Early Black Friday Fashion Deals: Stock Up on Cheap Crocs, Half Off Undies & Stylish Rugby Shirts

A champion black hoodie and plaid button down to buy for Early Black Friday fashion deals
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amazon & J.Crew

Back when people used to line up outside the local Walmart and Target for Black Friday, Cyber Monday offered a more low-key alternative. You could shop online from the comfort of your home, score great deals on everything under the sun, and not have to risk frostbite waiting in line. But we’re living in 2022, folks. Now Black Friday and Cyber Monday are part of one long, extended shopping event.

Lucky for you, tons of new early Black Friday clothing deals have already dropped and the best Black Friday clothing deals of 2022 are insane. Seriously, you can restock your entire wardrobe and get your Christmas shopping done without breaking your budget. Because we know you’re on a tight budget this year (We certainly are!)

Because of the ongoing supply chain disruptions that have been going on since the last holiday season, many people are trying to do their Christmas shopping as early as possible. On top of that, major retailers like Walmart and Amazon are already promoting early Black Friday deals.

Already, we’ve created a guide to the best Black Friday deals of 2022, but in this shopping guide, we’ll be collecting the best clothing deals for Black Friday. We’ll also be including grooming and beauty deals we think you should keep an eye on. We expect this list to get longer and longer the closer we get to the end of Black Friday, so bookmark this page and keep checking back to find the best deals of the year on clothing.

These prices are subject to change, but we’ll continue updating this post as often as we can as Cyber Monday draws to a close

Best of the Best

Although it’s not quite Black Friday yet, we’re seeing clothing deals all over the place right now. You name it the brand, they’re likely on sale right now in some capacity.

As Black Friday gets closer, here are the best of the best fashion deals, followed by our detailed guide to the best Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week sales of the season from Gap, Nordstrom, Crocs, Saks Fifth Ave and tons more retailers.

Fresh Clean Threads Crew Neck T-Shirts

Here at SPY.com, we take our men’s t-shirts seriously. And we recently named Fresh Clean Threads (formerly Fresh Clean Tees) the Best T-shirt In the World. Seriously, we can’t overstate how good these tees are. Fresh Clean Threads is still an under-the-radar brand, but they make long-lasting and comfortable t-shirts in tons of handsome colors. Until midnight, you can save 25% sitewide with code GET25 and 35% on orders $120 and up with code GET35. Seriously, we recommend ordering a t-shirt for every day of the week!

Courtesy of Fresh Clean Tees

Fresh Clean Threads Crew Neck T-Shirts

$12.35 $19.00 35% off
Buy Now

Save 40% at Crocs

Everyone’s favorite shoe that could is currently seeing price drops up to 40% ahead of Black Friday. Save on multiple styles and snag some Crocs for the whole family.

Courtesy of Crocs

Crocs Clogs

$29.99 $49.99 40% off
Buy Now

Over 50% Off Champion Athleisure

For Black Friday, Amazon is hosting a number of deals on Champion joggers, sweats, hoodies, underwear and more. This is your chance to buy a $24 Champion hoodie right now, which is otherwise unheard of.

Courtesy of Amazon

Champion Pullover, Powerblend Fleece Midweight Hooded Sweatshirt, Best Hoodies for Men, Script, Black-Y06794, Large

$20.00 $55.00 64% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

60% off Everything at Gap

Gap is hosting an epic Black Friday sale with savings of up to 60%. This isn’t just a sale on leftover looks from the summer season, but a huge 40% sitewide sale with an extra 20% off at checkout that includes the best looks from Gap. Case in point: you can stock up on quite literally anything at Gap with prices starting at just $10.

Courtesy of Gap

Black Friday Deals at Gap

Buy Now

Get Big Savings at Nordstrom

We’re seeing bizarre deals going on right now at Nordstrom prior to Black Friday. While not everything is on sale, some of our favorite brands on the planet are currently seeing massive price drops. Our favorite pick? This 30% off deal on Vuori’s Sunday Performance Jogger Sweatpants, the most comfortable sweats on the planet.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger Sweatpants

$68.60 $98.00 30% off
Buy Now

Black Friday Deals at Nordstrom

Buy Now

Save 47% on Calvin Klein Underwear

Calvin Klein boxer briefs are iconic, of course, but they’re popular for a darn good reason: they’re some of the most comfortable underwear known to man (or woman). For Black Friday, you can save 47% on Calvin Klein underwear at Amazon.

