Early Black Friday Fashion Deals: Stock Up on Cheap Crocs, Half Off Undies & Stylish Rugby Shirts

Back when people used to line up outside the local Walmart and Target for Black Friday, Cyber Monday offered a more low-key alternative. You could shop online from the comfort of your home, score great deals on everything under the sun, and not have to risk frostbite waiting in line. But we’re living in 2022, folks. Now Black Friday and Cyber Monday are part of one long, extended shopping event.

Lucky for you, tons of new early Black Friday clothing deals have already dropped and the best Black Friday clothing deals of 2022 are insane. Seriously, you can restock your entire wardrobe and get your Christmas shopping done without breaking your budget. Because we know you’re on a tight budget this year (We certainly are!)

Because of the ongoing supply chain disruptions that have been going on since the last holiday season, many people are trying to do their Christmas shopping as early as possible. On top of that, major retailers like Walmart and Amazon are already promoting early Black Friday deals.

Already, we’ve created a guide to the best Black Friday deals of 2022, but in this shopping guide, we’ll be collecting the best clothing deals for Black Friday. We’ll also be including grooming and beauty deals we think you should keep an eye on. We expect this list to get longer and longer the closer we get to the end of Black Friday, so bookmark this page and keep checking back to find the best deals of the year on clothing.

These prices are subject to change

Best of the Best

Although it’s not quite Black Friday yet, we’re seeing clothing deals all over the place right now. You name it the brand, they’re likely on sale right now in some capacity.

As Black Friday gets closer, here are the best of the best fashion deals, followed by our detailed guide to the best Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week sales of the season from Gap, Nordstrom, Crocs, Saks Fifth Ave and tons more retailers.

Fresh Clean Threads Crew Neck T-Shirts

Here at SPY.com, we take our men’s t-shirts seriously. And we recently named Fresh Clean Threads (formerly Fresh Clean Tees) the Best T-shirt In the World. Seriously, we can’t overstate how good these tees are. Fresh Clean Threads is still an under-the-radar brand, but they make long-lasting and comfortable t-shirts in tons of handsome colors. Until midnight, you can save 25% sitewide with code GET25 and 35% on orders $120 and up with code GET35. Seriously, we recommend ordering a t-shirt for every day of the week!

Courtesy of Fresh Clean Tees

Save 40% at Crocs

Everyone’s favorite shoe that could is currently seeing price drops up to 40% ahead of Black Friday. Save on multiple styles and snag some Crocs for the whole family.

Courtesy of Crocs

Over 50% Off Champion Athleisure

For Black Friday, Amazon is hosting a number of deals on Champion joggers, sweats, hoodies, underwear and more. This is your chance to buy a $24 Champion hoodie right now, which is otherwise unheard of.

Courtesy of Amazon

60% off Everything at Gap

Gap is hosting an epic Black Friday sale with savings of up to 60%. This isn’t just a sale on leftover looks from the summer season, but a huge 40% sitewide sale with an extra 20% off at checkout that includes the best looks from Gap. Case in point: you can stock up on quite literally anything at Gap with prices starting at just $10.

Courtesy of Gap

Get Big Savings at Nordstrom

We’re seeing bizarre deals going on right now at Nordstrom prior to Black Friday. While not everything is on sale, some of our favorite brands on the planet are currently seeing massive price drops. Our favorite pick? This 30% off deal on Vuori’s Sunday Performance Jogger Sweatpants, the most comfortable sweats on the planet.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Save 47% on Calvin Klein Underwear

Calvin Klein boxer briefs are iconic, of course, but they’re popular for a darn good reason: they’re some of the most comfortable underwear known to man (or woman). For Black Friday, you can save 47% on Calvin Klein underwear at Amazon.

Courtesy of Amazon

Get 30% Off Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Amazon obviously has tons of deals going on. One of our favorites right now? You can get 30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses, bringing the price down to just $114. We never see Ray-Bans at such an affordable price, so throw them in your shopping cart as soon as possible.

Courtesy of Amazon

Save 40% on Winter Styles at Converse

Looking for a good-looking winter show? Look nowhere else but Converse. Right now, buyers can save up to 40% on all winter styles at Converse — because not every winter shoe has to be a boot.

Courtesy of Converse

Almost Half Off Star Wars Tees

Star Wars nerds, we’ve got some excellent news for you. You can now pick up official Star Wars tees on Amazon at almost 50% off right now, bringing the price down to just $13.59.

