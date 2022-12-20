29 Awesome Subscription Boxes for Men To Try in 2023, From Fine Spirits to Grooming Kits

Generally speaking, there’s one thing that all of the best subscription service boxes have in common: they work the same. On a regular basis (be it once a month, a few times each year or somewhere in between), each company will send you a box full of things you might like. Now that Christmas is just a few days away, there’s no better time to snag one of these bad boys in time for one of the best Christmas gifts you can gift this year — even if it is a super last-minute gift.

Below, we’ve collected the top subscription boxes for men which have the power to transform your look from top to bottom, and your bar cart from front to back. We’ve tried to cover anything and everything you might need with an extensive list of our favorite monthly subscription boxes for men.

From skincare subscriptions to wine clubs to underwear subscriptions that will deliver a fresh pair of skivvies to your front door monthly, the best subscription boxes for men are making life way too easy. Like, you don’t even have to leave the house if you don’t want to.

Use these as a jumping-off point, get your subscriptions set up, and see just how easy they can be. Though you may not need all of the boxes below, there are plenty that will chip away at the endless list of errands you’ve somehow accumulated.

Geologie

There’s no way you can go wrong with Geologie. This personalized skincare subscription box is dedicated to working toward your specific skin goals with your skin type and issues in mind. How does it work? Well, of course, you take a short test so Geologie can begin to understand what your skin is like. You know, those classic questions such as age, gender, current routine, preferences and more. Then, Geologie will pair you with products suited best for you to create your ideal skincare routine. For us? It’s worked better than great. For real. Everyone should be using Geologie.

Courtesy of Geologie

Harry’s Shaving Starter Set

While beards are more commonplace now than they have ever been in modern history, some either can’t grow a proper one or must keep their face clean-shaven for work. Others still are follicularly challenged above the beard, and want to “rock” the Dwayne Johnson clean-shave look! Harry’s provides a monthly subscription for all your shaving needs, of which they have several different options, starting at $13. But, right now you can get this set at just $5.

Plus, Harry’s makes high-quality shaving cream you can’t just buy from a store.

Courtesy of Harry’s

HelloFresh

Love cooking, hate prep? HelloFresh makes it easy, by sending you a box of pre-proportioned meals. These aren’t microwave meals —you have to be willing to actually cook. But, HelloFresh makes it easy and eliminates those I-forgot-to-buy-the-most-important-ingredient moments. The way it works is that you choose how many meals you’d like per week and for how many people.

If you have any favorites, you can specifically choose them from that week’s menu. And if you’re going out of town or just don’t want a box that week, you can skip deliveries as often as you need, as long as you request it five days in advance. And since every ingredient is pre-measured, HelloFresh cuts down on food waste. We have tried HelloFresh a few times at this point and it’s safe to say we are pretty obsessed, so we know you will be too.

Courtesy of HelloFresh

MeUndies Underwear

Who doesn’t like the feeling of a brand-new pair of underwear? Some people aspire to wear a brand-new pair every day, and though that’s a little absurd, we see where they’re coming from. MeUndies provides several subscription options starting at $16 per month for one pair, and have an airtight guarantee, if you don’t like your first pair, you get a full refund within 90 days. From the basic blacks and blues to grand and wild patterns, pick up a pair for a boring Monday through to a wild Saturday night.

Courtesy of MeUndies

Hot Ones Box

Oh, so you or someone you know is obsessed with Hot Ones? Well, we are, too. We get it. There’s nothing we want more in this world than to sit down with Sean Evans and be asked a slew of impressive questions while battling the spiciest wings on the planet. Since that’s likely never going to happen, we can dream, can’t we? The Hot Ones Box helps you do exactly that by providing a new, ultra-spicy hot sauce to your home every month. Your wings will never be hotter.

Courtesy of Heatonist

Hims

Hims is one of our favorite subscription brands because they send guys the stuff we really hate shopping for, such as hair loss products, products to help treat erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation treatments and more. Kits are priced differently depending on what it is you’re looking at treating, but you can find that out quite easily by taking a number of Hims’ quizzes.