Courtesy of Amazon

Calvin Klein Men's Underwear Cotton Stretch 3-Pack Boxer Brief, Black, Blue Shadow, Cobalt Water, L

$24.99 $47.50 47% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

Get 30% Off Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Amazon obviously has tons of deals going on. One of our favorites right now? You can get 30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses, bringing the price down to just $114. We never see Ray-Bans at such an affordable price, so throw them in your shopping cart as soon as possible.

Courtesy of Amazon

Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses, Black/G-15 Green, 58 mm

$114.09
Buy Now On Amazon

Save 40% on Winter Styles at Converse

Looking for a good-looking winter show? Look nowhere else but Converse. Right now, buyers can save up to 40% on all winter styles at Converse — because not every winter shoe has to be a boot.

Courtesy of Converse

Black Friday Deals at Converse

Buy Now

Almost Half Off Star Wars Tees

Star Wars nerds, we’ve got some excellent news for you. You can now pick up official Star Wars tees on Amazon at almost 50% off right now, bringing the price down to just $13.59.

Courtesy of Amazon

Star Wars Men's Darth Vader Space Father T-Shirt Black, Large

$13.60 $25.99 48% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

Looking for More Great Clothing Deals?

We’ve highlighted even more savings at our favorite brands and retailers below. Pretty much the entire internet is on sale right now, and we’ve gone over countless deals to bring you the biggest savings on fashion and accessories.

Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deals

Amazon is always one of our go-to destinations for clothing deals, and in the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the mega-retailer is offering steep discounts on everything from winter coats to basic t-shirts. Amazon’s clothing deals are changing on an almost daily basis, so don’t assume you can just come back tomorrow and add these items to your cart. Items are flying off the site!

For the best Black Friday clothing deals at Amazon, check the company’s own clothing brands. We’ll also highlight some great deals from other brands below.

Read More: The Hottest Men’s Fashion Trends for Fall and Winter 2022

Under Armour Men’s Cold Gear Leggings

Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Men's ColdGear Armour Leggings , Black (001)/White, X-Large

$36.99 $55.00 33% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

Cloud Slippers

Courtesy of Amazon

Cloud Slippers for Women and Men, Rosyclo Massage Shower Bathroom Non-Slip Quick Drying Open Toe Super Soft Comfy Thick Sole Home House Cloud Cushion Slide Sandals for Indoor & Outdoor Platform Shoes

$18.69 $39.99 53% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

VAENAIT BABY Pajamas

Courtesy of Amazon

VAENAIT BABY Kids Boy Long Sleeve Cotton Sleepwear Pajamas 2pcs Set Buddy Dino 3T/M

$17.99
Buy Now On Amazon

ORORO Men’s Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack

Courtesy of Amazon

ORORO Men's Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack (Medium, Black)

$139.99 $169.99 18% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans

Courtesy of Amazon

Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jeans, Medium Stonewash (Waterless), 34W x 32L

Buy Now On Amazon

Seiko Men’s Japanese Mechanical Automatic Watch

Courtesy of Amazon

Seiko Men's Japanese Mechanical Automatic Watch

$231.21 $328.05 30% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG

Courtesy of Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot, Chestnut, 8 US

$64.95 $89.99 28% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

Clarks Bushacre 3

Courtesy of Amazon

Clarks Men's Bushacre 3 Chukka Boot, Beeswax, 7 Wide

$62.29 $110.00 43% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

Champion Joggers & Leggings

Courtesy of Amazon

Champion, Powerblend Fleece, Cuffed Ankle Jogger Sweatpants for -Men, Black-549314, Large

$22.00 $45.00 51% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

Nordstrom Black Friday Fashion Deals

There are some really good sales taking place at Nordstrom ahead of the holiday season. Right now, you can save on loungewear, t-shirts, underwear, joggers, outerwear, and more. They’ve just started marking down designer items for their Black Friday blowout. Check out a few of our favorites below and our dedicated Nordstrom Black Friday piece here.

