The 18 Best Winter Coats to Help You Stay Warm While Looking Cool

As winter inches closer, now is an excellent time to sit down and take stock on whether you’ve got the proper coat to keep warm when those frigid temperatures finally roll into town. The key to finding the best winter coat is getting something that’s not only warm (look for dense fabrics like wool or even down) but will also provide some protection against rain or snow. Furthermore, with so many great options, why not reach for something that’s stylish too?

Speaking of style, this year, one can follow menswear trends, keep one’s bank account healthy, and stay warm. Why? How? Classic men’s winter coat designs like the car coat, balmacaan, macintosh, peacoats, and chesterfield coats were on all of the runways, and have been deemed “in” for this season. Because they’re classic designs, they’re easy to find at every price point. Parkas and puffers are also having a moment, and we found warm, affordable parkas and coats for this winter.

Regardless of how you want to look and feel this winter, we’ve selected 18 of the best winter coats for men to help you tough it through the worst of it.

1. Uniqlo Wool Cashmere Chesterfield Winter Coat

BEST OVERALL

Cashmere is incredibly soft and warm. Men’s cashmere coats run from $400 to well over $1000. Price alone makes this cashmere blend coat one of the best winter coats for men. It’s smartly tailored and cut so that it can be worn over a suit jacket, blazer, or sweater with ease of movement.

Courtesy of Uniqlo

2. H&M Felted Wool-Blend Coat

BEST UPDATED CLASSIC

This is one of the best winter coats for men for so many reasons. It looks chic over a suit or with more casual clothing. The wool-blend coat can be worn belted or not. Due to its design, layering it over a thick sweater won’t constrict movement.

Courtesy of H&M

3. L.L.Bean Maine Mountain Parka

BEST OVERALL

We’re big fans of L.L.Bean’s winter wear, from duck boots to parkas. If you’re looking for Canada Goose alternatives, then you can’t go wrong with another legendary (but American-made) outdoor company. The Maine Mountain parka is insulated, waterproof, ultra-warm, and filled with DownTek down to keep you warm and cozy even in sub-zero temperatures. Plus, unlike most parkas, it’s machine washable.

At $400, this isn’t a particularly cheap parka, but it’s a solid option if you don’t want to spend $1,000. Like Canada Goose jackets, it features four pockets, a fur-lined hood and is rated for super-cold temperatures.

Courtesy of L.L. Bean

4. Zara Double-Breasted Plaid Coat

MOST HAUTE APPEAL

Zara’s great at disseminating what’s shown on the runway, and well, running with the hottest trends. Their double-breasted plaid wool coat looks like it just came back from the Milan menswear shows. Thankfully the price point doesn’t reflect that. Made with wool and recycled polyester, this coat is warm and good for the environment. Right now, double-breasted blazers and coats are one of the top fashion trends of the year, and this stylish Zara coat costs next to nothing compared to similar designer winter coats.

Courtesy of Zara

5. Canada Goose Langford Parka Wool

STATUS SYMBOL

Not everyone has Canada Goose money — the humble product reviewers behind this article included. But for those of you who do, Canada Goose truly does make some of the world’s best winter coats, full stop. Not only are these status symbols stylish, but they really can hold up to the most extreme winter conditions. On top of that, this particular Canada Goose coat has a stylish exterior made from fine Italian wool, which justifies the cost at least somewhat.

Courtesy of Canada Goose

6. The North Face McMurdo Parka

CANADA GOOSE ALTERNATIVE

Unfortunately, the uber-stylish The North Face x KAWS collab may have sold out instantly, but the brand’s classic McMurdo winter parka is hardly an also-ran. The North Face jackets for men are winter staples for a reason, and this coat can withstand the frigid windy winters of locales like Chicago. We named this one of the top Canada Goose alternatives of the year, and it’s a coat that you can depend on season after season.

Courtesy of The North Face

7. Nautica Classic Double-Breasted Peacoat

BEST CLASSIC

One can never go wrong with a classic peacoat. Especially one made by a company that is all things oceanic. This wool-blend peacoat has tons of pockets to stow everything you need to carry. It’s windproof too. This peacoat is cut slightly full so it can accommodate a blazer or sweater and still give a full range of movement.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Gap Recycled Raglan Wool Car Coat

RECYCLED MATERIALS

The Gap is producing more clothing that uses recycled materials. Take this smart-looking coat. It’s made with recycled wool, nylon, and polyester. It has a long silhouette and raglan sleeves –so go ahead and wear it over a hoodie, and buttons down the front.

Courtsey of Gap

9. Carhartt Gilliam Puffer Jacket

BIG & TALL

Looking for the best winter jackets for big and tall men? Carhartt’s stylish and durable puffer coat comes in regular sizes like S, M and XL, but it’s also available in sizes for men of all sizes. Like all Carhartt products, it’s a no-nonsense piece of menswear that’s ready for anything.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Alex Crane Quilted Kite Jacket

MOST ORGANIC

Brooklyn-based designer Alex Crane opened his first store in his apartment in 2018. Since then, his clothing can be found online and in stores nationwide. He deconstructs classic items and remakes them in a breezy, urbane style. This long jacket is a cross between a chore and a quilted jacket. It has two front patch pockets, an upper slit pocket, and buttons to the collar. The company uses only organic products and practices transparency from manufacturing onwards. The Crane jacket also comes in beige and olive green.

