The Best Velvet Sofas Will Give Your Apartment a Dash of Luxury

“Velvet has always been associated with luxury,” says James Stanley, principal and founder of James Stanley NY, a boutique architectural design firm. Even though velvet looks and feels high-end, velvet sofas are popping up in spaces from formal living rooms to home theaters and bedrooms. “We chose velvet because it blends well with our vintage/modern/classic eclectic style,” says Atlanta resident Christie Lison. “The velvet adds coziness and a touch of art and statement to the room.”

What the Experts Say

Stanley considers a few principles as most important when finding the perfect fit in a velvet sofa.

Shape up. If you’re looking for something that won’t look dated quickly, carefully consider the style and shape of the sofa. “ While the curved sofas are all the rage, and I’m a major fan of the sexy curvature, over time these lines and shapes may get dated,” Stanley says. “A mid-century line, the faithful Chesterfield, Lawson or Camelback sofa styles are ever classic and timeless.”

If you’re looking for something that won’t look dated quickly, carefully consider the style and shape of the sofa. While the curved sofas are all the rage, and I’m a major fan of the sexy curvature, over time these lines and shapes may get dated,” Stanley says. “A mid-century line, the faithful Chesterfield, Lawson or Camelback sofa styles are ever classic and timeless.” Color smart. “Choosing a color of velvet might be the hardest, yet most exciting experience of all. Shades of greens and blues are on trend now, but in a few years, maybe not,” he says. “Depending on your design aesthetic, a deep green or black may be striking, or for lighter, more lasting shades, go into your neutrals, such as taupe, off-white, or white-beige.”

“Choosing a color of velvet might be the hardest, yet most exciting experience of all. Shades of greens and blues are on trend now, but in a few years, maybe not,” he says. “Depending on your design aesthetic, a deep green or black may be striking, or for lighter, more lasting shades, go into your neutrals, such as taupe, off-white, or white-beige.” Luxe is for the long-haul. Velvet has a reputation for formality. “We may also think it will get damaged if we sit on it. That isn’t the case anymore,” Stanley explains. “With 100% polyester velvet or 100% acrylic velvet these will look and feel just like velvet, but without the wear and tear of a traditional velvet. In these, function and form meet beautifully!”

Courtesy of Anthropologie UPDATED GRANNY GLAM $2,198.00 Grand-millennials will love this chic tufted sofa with cast brass legs. The straight back gives it a slightly more formal feel, but you could liven it up with patterned throw pillows. It would make a fun addition to a home office, primary bedroom or living room. At 84” wide, it provides comfortable seating for up to three people. Choose from more than 20 bold shades of luxe cotton velvet.

Courtesy of Serena & Lily INDOOR / OUTDOOR WONDER $11,198.00 Who says velvet is only for indoors? This one comes clad in Perennials velvet fabric, which is woven from 100% solution-dyed acrylic and designed to resist UV rays, mold, staining and mildew, so you can use it indoors or outdoors. The outdoor-grade, engineered wood frame is built to stand up to the elements. This modular sofa has two arm sections and a center (armless) section, so you can configure it however you like.

Courtesy of Frontgate SLEEPER HIT $6,629.15 – $11,049.15 $7,799.00 – $12,999.00 This low-profile velvet sofa has a secret: it enables you to convert any living space into guest sleeping quarters whenever the need arises. For day-to-day use, the sofa’s clean lines, with high-density foam cushions wrapped with feathers and down, are plush and comfortable for watching TV or enjoying a catch up over a cocktail. The sturdy hardwood frame conceals a smooth-pullout mechanism with a metal bed frame and quilted top queen-size mattress. Choose from more than a dozen velvet shades, some of which are available in performance fabrics.

Courtesy of Arhaus understated modern glamour $2,299.00 Elegant doesn’t have to mean traditional, as this sleek, slanted sofa proves as much. Built by hand by makers in North Carolina, this couch boasts exaggerated angles and long, straight lines—including a single, plush seat cushion. The low back and gently sloping arms complete the look that will be at home in any modern home. Choose from six neutral velvet shades (ranging from “snow” to “night”).

Courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Elegant Accent $4,527.00 This designer-favorite brand’s timeless Gigi Collection is an update on a traditional silhouette. Available in 11 sumptuous velvet shades (go for neutral ecru or bold sienna) and four widths (from 75” to 105”), you can choose to have the cushions stuffed with eco luxe poly or an eco down blend. French seams offer a polished, pristine look, and the straight, upright back with supportive cushions make this sweet sofa a comfortable place to sit.

Courtesy of Sabai luxe party seating $3,395.00 This L-shaped corner sectional seats seven people, so it’s perfect for your next cocktail party. Customize your perfect couch: It’s available in five shades of recycled velvet (indigo, seafoam, moss, mustard and dusty rose) and your choice of three legs (natural wood, dark brown wood or metal). You can also opt for long bench cushions or individual seat cushions. Either way, they come stuffed with 100% recycled fiber fill. Guests can lean or perch on the wide, square arms and enjoy the sofa’s timeless, modern lines.

Courtesy of Home Depot avant garde $729.97 This love seat’s unusual shape will be a conversation-starter in any room. The modular elements—backs and armrests come with rings and carabiners so that whoever is sitting can customize their own sitting arrangement—double as statement-making design elements. Solid wood legs are sturdy, and the sofa cushions are plump with sculptural shaped poly foam.