You’ll even get a 90-day money-back guarantee if Hims doesn’t work for you.

Courtesy of Hims

Horti

Horti is a plant subscription service that gifts new plants (plus tips, tricks and hacks) on a month-to-month basis for anyone that can’t get enough plants in their home. We all have someone in our lives who keeps their home’s interior looking like a forest, so this is the perfect subscription box for them.

Courtesy of Horti

ButcherBox

ButcherBox is a great way to get high-quality meats for the chest-pounding caveman in you. Heritage-bred pork, steaks, chicken and more are all available through this subscription service. Use this as an excuse to learn several different preparations of each of them, and make an impression next time you have people over for dinner.

Starting at $146 a month, you get several pounds of meat — all steaks, all chicken, all salmon, or a mix of your choosing. No more haggling with the guy behind the butcher’s counter at your local supermarket, quality meats are coming to you.

Courtesy of ButcherBox

Firstleaf

Knowing a few things about wine is a skill everyone should partake in, if only for the opportunity to enjoy it just that much more with your meals and with friends. Firstleaf’s pricing starts at $39.95 for the very first month for six bottles total. To set you up, Firstleaf asks you a handful of questions and then ships wine to your front door based on your palate and preferences. And if you’re really looking to level up your dining game, try pairing this subscription with ButcherBox above.

We love Firstleaf so much, we’ve written a whole review on our experience and have even named them the best wine subscription box.

Courtesy of Firstleaf

Book Of the Month

Readers, we’ve found the best subscription box for you. Book Of the Month is a subscription service that gifts a whopping five to seven books every month, starting at just $50. This means that buyers will be saving money by snagging books at anywhere from $15 to $17 apiece. If you can’t read quickly, you can skip a month if you want to without needing to pay that month. Essentially, Book Of the Month is the subscription service for book lovers. You can’t beat it.

Courtesy of Book Of the Month

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix isn’t just one of the best clothing subscription boxes for men. It’s also one of the best subscription boxes for men, period. This subscription service delivers clothing and accessories that have been handpicked by a certified stylist, and it’s perfect both for men who love shopping and men who hate shopping. However, Stitch Fix also has a great no-commitment system, so you don’t have to be locked into a recurring membership to benefit from their wardrobe-upgrading boxes.

They source their clothing from a wide range of brands, so you can pick up board shorts from O’Neill, suits from Ralph Lauren and high-end loungewear from Rag & Bone all in one subscription. Stitch Fix is less geared towards style help than Trunk Club, so we recommend it for guys who already know a bit about dressing themselves well.

Trade Coffee

If you’re looking to try new coffees that aren’t readily available at your grocery store, consider Trade’s coffee subscription service. While some services offer their own in-house coffees, Trade is more of a curator, selecting different coffees from independent roasters and sending them to you.

You start by answering a questionnaire that Trade uses to curate a selection of the best beans. You can also choose between ground and whole beans, and set the delivery frequency. (Check out our roundup of other coffee clubs, too).

Courtesy of Trade Coffee

Atlas Tea Club

Not much of the coffee type? Atlas Tea Club offers an excellent subscription service that brings teas from all over the globe to your front door. Fine and fresh teas are delivered to pour cup after cup of tea of a number of different flavors, steeping methods and more. Sets start at just $55 and free shipping is always available.

Courtesy of Atlas Tea Club

Bespoke Post

Bespoke Post is one of the best monthly subscription boxes for men because, well, it’s just manly and plain entertaining. The monthly box service sends out a wide variety of men’s goodies every month, ranging from grooming products to beach gear to food. It’s certainly one of the most fun monthly subscription boxes for men, as it’s basically like wandering around a premium men’s department store from home.

