V1 Slide Sandals are great for general, day-to-day use. They are available in over 15 color combinations and sport a single, over-foot brace to create a slip-on. The sandals are made from a mix of plastic and soft rubber that forms the plush top bed to help maximize comfort for the wearer, while the slightly contoured sole provides greater grip on slippery surfaces.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Xomiboe Shower Shoes

BEST VALUE

These should do the job if you’re only looking to drop a few bucks on some shower shoes. These quick-drying, non-slip shower slides have 4.5 stars and over 4,500 reviews on Amazon. It’s pretty safe to say they do what you need, especially for the price. For under $20, you can pick these up in black, blue or white, as well as a few other colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Nike Beach & Pool Shoes

FOR OUTDOOR SHOWERS

Summertime at the shore? Then there’s a solid chance your Airbnb, beach house or hotel has an outdoor shower. Take advantage of the very few outdoor showers you’ll get in your life with the Beach & Pool Shoes from Nike. These are the ideal shower slides to wear in the shower, on the beach, by the pool and to dinner after. They’ve got warm weather written all over them, a lightweight foam consistency and grooves that feel good on your feet. They don’t have holes throughout, but they still dry quickly.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. GuanZo Shower Slippers

FASTEST DRYING

By including drainage holes throughout the sole, these GuanZo Shower Slippers are one of the quickest drying shower slides featured on our list. Combine this smart design with the skin-friendly EVA material construction, which is rubber-like in its flexibility and softness, and you have an impressive shower shoe for less than $15. Furthermore, the sole features massage nodules to gently massage your feet. They are also available in several different colors and models with a slightly thicker sole for added comfort.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. FunkyMonkey Men’s Bathroom Shower Slippers

BEST COLOR RANGE

Boasting a one-piece design, these FunkyMonkey Men’s Bathroom Shower Slippers offer a durable build and a secure and comfortable ride. They are made from an eco-friendly, flexible material that further adds to your comfort. You’ll also find that the inside of the slippers is lined with back-to-back rhombus shapes to increase the in-shoe grip for your feet. Furthermore, the slippers are available in 20 colors, ensuring there’s a pair to match the rest of your shower getup.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Clapzovr Shower Sandals

BEST CLOG SHOWER SHOES

These clogs from Clapzovr provide a little more coverage than shower flip-flops or slides provide — if that’s the kind of thing you’re looking for. The shower shoe is made of breathable, moisture-proof, and eco-friendly material. But the best part is that these shoes feature a removable footbed for easy drying and cleaning. They tend to run on the smaller side, so go for a half or full size larger than you usually wear.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Bronax Cloud Slides

ULTRA-THICK PICK

Hear us out: you’re going to want to give the Bronax Cloud Slides a try. Why? Because these cloud slides are the most comfortable shower shoes you’ll ever wear. These well-reviewed shoes feature a 1.7-inch sole to increase your in-shoe comfort, especially on hard floors. Each is made with EVA to hold your foot comfortably no matter where you’re walking and make every step feel like walking on a cloud. Colors range out the wazoo, so pick your poison with these.

Courtesy of Amazon