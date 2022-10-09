The Ultimate Sock Drawer: The 11 Best Socks for Men, Tested & Reviewed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There comes a time in the year when flip-flops get tucked back in the closet. If you’re a summer sandal enthusiast, stepping back into shoes might bum you out. But don’t fret — comfortable socks are afoot! Before slipping on your favorite sneakers, make sure to cover your feet in the best socks for men. It’s rather amazing how the wrong pair of socks can ruin the feel and performance of a really great shoe.

The best socks for men might be hard to distinguish. Today, there are so many different shapes, materials and styles available, and it largely depends on what activities you have planned. From hiking socks and ankle socks to no-shows and wool socks, the possibilities are endless for any climate and circumstance.

If you haven’t yet discovered a sock style that suits your vibe, don’t worry — we tested a range of the most popular sock brands and styles to help you decide which socks are worth adorning on your feet. After testing dozens of socks for comfort, longevity and function, we selected the 11 best socks for men. Whether your sole intent is to keep those toes warm in winter or you’re simply looking to replenish your go-to pair, read on to check out our top picks.

The Best Socks for Men, at a Glance

1. Best Socks for Men Overall: WORN Low Show — $15 at WORN

2. Runner Up: Bombas (Various models) — Check Prices at Bombas

3. Contender: LÉ BENT Light Micro Tab Run — $18 on Amazon

4. Best Colorful Sock: Happy Socks Jumbo Wave — $16 at Happy Socks

5. Best Athletic Socks: Darn Tough Vermont Men’s Element Quarter Lightweight Athletic Sock — $18.95 at Backcountry

6. Best Athletic Socks (lightweight): Decathlon Van Rysel 900 — $16.99 at Decathlon

7. Best Everyday Low-Cut: SAXX Whole Package (two-pack) — $26.95 at SAXX

8. Best Casual: Coalatree Diamond Java — $20 at Coalatree

9. Best Specialty Sock: Smartwool Bike Zero Cushion — $20 at Smartwool

10. Best Men’s Crew Socks: Gold Toe Men’s Outlast Crew (three-pack) — $20 at Amazon

11. Best Multi-pack (4 Pairs & Up): Fruit of the Loom Men’s Dual Defense Cushioned (12-pack) — From $11.97 at Amazon

The Best Men’s Socks for 2022

The best men’s socks make your foot feel secure and handle anything you throw at it over the course of a day. It should do this time and time again and endure through laundry, storage and long hours of standing and movement.

Brands have a million different approaches to this, but expensive doesn’t necessarily mean better. You should consider different kinds of socks based on activity and climate. You wouldn’t wear a full-cushion, calf-high insulator in July, but you also can’t be caught in a Montreal winter without something appropriate to shield your feet from the elements.

Lastly, the sock needs to complement your shoe. Too much sock crammed into a shoe can lead to blistering and other discomforts — nobody wants that. Finding the right sock for you means taking a wider look at what your needs are.

1. WORN Low Show

Best Overall

Best For: Those who want to wrap their feet in glorious, durable comfort.

Why We Chose It: The Low Show checks almost every box for a warmer weather sock and comes in at a reasonable price for a single pair.

Specs:

53% Coolmax

43% Wool

4% Elastane

WORN

WORN is a relatively unknown brand, but their proprietary “Arrowool” blend, a mixture of Merino wool, a cooling material and elastane, is surely on its way to higher notoriety as one of the best materials for men’s socks. Arrowool feels pillowy soft through day-long wear and washes with ease.

Better yet, the material performs incredibly well regardless of the application. Need a solid summer hiking sock? Here you go. How about ski or snowboard socks that’ll bring new levels of comfort to your descents? Right here.

Whether cold weather, a hot summer day or a stroll down the block, Worn has proven to be a rising heavyweight in the sock game. Not only is this one of the best socks for men, but at $15 a pair for their low-cut style, it’s a great buy with serious durability coupled with long-term performance.

Pros:

Supreme comfort

Proven durability and performance

Great color range

Cons:

None

2. Bombas Socks for Men

CONTENDER

Best For: Athletes looking for performance socks that live up to the hype. Anyone that appreciates a give-back brand.

