In this style guide, SPY contributor Jacob Lauing reviews the best white dress shirts for men. Keep reading to see our entire selection.

Chalk it up to pandemic-induced fear of crowds, a preference for sourcing smaller brands or good old-fashioned introversion, but I absolutely loathe shopping at brick-and-mortar stores.

The Los Angeles traffic and parking. The stuffy, sterile interiors. The shopping fatigue. The in-store pressure to buy something without comparing it to other options. I’d much rather browse from the comfort of my home, open up 20 tabs on my laptop and find the best option for the best price.

But with a handful of weddings coming up this year and a body that struggles to find well-fitting clothes, I knew I was overdue for an in-person shopping experience.

I was on the hunt for a formalwear staple: the timeless white dress shirt. As classic as it is versatile, you can pair a white dress shirt with a tie and a suit of pretty much any color. Every guy should have a least one white option among the dress shirts hanging in the closet.

But what is the best white dress shirt for men? After trying on over a dozen different white dress shirts, I believe I’ve found the answer.

There are great options to be found online. But to purchase one only to have it arrive and fit terribly — warranting a trip to the post office or mall to return it — is a gamble I know all too well, and one I wasn’t willing to make this time around. My goal was to spend a few hours test driving as many white, affordable dress shirts as possible.

So I drove to the nearest mall with the greatest number of relevant menswear stores and did precisely that.

How We Chose the Best White Dress Shirts

I’m 5’9″ and 180 pounds with an athletic build. I usually wear a medium or 16 32/33. With that size in mind, I entered my day from hell at the mall with three specific criteria for the best white dress shirt. Regarding style, I wasn’t concerned with collar or cuff type, which you can read more about in SPY’s guide to the Best Dress Shirt Brands for Men. Whatever fit my three criteria best would be my winner, collar be damned. But here is what I was looking for:

Material: Something both functionally and aesthetically pleasing. Higher-end dress shirts will utilize premium cotton for a softer, more functional fit, but your best bet for white dress shirts in the under $100 range is a cotton/spandex blend. Shirts that lean too heavily into the performance dress shirts category — utilizing polyester and other moisture-wicking materials — end up looking synthetic and feeling too much like a golf shirt, in my opinion. I want to retain that formal aesthetic while finding a white dress shirt opaque enough to conceal my chest hair and nipples.

Something both functionally and aesthetically pleasing. Higher-end dress shirts will utilize premium cotton for a softer, more functional fit, but your best bet for white dress shirts in the under $100 range is a cotton/spandex blend. Shirts that lean too heavily into the Price: Under $100. I don’t have the budget for a luxury dress shirt. Along my route of retailers, I stopped in Nordstrom to check out higher-end options. The correlation between price and quality is tangible. But I remained committed to spending no more than $100.

Now, before we jump into the contestants, I will acknowledge that I did not try every single dress shirt at the mall. After 6,000 steps and a couple of hours in fitting rooms, I was ready to go home. Still, I made a decent dent. Here are the 12 best white dress shirts for men I tried on.

1. COS Regular Fit Shirt

BEST CASUAL DRESS SHIRT

My first stop at the mall was COS, H&M’s more elevated-style sibling. Like many, my style has grown more oversized and loose-fitting since the mid-2010s’ skinny jeans trend, so COS’s neutral-colored, comfortable silhouette is exactly what I gravitate toward daily. Predictably, this didn’t translate into my white dress shirt criteria. The shirt itself was comfortable, but the aesthetic too casual and oversized for that fits-like-a-glove dress shirt I’m looking for.

Courtesy of COS

2. Bonobos Tech Button Down Shirt

PERFORMANCE PICK

I was skeptical about performance dress shirts designed to wick moisture and resist wrinkles — until I tried one. The Tech Button Down from Bonobos was hands down the most comfortable shirt I tried on all day. True to its reputation, the wrinkle-resistant fabric created a soft, clean look. It even comes in various lengths and builds to match different body types, precisely the type of customization I’m looking for. The nylon/spandex blend looks anything but synthetic and offered the perfect amount of opaqueness. Overall, this shirt was a big winner.

SPY has also rated Bonobos as the best place to buy suits online, and it’s a great place to buy all of your formal attire online or in person.

Courtesy of Bonobos

3. J.Crew White Cotton Dress Shirts

BEST VALUE

My next stop was J.Crew, a retailer that needs no introduction. Its well-known suiting line strikes the perfect balance between quality and price, resulting in some of the best value on the market. I walked into J.Crew with high expectations and tried on three different white dress shirts:

Bowery wrinkle-free stretch cotton shirt (spread collar)

Bowery wrinkle-free stretch cotton shirt (button-down collar)

Slim fit Ludlow Premium fine cotton dress shirt (cutaway collar)

All three shirts fit were an A+ in terms of fit, hugging my shoulders and waist without feeling like my pecs would pop out at any moment. However, J.Crew’s shirts are too transparent for me. My white dress shirt will see the most action at weddings, and I intend to ditch my suit jacket once the cocktails start flowing and the dance floor opens. Given the chest-related criteria I outlined earlier, these shirts left me feeling too exposed. I’d buy a few of these (they offer two for $125 and three for $175) in other colors, but the white dress shirt was a no for me.