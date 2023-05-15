The Best Sofas for Under $450

A sofa is often the centerpiece of a living space, and as such, can often represent a steep investment. After purchasing a new one-bedroom apartment in Brighton, U.K., Sam Cooper says he “furnished it on a shoestring budget.” His primary criteria for “the one” included comfort, style, durability and fit for the dimensions of his new set-up. No matter why you’re on a budget—furnishing a second home, a starter apartment, or a college dorm—thanks to a host of affordable sofa options, it’s easy to find what you’re looking for. Here are some of our top picks, all under $450.

What the Experts Say

Interior designer Grey Joyner, of Grey Joyner Interiors in Wilson, North Carolina is known for her color-infused designs, both on residential and commercial projects.

“When shopping online, always click through all of the images that are available to see the sofa from every angle,” Joyner says.

If the manufacturer or retailer has a 1-800 or customer service number, call and speak with a specialist. “Take advantage of that and ask many questions,” Joyner says. You might discover something that’s a turn-off or you could find out something that confirms that this is the sofa for you.

If you’re buying online, leverage the reviews on the product you’re considering. “It’s always good to see what other people say about the item,” she says.

Pay special attention to the fabric or material. “Performance fabric” will help with the wear over time.

Courtesy of Wayfair BEST FOR UNEXPECTED GUESTS $439.99 $879.99 This velvet sofa is elegant with a tufted back, tapered wooden legs, and slim, square arms. It will look great in living spaces that range in style from transitional to contemporary to more traditional. When you have overnight guests, it seamlessly morphs into a comfortable bed. Just add a blanket!

Courtesy of Home Depot best for ample seating $417.52 This cozy, 83-inch wide, L-shaped sofa can provide seating for up to four people, making it perfect for a party, game night or gathering for cocktails at home. You’ll want to settle into the plush, yet firm, seat and seat back, covered in soft chenille fabric. The mid-century sectional is reversible with the chaise portion on the right or left, so you can customize it to your space.

Courtesy of Wayfair BEST FOR OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING $449.99 This sofa makes it easy to entertain al fresco. The teak daybed-style sofa is clad in water-resistant cushions (available in dark teal, bright green and gray). Whether you use it to lounge and soak up the sun or post up for sunset cocktails, it’s a fun addition to your outdoor space.

Courtesy of Wayfair BEST CONVERTIBLE $384.99 This sleek futon is an ideal blend of good looks and functionality. You’ll see hints of 1950s classic style, with a wood frame, tapered wooden legs and linen upholstery over high-density foam that holds its shape. The square-armed sofa measures 85.4 inches wide and converts



Courtesy of Overstock BEST FOR A MAN CAVE $431.99 $502.07 This mid-century-inspired sofa exudes masculine style and would be perfect for a man cave, casual den or bar room. The sturdy frame is covered with top-grain suede, available in camel or brown, with rolled side cushions, a smooth back and tufted seat bottom.

Courtesy of Wayfair BEST ALL-IN-ONE SOFA $429.99 This low-profile sofa and ottoman set could be the only piece of seating furniture you need for a small living room or den. The 77.5-inch solid wood frame is covered in cotton-linen in your choice of dark or light gray, dark khaki or coffee. The spring-supported sofa seats three people comfortably, and the ottoman can be added on either side to create a comfortable chaise. Or, use the ottoman separately for extra seating. The cushions are removable for easy cleaning, making this a perfect low-maintenance choice.