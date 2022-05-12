If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

With the weather starting to warm up, that can only mean one thing. It’s time to let the guns out, and by guns, we mean those bare arms you’ve kept hidden away since late September. Whether you refer to it as a tank top, muscle tee, sleeve tee or just a tank, the best tank tops for men are the perfect lightweight shirts for the spring/summer seasons.

Now, it might not have even occurred to you that tank tops for men would go on to become a fashionable staple. After all, the sleeveless tee was a mere undershirt in the past. However, it has now risen to popularity to become a garment full of style, one that is perfectly capable of holding its own in an outfit when worn alone. We have street-style and high fashion to thank for that, as tank tops have graced several designer runways like Rick Owens and Prada.

The best tank tops for men are versatile pieces that can be worn in many ways and for different reasons. For instance, you can wear a tank top as an undershirt to pull off a classic look. Or simply wear an unbuttoned button-down shirt over a tank top and pair it with chinos or jeans. If you want a more polished look, pair a tank and jeans combo with a blazer. Men’s tank tops are great to wear just about anywhere, from the gym to the beach, and even work if you pair them with the right overshirt.

So whether you’re looking for a new tank top to wear to your next gym session or in the mall to pick up one for your next casual fit, here are the best tank tops for men to wear this summer.

1. Fruit of the Loom Men’s Tag-Free Tank A-Shirt

BEST OVERALL

One thing is for sure, you can never go wrong with the classic tank top from Fruit of the Loom. The white tank top for men is comfy in every way and is the most versatile piece in this roundup. It literally goes well with anything from styling it with a pair of jeans to having it beneath an unbuttoned flowy shirt.

2. 32 Degrees Cool Lounge Tank Top

BEST FOR LOUNGING

Sometimes you just aren’t in the mood to get dressed up for the day. That’s why it’s good to have plenty of loungewear in your wardrobe and this lounge tank top by 32 degrees is a must-have item. The tank is made of a lightweight, breathable fabric that offers plenty of stretch to move around with you. It has a relaxed fit and comes with quick-drying technology to keep you cool all day. It’s a soft and cozy piece you will never want to take off.

3. Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank Top

BEST VALUE

Of course, Amazon Essentials has a stellar tank top for men we love. Consider us not even remotely surprised. This slim-fit tank top comes in a number of patterns and colors, but we’re sort of geeking over this red and white striped option shown below.

4. Under Armour Velocity Tank

BEST FOR WORKOUTS

You’ve been hitting the gym consistently week after week and you’re finally ready to show off your gain. Well, there’s no better tank top for men to go with than this option from Under Armour. It’s made of UA Tech fabric which is quick-drying and has a natural, soft feel. The tank top is designed to wick away moisture like sweat to prevent the growth of odor-causing microbes.

5. Rhone Swift Tank

MOST LIGHTWEIGHT

Rhone’s Swift Tank is engineered for breathability, making it a great tank top for runners. The shirt is constructed of a light mesh fabric that doesn’t stick to your skin even when you’re sweaty, thanks to moisture-wicking technology. It features Goldfusion, an anti-odor property that’ll keep your body odor at bay during an intense workout session.

6. Old Navy Go-Dry Rib-Knit Tank Tops

BEST DEAL

Honestly, we should just hand over our wallets to Old Navy, as they always have the best deals on men’s clothing we want. Take this tank top three-pack for instance. These tank tops are cut in a classic silhouette, a straight cut with a slightly longer hemline. The cotton tanks come in fashionable shades like the back, gray and white shown below, but the set is also available in a few more combinations as well.

7. Rick Owens Basic Rib Tank Top

BEST DESIGNER

If you’re in the mood to splurge a little, anything from Rick Owens is always worth it. This oddly-structured tank is like no other on the list with its curved raw edge hem. It has a classic crew neck and a racer design on the back of the tank. The cotton jersey tank top is semi-sheer, giving it more character overall. It’s definitely a must-have piece for the fashion risk-takers.

8. Adidas HEAT.RDY HIIT Tank Top

BEST ATHLETIC

This is one of the best athletic tanks money can buy. It’s made with a lightweight fabric that is made from high-performance recycled materials. It maximizes airflow to keep you cool even on the hottest of days, hence the name HEAT.RDY. Because, yeah, you can say this tank is heat-ready. Wear it on an afternoon shooting hoops or throw it on when lounging around.

9. Spanx Ultra Sculpt Seamless Tank

BEST SCULPTING

Who says men can’t be socially conscious about their figures? If you have a special event coming up soon and are worried you won’t look your best in your dapper suit because of your stomach, then this tank top for men from Spanx is just for you. This tank top will serve as the perfect undershirt and secret weapon as it can sculpt your body to perfection. It will keep everything locked in and tight while providing substantial support to your chest and back. You can get this seamless tank in black or white. We promise you won’t regret purchasing this baby.

10. ASOS Design Oversized Tank Top

MOST FUN

Two top summer trends are combined the right way in this tank top: graphics and tie-dye. This tank top cut-off shirt is covered in a tie-dye blue color that’s as eye-popping as it gets. On the front center of the chest, you’ll see a smiling sunflower holding and playing guitar with “Music For Flowers” around it.

11. Skims Boyfriend Muscle Tank

TRENDIEST

Tank tops will always serve as the best base layer, but they’re just as equally stylish to be worn alone. This is a tank that looks great no matter how you wear it or what you wear it with. Skims’ cotton-blend tank has a high neckline with slightly loose armholes. You’ll find this tank top to be extremely comfortable and you’ll never want to take it off. It comes in five vintage-looking colors, including marble, light heather gray, oxide, onyx, and patina.

12. KOTO 02.008 Destructed Muscle Tee

BEST DESIGN

This distressed moto tank has summer written all over it. The oversized tank top for men is made of cotton, making it super soft against the skin. It has a loose fit that you will appreciate, especially on a hot summer day. Without a doubt, this will be your go-to staple for summer.

13. Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless 2.0 Tank

BEST ODOR ELIMINATOR

Cut on the loose side, Lululemon’s tank top can be worn for yoga, running or chilling at the beach. What’s great about this men’s tank top is that the fabric is treated to stop odor-causing bacteria. You could wear this tank to work out, and after air drying it, wear it back to the gym and it won’t stink up the room. It comes in five other colors and styles, too. Plus we’re suckers for Lululemon’s activewear.

14. Billabong Exit Arch Tank Top

HONORABLE MENTION

If you’re looking for a graphic print tank, you can’t go wrong with the OG surfer brand, Billabong. This clean design is eye-catching and cool. The cotton tank is a slim fit and has a U-neck. Try it with a pair of your favorite sweatshorts and white sneakers.

