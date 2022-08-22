The New Billy Reid x Gibson Collaboration Is a Stylish Homage to the Iconic Hummingbird Guitar

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

At SPY, we’re big fans of Alabama-based fashion designer Billy Reid. We’ve covered his shirt jacket, incomparable James Bond peacoat and other cool menswear pieces. So when we heard that Reid teamed up for a home and fashion collaboration with another American icon, Nashville-based Gibson, we were all in.

Inspired by Gibson’s legendary Hummingbird guitar — Keith Richards, Gram Parsons, Brian May and Sheryl Crow are among its fans — the Billy Reid x Gibson collaboration is a direct result of Reid’s love of music. In a press release, Reid explained, “From the influence of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio to our Shindig performances, music has been the core of the Billy Reid brand since the very beginning… I’m a big Gibson Hummingbird fan, and the picture of the iconic pickguard has been on our inspiration board for many years. Collaborations like this are some of the coolest things we get to do.”

Courtesy of Billy Reid/Gibson

Before creating the capsule collection, Reid did a deep dive into the Hummingbird and studied the various iterations of the guitar’s pickguard since its 1960 release. Named “Kissing Hummingbirds,” the collection uses a variation of Reid’s bird motif throughout the collection in the lining of a jacket, the back of a sweater and more.

The Billy Reid x Gibson Hummingbird collaboration for men and women combines modern urbanity and country musicianship. The result is timelessly cool. You can pick up a bandana, beanie and tee for a quick fashion fix. Expand your wardrobe with a leather café racer jacket, shirt or sweater. And you can dress up your sofa with a cozy blanket. Prices for the items run from $68 to $1,498. The collection is modeled by singer, songwriters and Gibson artists Abraham Alexander, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Margo Price.

Reid also created a leather guitar strap and picks decorated with the “Kissing Hummingbird” motif.

The collection can be found at select Billy Reid stores nationwide and The Gibson Garage in Nashville and online at BillyReid.com and Gibson.com. Check out some of our favorites from the Billy Reid x Gibson collection.

Billy Reid x Gibson Muscle Shoals Tee

Courtesy of Billy Reid

Billy Reid x Gibson Western Shirt

Courtesy of Billy Reid

Billy Reid x Gibson Crewneck

Courtesy of Billy Reid

Billy Reid x Gibson Bandana

Courtesy of Billy Reid