Courtesy of Amazon

Looking for More Great Clothing Deals?

We’ve highlighted even more savings at our favorite brands and retailers below. Pretty much the entire internet is on sale right now, and we’ve gone over countless deals to bring you the biggest savings on fashion and accessories.

Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deals

Amazon is always one of our go-to destinations for clothing deals, and in the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the mega-retailer is offering steep discounts on everything from winter coats to basic t-shirts. Amazon’s clothing deals are changing on an almost daily basis, so don’t assume you can just come back tomorrow and add these items to your cart. Items are flying off the site!

For the best Black Friday clothing deals at Amazon, check the company’s own clothing brands. We’ll also highlight some great deals from other brands below.

Under Armour Men’s Cold Gear Leggings

Courtesy of Amazon

Cloud Slippers

Courtesy of Amazon

VAENAIT BABY Pajamas

Courtesy of Amazon

ORORO Men’s Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack

Courtesy of Amazon

Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans

Courtesy of Amazon

Seiko Men’s Japanese Mechanical Automatic Watch

Courtesy of Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG

Courtesy of Amazon

Clarks Bushacre 3

Courtesy of Amazon

Champion Joggers & Leggings

Courtesy of Amazon

Nordstrom Black Friday Fashion Deals

There are some really good sales taking place at Nordstrom ahead of the holiday season. Right now, you can save on loungewear, t-shirts, underwear, joggers, outerwear, and more. They’ve just started marking down designer items for their Black Friday blowout. Check out a few of our favorites below and our dedicated Nordstrom Black Friday piece here.

Vuori Kore Shorts

Courtesy of Nordstrom

The North Face ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Grindle Trim Fit Flannel Button-Down Shirt

Courtesy of Amazon

Adidas NMD R1 Primeblue Sneaker

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Fragrance

Courtesy of Nordstrom

J.Crew Black Friday Deals

J. Crew has started their after-the-holiday markdowns early, making it easy for shoppers to swoop down and pluck up a fantastic deal or three to put under a tree. Because they’re slashing prices this early in the season, you can find almost everything you need to get as a present or for yourself in every size. Right now, everything is on sale at 50% off using code SHOPEARLY.

Rugby shirt in Black Watch Tartan

Courtesy of J.Crew

Cashmere Beanie

Courtesy of J.Crew

Sherpa-Lined Suede Slippers

Courtesy of J.Crew

Nordic Puffer Vest with PrimaLoft

Courtesy of J.Crew

250 Skinny-Fit Pant in Stretch Chino

Courtesy of J.Crew

Todd Snyder Black Friday Fashion Deals

Todd Snyder is doing us a favor by dropping everything by 30% right now for Black Friday. Anyone who knows men’s fashion knows that Todd Snyder creates some of the most dapper looks money can buy in 2022. Grab some of our favorite styles below and use BLACKFRIDAY30 at checkout.

Classic Fit Selvedge Jeans

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Mohair Argyle Cardigan

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Italian Single Breasted Peak Lapel Topcoat

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Recycled Cashmere Scarf Half Cardigan

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Macy’s Black Friday Fashion Deals

Macy’s has developed a reputation of holding incredible sales throughout the holiday shopping season, and their early Black Friday sale is mint, they’ve just kicked off more sales, and now their Black Friday deals are 40% to 70% off regular ticketed prices. There are deals in every department, and on must-have items for the season.

Esquire Woven Fashion Band in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver

Courtesy of Macy’s

Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Puffer Jacket

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Timberland 6-inch Premium Waterproof Boots

Courtesy of Macy’s

Adidas Cushioned Athletic 6-Pack Crew Socks

Courtesy of Macy’s

Carhartt Black Friday Fashion Deals

We at SPY think that it’s impossible to go wrong at Carhartt. So much so that John Fetterman is quite literally our style icon right now. From the SPY-reviewed Carhartt Legacy Backpack to picks from our famous Carhartt style guide, there are lots of deals going on at Carhartt for Black Friday. Save 25% on items all over Carhartt now.

Nylon Duck Bifold Wallet

Courtesy of Carhartt

Rain Defender Loose Fit Midweight Logo Graphic Sweatshirt

Courtesy of Carhartt

6-Inch Steel Toe Wedge Boot

Courtesy of Carhartt

Legacy Standard Work Pack