Each box is $49 (with contents valued around $70), and if you’re not happy with any box you can swap it for another or skip that month altogether. Seriously, this is one great box. If you love an element of surprise when opening a monthly box, this is the service to choose. Check out some of Bespoke Post’s most recent boxes and see what manly surprises are in store.

Courtesy Bespoke Post

Bokksu

Taking a trip to Japan isn’t always the most practical. You’ll have to take off days upon days of work, spend a bizarre amount of money on airfare and even more on hotels. Maybe save the trip for the time being and pick up some delicious Japanese-imported snacks from Bokksu instead.

Bokksu is a subscription box brand bringing Japanese snacks right to your front door. These aren’t silly, American-made dupes, either — these are 100% sourced from centuries-old family makers across the country of Japan. Expect snacks, teas and candies in each box and save yourself the trip while doing so.

Courtesy of Bokksu

Flaviar

In the interest of expanding your palate, why not try some fine spirits as well? We’re big fans of Flaviar, a top-shelf alcohol subscription service, costing either $349 a year, $109 a quarter or $41.99 a box, that avails you the opportunity to sample the best whiskey, bourbons, scotches… anything your heart desires.

Use it as a means to expand your home bar, and sample some with your buddies at night in celebration. On a regular basis, they ship you samples of different spirits to try, plus a full-sized bottle. From there you can go in and fine-tune your presence while expanding your horizons.

Courtesy of Flaviar

VNYL

We’ve talked about it before, but VNYL is easily our favorite subscription boxes for music lovers. Choose between a one-time box, a three-month subscription or an entire year’s worth, and get three vinyl records curated to your music taste delivered directly to your door each time. If not for you, a VNYL box makes an excellent gift to give your favorite music lover in your life if you happen to know their music taste. Our e-commerce & special projects editor Tyler had the chance to try VNYL out a few months back and he loved his experience. It’s a total must-try!

Courtesy of VNYL

WatchGang

Clothing delivery boxes can be skimpy when it comes to accessories, so if you’re a watch enthusiast, you might want to try WatchGang. Naturally, if you’re the type who only needs one watch, this won’t be the club for you. But if you’re a budding collector, trying on new watches you might not have otherwise considered is a unique thrill. Watches can range very widely in price, which is why WatchGang lets you choose your tier. There are even weekly giveaways for top brands like Rolex.

Courtesy of WatchGang

Hunt a Killer

For all you true crime lovers out there, boy, do we have the subscription box for you. Hunt a Killer is a super fun fiction game where you (plus anyone who wants to join you) can act as a detective in order to get to the bottom of a crime. The game is quite addicting and will have you on the edge of your seat trying to solve the puzzle. Hunt a Killer works as a great gift for any true crime nerd to play with friends, and each month, there’s a new story for you to begin solving.

Courtesy of Hunt a Killer

Sprezza Box

If you love accessories you can’t find at your generic department store, then this is one of the best men’s subscription boxes for you. “Sprezzatura,” or the Italian sentiment behind a studied choice to break the rules of fashion in your own special way, is the namesake behind Sprezza box.

Sprezza Box specializes in accessories, like sunglasses, ties and wallets. They conveniently deliver all these hand-selected items in curated boxes, that make great gifts for a graduate, a busy traveler, or someone who just landed a new job and needs an upgrade. Most of these accessory brands are small independent brands you wouldn’t be able to find in a store, so you’re not only getting something unique, but you’re also supporting up-and-coming designers and businesses.

Courtesy of Sprezza Box

Craft Beer Club

Never mind the fact that their website looks like it was designed in the Web 1.0 days; Craft Beer Club is one of the best ways to try new beers every month.

While some subscriptions have different tiers, Craft Beer Club keeps it simple — one flat rate, one box size, free shipping to the continental US. You can, however, choose how often you want a shipment — monthly, every other month or quarterly.

Each box includes a dozen 12-ounce beers. Each box includes four different styles (three beers each) and they come with tasting notes, pairing suggestions and other detailed info.

