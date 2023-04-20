9 Tie-Die Hoodies That Merge Color & Comfort

Since the Fall of 2020, women’s wear collections saw an uptick of 139% in tie-dye. To follow, men’s fashion started boasting dizzying color vomit through tees, sweat shorts, Crocs and of course, tie-dye hoodies made their way into the mix. While half of this trend appeared out of leftover 2020 summer boredom back when tie-dying t-shirts became the new whipped coffee, the trend also bore fruit for an otherwise devastated world. Tie-dye hoodies joined the pandemic delusionally, in a way that said, “don’t be sad, just smile!”

Tie-dye hoodies can bring strut-worthy serves to the sidewalk—and in 2023, tie-dye hoodies still reign supreme in athletic wear sections across a number of American department stores.

What the Experts Say

If COVID-19 never existed, likely neither would the reemergence of tie-dye hoodies. “The tie-dye trend was able to stand on legs because of so many people already wearing hoodies,” says Zxander Speights, Assistant Buyer Men’s Light & Heavy Weight Knits at Urban Outfitters. “As the world got back into being more fashionable, consumers had an appetite to inject color in their fav on the go silo.” Folks chose to leave the drab, colorless clothing in darker times.

Bleaching and tie-dying became a trend during the pandemic when Gen Z was coming to age. This left crafty, borderline fashionable young people with not much else to do than try and cure boredom with tie-dying. As Y2K trends rose from the ashes, Speights notions that this led tie-dye to keep fashionable post-pandemic.

But, is it all about the rainbow? Not really. Tie-dye options can be displayed solely using one color with different hues if desired. Trend colors Speights mentions paying close attention to for summer 2023. Chocolate brown. And, it looks incredible in a tie-dye pattern.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST OVERALL $28.00 Tie-dye is built to express good vibes and positivity through personal fashion. That said, one tie-dye lover’s preference in dye color expression can vary tremendously from somebody else’s. Whether it’s a self-purchase, a gift for a friend or even a child, this Colortone tie-dye hoodie is the best option to snag.



Available in youth sizes in addition to adult sizes ranging from small to 3XL, this is the People’s Tie-Dye Hoodie. Not sold? Check out all of the color options available to choose from. From tidal wave blues to leprechaun greens to gothic blacks to unicorn throw-up, buyers will have the ability to rock just about every color under the sun.



Because it’s available on Amazon, expect fast shipping and ability to purchase as many as one could desire. Color up the whole family.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST CLASSIC OPTION $9.19 This hoodie is the epitome of tie-dye. It’s as pigmented as it gets. It’s colorful. It boasts Roy G. Biv’s full name. It’s perfect for someone looking to get the exact tie-dye. This is tie-dye at its finest. The fabric is also made using 100% pigment-dyed ring spun cotton, this tie-dye isn’t just comfortable, it’s cozy-ful.

best for working out $47.97 $85.00 44% off Decked with a slew of printed decals like stars, coordinates and, of course, that Nike logo, this one clearly isn’t your father’s tie-dye hoodie. It’s also got more of a galaxy-esque look to it. It’s best suited for sporty Nike-lovers. Name brand-reppers. For looking a little cooler in the gym.

Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack best for skater boiz $44.97 $90.00 50% off Skaters and surfers have practically been swallowed whole by the Quiksilver brand for decades. It’s a mandatory staple in board-rider’s closets. This is most certainly a comfy one. The inside is brushed for a soft-to-the-touch feel. Hot Take: It’s organic. Not sure if we believe it, but, it’s organic.

Courtesy of Lucky Brand BEST VALUE OPTION $24.00 $98.00 76% off Denim mainstay Lucky Brand has also joined the tie-dye hoodie trend with a denim jean-lookalike that’ll match those acid wash jeans from the vintage store down the street.

This one is on sale and the sale in question is serious. At a whopping 75% off, this tie-dye hoodie is most certainly made for savers. It’s made with 100% cotton, so, yes, it’s comfortable. Pair it with a pair of joggers to make it extra comfortable. Hot Take: Just don’t pair it with the acid wash jeans from the vintage store down the street. That would be scary.

Courtesy of Zappos best for stoners $31.83 $65.00 51% off The best part of this is the little yin-yang snail shell, but this hoodie is really made for people who smoke weed. Who are we kidding? Luckily, there’s no way that snail can’t bring wearers a sense of comfort. Even if the hoodie were to feel like straw. Just be sure not to ash on him accidentally.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters BEST FOR NEW YORKERS $24.95 $100.00 75% off Michael Cherman’s Market is a streetwear brand that’s directly inspired by New York City—specifically the kitschy shops on Canal Street. Not a lot of tie-dye hoodies tend to have visual graphics strewn above the design, but this one doesn’t shy away from its obtrusive look. Featuring not just tie-dye but funky slogans and satirical visuals, this is made for the kind of New Yorker that truly doesn’t give a damn. While this is made with New Yorkers in mind, it probably looks better on the backs of, like, college art school students. Pratt and Parsons types. We just cant imagine a 35-year-old rocking this in the Lower East Side. Cringe.

Courtesy of ASOS best for indecisive buyers $49.00 Visually, this design kills two birds with one stone. It rocks tie-dye and a solid color simultaneously. There aren’t many sweatshirts with the ability to pull both.

It’s best suited for folks that cannot make up their mind. Now, they do not have to. Given that it will surely place indecisive minds at rest, it most certainly brings comfort.

Courtesy of Amazon best diy oPTION $16.88 It stands out because it’s a blank canvas. Anything is possible. It’s made for the DIY-type who wants to design their own creation. All it needs is some dye. And some twisting. Also, some rubberbands. Get to work. It’s a Hanes hoodie. Everyone has worn hoodies from Hanes. Amazon’s most popular tie-dye kit is available here. In case that was needed.