Courtesy of Alex Crane

11. Abercrombie & Fitch Winterized Mac

BEST FOR CITY LIVING

Don’t count out Abercrombie & Fitch. They surprised us recently by making one of the best leather jackets for men of the year, and this black winter coat is another winner. The basic, boring macintosh raincoat is leveled up for winter in a sophisticated color. With a button and zippered front, snow and rain will never touch your body. This wool blend coat looks sharp with combat boots and driving shoes.

Courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch

12. Madewell Field Jacket

BEST TRANSITIONAL

Living in temperate climates, one needs a lightweight jacket that can be worn when the temps drop. Madewell’s field jacket has been garment dyed, so it gives off a vintage vibe. It has a packable hood and lots of pockets. Cut slightly on the full side, it can be layered over sweaters or vests. If this winter jacket isn’t quite your style, you can also check out SPY’s guide to the best field jackets of the season.

Courtesy of Madewell

13. North & Mark Damen Primaloft Winter Coat

BEST COMBO

Looks can be deceiving, which is certainly the case with this North & Mark winter coat; the exterior looks like a traditional wool coat, but it’s actually been beefed up and reinforced inside with Primaloft synthetic down that adds warmth without adding bulk. Additionally, the wool outer has been treated to cut down on wind, rain, and stains. It looks trendy, but can take a beating — and that duality is hard to come by.

Courtesy of North and Mark

14. Kenneth Cole New York Classic Peacoat

BEST DESIGNER DEAL

This handsome-looking wool-blend peacoat has an attached quilted bib that zips up to protect your neck when the weather gets crazy. The double-breasted peacoat has two outer and one inner pocket. The best winter coats can have pretty painful price tags, but this is an affordable and classically handsome jacket that won’t let you down.

Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

15. Orolay Hooded Parka

MOST POCKETS

Orolay’s the company whose women’s coat went viral. Written about in almost every magazine and newspaper, everyone wanted this hooded coat that had a ton of pockets. Now Orolay has created one of the best winter coats for men.

Like the women’s coat, this one has tons of pockets. There are large flap pockets on the front of the jacket, and the bottom pockets are two pockets layered on each other. There are three interior pockets, and one big enough for a phone on the sleeve. But wait, there’s more. There’s an interior drawcord at the waist, and the coat has interior backpack straps, so it can be worn over the shoulders or carried by the straps. The outer is waterproof and is filled with a down and feather combination

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Todd Snyder Adirondacks Full-Zip Fleece Jacket

Last year, colorful fleece jackets were some of the most popular and stylish winter coats for men, often featuring colorblock patterns with unexpected color combinations. We’re seeing similar trends this year, many of which seem to be inspired by the colorful Todd Snyder x L.L.Bean collaborations. This full-zip fleece jacket comes in a few different designs, and it’s made from “sherpa wool,” an synthetic alternative to traditional fleece.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

17. BGSD Wool Blend Classic Duffel Coat

BEST DUFFEL

The duffel has got an interesting history. Originally made in the Belgian town of Duffel, the fabric was eventually used by the British Navy in the 1890s. After WWII, surplus coats became popular with broke college students. Across the ocean, the duffel coat became part of the Classic American i.e., “prep,” lexicon. The hooded wool-blend coat has a front zipper and is finished off with toggles. This is a coat style that always looks good, no matter the time of year.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. Land’s End Squall Waterproof Insulated Winter Stadium Coat

BEST COLD RATED

No one likes to freeze. Land’s End hooded coat is rated to minus five (-5) degrees. This coat can keep you toasty warm during blizzard-like conditions. It’s also water and windproof and has sealed seams that prevent anything wet from slipping through and making one feel uncomfortable and cold. The hood is adjustable. Lined with Primaloft, it may feel light, but it’s a fantastic barrier against cold, bad weather

Courtesy of Land's End

19. CamelSports Long Windproof Parka

BEST FOR WIND

One of the best winter coats for men is one that can shield from harsh wind. This windproof parka provides extra length to protect torsos from rogue gusts of wind. It also features velcro cuffs if you’re out skiing or snowboarding so that your arms won’t freeze when wind inevitably rushes up your sleeves.

Courtesy of Amazon

20. SHEIN Hooded overcoat

BEST BARGAIN

One surprising thing we noticed during NYFW? How many people were wearing clothing from SHEIN. The website is like fashion people’s big secret. Great deals at even better prices. This warm zip front coat has two large front pockets and a drawstring hood.

Courtesy of SHEIN

21. Carhartt Arctic Quilt Lined Duck Traditional Coat

BEST FOR OUTDOOR WORK

Carhartt is known for its commitment to crafting the best possible workwear around, so if you’re looking for a winter coat that can keep you warm for extended periods of time, look no further than this coat. With a fully waterproof and breathable outer, this coat will brace you from the cold but not make you sweat when the wind has stopped whipping. There are also several front pockets, complete with durable snap closures, for you to stow away any and all gear you may need throughout the day.

Courtesy of Amazon

22. L.L. Bean Rugged Ridge Parka

MOST VERSATILE

Cut below the butt in the back, this waterproof parka has been used on the ski slopes, for working outside and commuting to work. Filled with Primaloft Silver insulation, this coat keeps you warm but doesn’t feel bulky. It has a fleece neck warmer, an interior security pocket with a media port, an adjustable, detachable hood, and a nice-sized goggle pocket that comes with a wipe.

Courtesy of L. L. Bean