Courtesy of Craft Beer Club

Scent Box

The best cologne can get very expensive, and finding the right one is tough. Scent Box solves this by sending you a small monthly delivery of cologne, as well as samples to find the perfect scent. The chic spray bottle (which arrives in an equally chic black box) has just enough fragrance to last you a month. (We liked that these bottles were all travel-sized, so they fit in our toiletry kit and carry-on luggage for our trips, letting us take our new scents with us on the go).

If you like the cologne sample they sent you, there’s an option (usually with a coupon code) to get the full-size bottle. If you don’t, wait 30 days and you’ll get your next scent in the mail. This is a great way to try out new fragrances from the convenience of home and to discover new colognes often before anyone else. Some people find that “signature” scent and stick to it forever.

Courtesy of Scent Box

Boxwalla Book Box

Even if you’re a dedicated reader, it can be hard to keep up with the best new books. We’ve written about our favorite science fiction books and the best books for men recently, but with libraries closed, how can you stay on top of the latest fiction? Boxwalla makes it easy by sending you two great new reads every month for just under $40. The Book Box is a fair price and contains the right amount of books, which is why Boxwalla was one of our top picks for the best subscription box for men.

Courtesy of Boxwalla

Boxwalla Book Box $39.95 Buy Now

LootCrate

If your tastes skew nerdy, LootCrate is the box to get. They send a sampling of different collectibles, comics and T-shirts. You can also customize the box you get to your preferred fandom — Loot Sci-Fi and Loot Fright are just a couple of examples.

Courtesy of LootCrate

Daily High Club

For those who love to imbibe in a little greenery every now and then, Daily High Club or “DHC” is a great place to add a few extra treats and accessories to your stores. Starting at only $9.99 a month for some basics (including rolling papers and some accessories), and going up to a $29.99 mega box that includes glassware, basics, and mystery items, this is an easy and convenient way to keep your smoking setup varied and plentiful. Never worry about running out of papers or smoking utensils again!

Courtesy Daily High Club

Daily High Club Starting at $9.99 Buy Now

Vellabox

Set the scene with gorgeous smelling scents and an ambiance that will put any dim electrical light to shame: it’s candle time. Vellabox is a monthly candle subscription service that’s an extremely affordable option for candle lovers to experience new scents they otherwise wouldn’t buy. Scents are curated depending on the season, so you’ll never get an awkwardly scented spring candle when receiving your box in the winter. Because, yikes. Vellabox will help bring your at-home quiet place just a little more peace.

Courtesy of Vellabox

Dollar Shave Club

Dollar Shave Club was one of the first big subscription boxes for men, and they’re still killing it. Now they offer a variety of grooming supplies, but shaving remains their bread and butter. Although they still go by Dollar Shave Club, the brand’s shave starter kit is actually $5. But we promise your face will be very grateful for those extra $4, as the kit now includes high-quality shaving products as well as razor blades.

Dollar Shave Club teamed up with Dr. Carver to offer incredible shave products including hydrating shave butter, prep scrub and soothing post-shave dew. If you hate cheap disposable razors, this is one of the top shaving subscription boxes for a reason.

Courtesy of Dollar Shave Club

BarkBox Dog Toys & Treats Box

Just like you might get tired of wearing the same clothes or eating the same food, your dog might get bored with their toys. BarkBox is a great way to keep your dog entertained because two new toys are shipped every month. Plus, each box comes with treats and chews that your pup can enjoy. BarkBox is available for small, medium and big dogs.

Courtesy of BarkBox

Goldbelly

Goldbelly is one of the most unique subscription services in terms of sheer variety. While many subscription services offer basically one package, Goldbelly has tons of unique subscription boxes. The way it works is that they partner with restaurants and small shops all over the country to deliver tasty, fresh foods right to your door.

Want to try the best bagels in New York but can’t afford the plane ticket? Goldbelly will deliver them to your door. Boxes include bacon, pizza and BBQ boxes. But if you want to be surprised, choose Best of Goldbelly for a mix of the best sweet and savory foods.