Why We Chose It: We’ve tested a variety of Bombas socks for men, and they all lived up to the hype. The brand’s athletic socks are super comfortable and long-lasting.

Specs:

51% Polyester

33% Nylon

12% Cotton

4% Spandex

Courtesy of Bombas

We asked one of SPY’s resident fitness experts, Senior Commerce Editor Taylor Galla, to test out the Bombas line and see if it lived up to the hype. She went into the test very skeptical, and she came back raving about these popular socks. In particular, we found that they’re long-lasting compared to the average athletic sock, but they’re also long-lasting compared to high-end running socks.

For runners, these socks will help you avoid blisters, hot spots and pain during long runs. For everyday use, they’re just plain comfortable. And for hikers, they’ll hold up well even on the toughest outdoor adventures, helping you avoid blisters and stay on your feet.

Bombas is also a give-back brand, which means they donate socks every time you make a purchase.

Pros:

Super comfortable

Variety of styles and value-packs

Bombas donates socks with each purchase

Unique cushioned design

Cons:

They’re expensive

3. LÉ BENT Light Micro Tab Run

CONTENDER

Best For: Those in the know who want high-level performance without showing it.

Why We Chose It: Because it performs really well and took us by surprise.

Specs:

44% Rayon from Bamboo

19% Merino Wool

35% Nylon

2% Elastane

LE BENT

This writer’s secret to sock wear is finding a neutral-looking, high-performance athletic sock to wear for just about anything in the spring and summer. You need more from a sock in the summer, and there are more athletic crossover options available now than ever.

LE BENT’s low-cut, light-cushion product here wasn’t initially meant for this purpose, but the all-black option fits the bill nicely. The mix of bamboo-sourced rayon, Merino wool, nylon and just a bit of elastane proves to be temperature-regulating when you need it and tucks away with a slightly lower cut as compared to other socks.

The only downside is that the rayon takes a bit more than one cycle to fully dry, but that’s a small price to pay for one of the best men’s ankle socks that could find its way into your full-year foot covering rotation.

Pros:

Super comfortable

Almost no-show with the right shoes

Really secure fit

Cons:

A bit pricey

Takes longer to dry

4. Happy Socks Jumbo Wave

Best Colorful Sock

Best For: Those who want undeniable personality in their socks.

Why We Chose It: The sheer variety of options and Happy Socks’ sustainability mission is a very welcome bonus here.

Specs:

86% Cotton

12% Polyamide

2% Elastane

Happy Socks

Happy Socks always seemed to be the irreverent, sort of kitschy brand of the sock world; wacky designs and a swaying purpose, all in a largely dress sock format. And yet, they’ve stayed put in the best men’s dress socks conversation.

The brand has made strides, not only through some unique partnerships, but trendy designs featuring better materials and various give-back efforts. Above all, they’ve remained true to their mission and continue to put out dozens of designs that will match any style.

Plus, the socks are comfy. The Jumbo Wave seen here is just one example of a playful style that would feel right at home with sneakers or a casual suit.

Pros:

Fun, fun socks

Good length in most sizes

Seem to hold up well through wear and tear

Cons:

Thin material

Personality is not for everyone

5. Darn Tough Vermont Men’s Element Quarter Lightweight Athletic Sock

Best Athletic Socks

Best For: When you need a do-it-all athletic sock built for anything.

Why We Chose It: Legendary DTV durability in a secure, simple fit that’ll take anything you throw at it. Plus, lifetime warranty!

Specs:

53% nylon

43% merino wool

4% lycra

Backcountry

For a long time, Darn Tough Vermont stuck to hiking and burlier pursuits, saving their craftsmanship and technology for a specific segment of outdoor enthusiasts. This lighter, quarter-length sock represents a welcome shift from that while keeping everything there is to love about these Vermont-made products.

True to name, they’re tough, but breathable, and seem to be up to the task of any activity you have in mind. They also run great in the laundry and don’t lose their shape over time. I personally have several pairs from years past that are just as good as the day I bought them.