Vuori Kore Shorts

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Vuori Kore Shorts

$47.60 $68.00 30% off
Buy Now

The North Face ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers

$17.00 $59.00 71% off
Buy Now

Treasure & Bond Grindle Trim Fit Flannel Button-Down Shirt

Courtesy of Amazon

Treasure & Bond Grindle Trim Fit Flannel Button-Down Shirt

$39.90 $69.50 43% off
Buy Now

Adidas NMD R1 Primeblue Sneaker

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Adidas NMD R1 Primeblue Sneaker

$74.95 $150.00 50% off
Buy Now

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Fragrance

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Fragrance

$64.00 $76.00 16% off
Buy Now

J.Crew Black Friday Deals

J. Crew has started their after-the-holiday markdowns early, making it easy for shoppers to swoop down and pluck up a fantastic deal or three to put under a tree. Because they’re slashing prices this early in the season, you can find almost everything you need to get as a present or for yourself in every size. Right now, everything is on sale at 50% off using code SHOPEARLY.

Rugby shirt in Black Watch Tartan

Courtesy of J.Crew

Rugby shirt in Black Watch Tartan

$49.00 $98.00 50% off
Buy Now

Cashmere Beanie

Courtesy of J.Crew

Cashmere Beanie

$34.75 $69.50 50% off
Buy Now

Sherpa-Lined Suede Slippers

Courtesy of J.Crew

Sherpa-Lined Suede Slippers

$29.75 $59.50 50% off
Buy Now

Nordic Puffer Vest with PrimaLoft

Courtesy of J.Crew

Nordic Puffer Vest with PrimaLoft

$99.00 $198.00 50% off
Buy Now

250 Skinny-Fit Pant in Stretch Chino

Courtesy of J.Crew

250 Skinny-Fit Pant in Stretch Chino

$39.75 $79.50 50% off
Buy Now

Todd Snyder Black Friday Fashion Deals

Todd Snyder is doing us a favor by dropping everything by 30% right now for Black Friday. Anyone who knows men’s fashion knows that Todd Snyder creates some of the most dapper looks money can buy in 2022. Grab some of our favorite styles below and use BLACKFRIDAY30 at checkout.

Classic Fit Selvedge Jeans

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Classic Fit Selvedge Jeans

$138.60 $198.00 30% off
Buy Now

Mohair Argyle Cardigan

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Mohair Argyle Cardigan

$257.60 $368.00 30% off
Buy Now

Italian Single Breasted Peak Lapel Topcoat

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Italian Single Breasted Peak Lapel Topcoat

$838.60 $1,198.00 30% off
Buy Now

Recycled Cashmere Scarf Half Cardigan

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Recycled Cashmere Scarf Half Cardigan

$103.60 $148.00 30% off
Buy Now

Macy’s Black Friday Fashion Deals

Macy’s has developed a reputation of holding incredible sales throughout the holiday shopping season, and their early Black Friday sale is mint, they’ve just kicked off more sales, and now their Black Friday deals are 40% to 70% off regular ticketed prices. There are deals in every department, and on must-have items for the season.

Esquire Woven Fashion Band in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver

Courtesy of Macy’s

Esquire Woven Fashion Band in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver

$98.70 $500.00 80% off
Buy Now

Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Puffer Jacket

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Timberland 6-inch Premium Waterproof Boots

Courtesy of Macy’s

Timberland 6-inch Premium Waterproof Boots

$168.00 $210.00 20% off
Buy Now

Adidas Cushioned Athletic 6-Pack Crew Socks

Courtesy of Macy’s

Adidas Cushioned Athletic 6-Pack Crew Socks

$12.99 $20.00 35% off
Buy Now

Carhartt Black Friday Fashion Deals

We at SPY think that it’s impossible to go wrong at Carhartt. So much so that John Fetterman is quite literally our style icon right now. From the SPY-reviewed Carhartt Legacy Backpack to picks from our famous Carhartt style guide, there are lots of deals going on at Carhartt for Black Friday. Save 25% on items all over Carhartt now.

Nylon Duck Bifold Wallet

Courtesy of Carhartt

Nylon Duck Bifold Wallet

$26.24 $34.99 25% off
Buy Now

Rain Defender Loose Fit Midweight Logo Graphic Sweatshirt

Courtesy of Carhartt

Rain Defender Loose Fit Midweight Logo Graphic Sweatshirt

$44.99 $59.99 25% off
Buy Now

6-Inch Steel Toe Wedge Boot

Courtesy of Carhartt

6-Inch Steel Toe Wedge Boot

$131.29 $174.99 25% off
Buy Now

Legacy Standard Work Pack

Courtesy of Carhartt

Legacy Standard Work Pack

$67.49 $89.99 25% off
Buy Now

