Hey, Sweaty! Here Are the 7 Best Socks for Sweaty Feet This Summer

So, you’ve got sweaty feet. Gross. Well, thankfully you’re not alone. Far from it, actually.

As per Foot.com (because, yes, that is a website) sweat glands in your feet produce approximately a half pint of perspiration daily. Which, is like, a lot.

That means for those of you with extra sweaty feet, there’s a solid chance you’re creating more than a half-pint on a day-to-day basis. This could be a medical-related issue, so we consider consulting your doctor if you find your feet sweatier than others. Though, this sweat-related issue might not even be an “issue” at all. You might just have sweaty feet — and it could even be the socks you’re wearing. What you could be lacking are the best socks for sweaty feet.

The best socks for sweaty feet (also known as moisture-wicking socks) are ideal for keeping those feet dry no matter what you’ve got going on that day. Moisture-wicking socks come in a plethora of different styles depending on your preference, too. You can pick up anything from a pair of men’s ankle socks to even wool socks. The opportunities are endless!

That all being said, it’s time to ditch that sweat with the best socks for sweaty feet. Check out our top options below.

1. Cherokee Dri-tech Moisture Control Quarter Socks

Affordable, breathable and moisture-wicking. You really can’t get a better pair of socks for sweaty feet. Cherokee’s Dri-tech Moisture Control socks hit a quarter length at your ankle for a casual look that pairs well with most sneakers. These come from the same brain as Dickies, the popular workwear brand made for rugged jobs. That said, these socks are made for those who play hard. With a knit weave and moisture-wicking properties to keep those sweaty feet dryer than dry, you won’t have to worry about wet feet at all. Each pack comes with six pairs in total to keep your feet dry and cozy all season long.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Saucony Multi-Pack Mesh Ventilating Comfort Fit Performance No-Show Socks

Who doesn’t love a pair of no-shows? Saucony’s ventilating socks are the perfect pair for anybody suffering from sweaty feet. Each pair is designed to effortlessly manage moisture with specialized moisture-wicking fibers to ditch sweat as it starts. Using air mesh venting, heat will not get trapped in your socks and on your feet. In addition to cushioned arches, your feet won’t just stay dry but also cozy throughout your day no matter what it might bring.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. GKX Cotton Athletic Crew Socks

Premium socks for sweaty feet at your service. The GKX Cotton Athletic Crew Socks are an excellent pair for anyone suffering from some serious sweat-related issues. These moisture-wickers transport sweat in a way that keeps your feet dryer than the Sahara. Plus, no stink, either. Each sock has a cushioned bottom for your comfort that doesn’t make your sock extra swaddled. These are also great for exercise of any kind. The best part of all? They come in a pack of 10 pairs at just $25.99.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Lululemon Power Stride No-Show Sock

No-shows designed to handle the sweatiest of feet the world has ever seen? We’ll take twenty. Lululemon made these Power Strides from PerformaHeel, a 3D knit yarn that stretches, cushions and keeps your feet dry through your day-to-day. For added comfort, the socks use active grab to ensure your socks don’t ever slide off if you don’t want them to — which you totally don’t. Lululemon is known for their activewear, so you can rest assured knowing that these socks are made to perform. Try sweating, feet. We dare you.

Courtesy of Lululemon

5. CWVLC Cushioned Compression Socks

Circulation or swelling issues? Don’t worry. Compression socks are designed to boost blood flow, circulation, swelling problems and maximize arch support with every step. But, a tight grip doesn’t mean you have to worry about sweating. The CWVLC Cushioned Compression Socks prioritize keeping your feet dry by using 29% moisture-wicking fabric in their construction to help you maintain a dry foot even in compressions. Pairs are designed with peak durability efforts and, the cutest part of all, even include L’s and R’s so you know which sock goes on your right and which goes on your left.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Bamboo Sports Quarter Crew Socks

Prevent sweaty and smelly feet like no other with Bamboo Sports. These crew socks are some of the softest on the planet to ensure that wearers walk with a pep in their step all day long. Each pair is made from bamboo, a natural odor-repellant that provides lack of sweat all day long. In addition to natural qualities, these socks from Bamboo Sports also have a ventilated top half to make your steps more breathable. Sweaty feet? We simply have never heard of them.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Nike Everyday Plus Socks

You can’t hate on a little bit of tie-dye, especially when they come in a great moisture-wicking pair of socks from Nike. These fun socks use a double method to keep your feet dry the same way the ones prior do. How? Well, with Dri-FIT technology and breathable mesh, of course. The DRI-FIT technology included is made to keep your feet sweat-free throughout the day, while the breathable mesh at the top of the sock allows for your feet to breath so you don’t even have sweat accumulating to begin with. Plus, they come in two super fun colors which pair way too well with warm weather.