Not only did we find these to be the best athletic socks for men, but they also come with a lifetime warranty. It’s a larger investment at the start, but having a reliable sock like this one is worth it. It may also be the start of a much larger DTV collection as part of your go-to wardrobe.

Pros:

Phenomenal durability

Exceptional comfort

You’ll still be wearing these a decade from now

Cons:

Initially expensive

One color choice (for now)

6. Decathlon Van Rysel 900 (two-pack) Lightest Athletic Socks Best For: No-nonsense cyclers and summertime activity enthusiasts Why We Chose It: Basic, no-frills performance from a brand you might remember from childhood. Specs: 5% spandex

95% polyamide

7.9” high in EU sizing (40-42) Decathlon

Decathlon Van Rysel 900 (two-pack) $16.99 Buy Now Although one of the most popular sporting goods brands in Europe, Decathlon has a surprisingly small presence in the U.S. & Canada today. The big-box store makes just about every sports item under the sun from bikes to snorkels and does so with basic performance in simplistic presentation. I wasn’t expecting much from these out of a 20-miler, but found them to be surprisingly temperature-regulating on a warm morning, and ready for more from a walk-around after. They’d also make a great hiking sock for warm weather, and even a neutral choice for city treks. They also come in as a budget choice at under $17 for a two-pack. Pros: Phenomenal durability

Exceptional comfort

You’ll still be wearing these a decade from now Cons: Initially expensive

One color choice (for now)

7. SAXX Whole Package (two-pack) Best Everyday (Low-Cut) Best For: A reliable choice for casual summer wear Why We Chose It: Dependable and easy to love, it seems the underwear mainstay has figured out socks Specs: 40% BodyFresh nylon

37% cotton

20% nylon

3% elastane SAXX SAXX Whole Package Socks 2-Pack $26.95 Buy Now on Amazon

$27 at Saxx

$27 at Zappos You’ve probably heard of (or are currently wearing) Saxx underwear, which SPY previously rated as the best men’s underwear. They turned the boxer game on its head with a unique pouch system alongside a range of fun colors and collars. Can they also make the best socks for men? Saxx, they’ve turned to socks and have come up with a great low-cut silhouette that’s an excellent choice for that ankle-showing look. Our testing revealed a snug (but not too snug fit), and ongoing performance after a wash. We like the feel of the sock and noted how it kept up through the course of the day. Pros: Great overall fit

Very comfortable

Good durability

Cons:

Limited color choices

Ankle cut might be too deep for some

8. Coalatree Diamond Java Best Casual Best For: A range of non-athletic uses — day and night. Why We Chose It: We love the fun pattern and multi-situation use. Specs: 60% cotton

40% recycled coffee ground material Coalatree Coalatree Diamond Java $20 Buy Now $20 at Kohl's We know, socks made from coffee grounds? It sounds strange, but it’s actually a very interesting way to upcycle. One of the best men’s socks for sweaty feet, the used grounds soak up odor and extra moisture and end up making for a well-insulated, great-performing everyday sock. It also keeps grounds out of the landfill or compost pile. The extra insulating cushion means more support in a sock category that often lacks it. The design is fun (but not too fun), and these could even step in as a dress sock in a pinch. Even better, after several washes, they remain just as functional as day one. Pros: Lovely design

Unique comfort over extended wear

The odor-removing capability of the material really does work Cons: Only the one pattern option

Crew line might be too low for some

9. Smartwool Bike Zero Cushion

Best Specialty Sock Best For: Biking, of course, but easily other sweat-heavy pursuits. Why We Chose It: It was near-impossible to find another sock that performed as well under demanding athletic conditions. Specs: 3.25” height

47% Merino Wool

47% Nylon

2% Recycled Nylon

4% Elastane Smartwool

Smartwool Bike Zero Cushion $20 Buy Now

$19 at REI It’s no surprise that a Smartwool sock made the best men’s socks list given the immense of amount of tech and research that goes into their products. This sock, in particular, is incredibly light, yet punches way above its presence. Our testing proved top security and movement during tough workouts with zero blisters or chafing. While we’re not crazy about the color schemes, we gave that a pass because of the overall performance. Whether you’re looking for the best cycling socks for men or just a great athletic option, this is a must-consider. As with other Smartwool socks, they are on the higher side of the price scale, but the overall package merits that cost. Pros: Fantastic moisture-wicking

Feet stay cool regardless of the activity

Really secure fit

Cons:

“Unique” color choices

Fits somewhere between a quarter-length and ankle style

10. Gold Toe Men’s Outlast Crew (three-pack) Best Crew Best For: Economical, day-to-day performance. Why We Chose It: True to name, these crew socks do “outlast” the competition. Specs: 48% Polyester

33% Viscose

16% Nylon

3% Spandex Amazon

Gold Toe Men's Outlast Crew (3-Pack) Buy Now on Amazon

$20 at Kohl's

$13 at Walmart Crew socks are a tough category because there are so many competitors and so much variation for a single product. We found these from Gold Toe to be the best crew socks for men because of the great arch support and “break-in” feel where the socks become more comfortable as you wear them. At $20 for a three-pack, it’s also a value buy. While they may not have the absolute best quality, you should get a few seasons of wear out of them.

Pros:

One of our best value buys

Reinforced stitching and seams where it matters

Solid fit

Cons:

Probably not a winner for long workouts

Long-term durability may be an issue

11. Fruit of the Loom Men’s Dual Defense Cushioned (12-pack) Best Multi-Pack Best For: High sock needs without dropping a ton of money. Why We Chose It: Great performance and superior value. Specs: 76% Polyester

22% Cotton

2% Spandex Amazon Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense Cushioned (12-Pack) $11.97 $12.99 8% OFF Buy Now on Amazon $14 at Fruit of the Loom Economy socks also have a wide range of performance and quality, but these Fruit of the Loom socks did quite well, all things considered. The low-cut fit is standard amongst others tested, and they performed well after a run through the laundry. We like them as an all-day wear choice in the warmer months, especially with the low price tag. Pros: Exceptional value

Competitive wear

Good functionality Cons: Definitively basic

These won’t last as long as some of the other brands mentioned

How We Chose the Best Socks for Men: About Our Process When determining the best men’s socks, our process simply came down to testing in a range of conditions and a variety of physical activities. We did everything from plane travel to intense exercise to put the fabrics and fits through the works to determine which were truly the best. Our testing revealed a ton of subtle differences between even the highest-priced options, which sent us back for even more testing. Our final choices reflect those that performed best while considering cost and availability.

Why Trust Spy When Searching for the Best Socks for Men? The SPY team is always on the lookout for the best men’s clothing and accessories, and so far this year we’ve tested hundreds in a range of categories. Recently, we’ve tested the best rugby shirts and slip-on shoes. We even rounded up a group of the best boots of 2022 so far. We’ve even highlighted the most iconic white sneakers to put over the best socks for men, of course, after you’ve picked your favorite. SPY reviewers understand how to test products and what the average consumer wants to know before purchasing, and we regularly update our articles to reflect new revelations and new product releases.

About the Author Geoff Nudelman is a lifestyle copywriter and journalist helping brands make the world a better place through compelling copy. Recently, Geoff has reviewed the Osprey Talon Earth as well as the Taxa Cricket Overland. Aside from Spy, he regularly contributes to publications including Barron’s, AskMen, InsideHook and many more. You can check out more of his work at geoffnudelman.com.

Frequently Asked Questions About Men’s Socks Q: What Makes a Great Men’s Sock?

A: While this is very subjective, a great men’s sock should support your foot, offer ideal arch support (you have had your arches checked, right) and stand up to the needs of the day and repeated laundering to follow. Q: Can You Wash High-Performance Men’s Socks?

A: It is really important to follow all care instructions when washing pricier and specialty socks. When in doubt, wash on a gentle setting and air dry. Q: What is the best material for men’s socks?

A: We tend to stay away from predominantly cotton blends, as the fiber holds too much moisture. We recommend a Merino wool blend for the best mix of performance, durability and value.

The 27 Best Men’s Sneakers of 2022 Offer an Instant Style Upgrade