Refresh Your Underwear Drawer With Calvin Klein’s Massive Sale — 3 Packs Starting at $17

There’s never a bad time to refresh your underwear drawer. Even the best underwear eventually wears out, and you always want to make sure you have extra pairs of boxers for those weeks when you’re behind on doing laundry. But there is a good time to refresh your underwear, and that’s any time Calvin Klein underwear goes on sale.

Right now, Calvin Klein underwear is on sale on the brand’s own site as well as on Nordstrom and Amazon. As holiday shopping ramps up, you might be more focused on Christmas gifts, but sales are also a great time to take care of the essentials.

Though our reviews have found better boxer briefs, it’s hard to go wrong with Calvins. The brand may have built up its reputation through celebrity campaigns and suggestive advertising, but Calvins have continued to sell because they’re dependable and reasonably priced.

Calvin Klein underwear is comfortable and stays in place without being too tight, and its availability in 3 and 5-packs makes it easy to stock up. While the underwear fly is rapidly going the way of the dodo, traditionalists will appreciate the fact that many of Calvin Klein’s underwear offerings still have a functional fly and are made from cotton, rather than synthetics.

Calvin Klein underwear also comes in a lot of different colors, and yeah, it’s pretty sexy, too. What other underwear has its own nickname besides “Calvins”?

Calvin Klein underwear is also modestly priced. With many popular brands selling skivvies for $25 to $35 a pop, Calvins clock in at less than $15 a pair at full price, and they regularly go on sale. Right now, Calvin Klein has 3 packs on sale for $17, so each pair clocks in at less than 6 bucks. Calvin Klein is also offering a buy one get one 60% off deal on its underwear. These are the best deals on Calvins across the internet.

$24.99 $46.00 46% off $36.12 $46.00 21% off $17.00 $42.00 60% off

$24.99 $36.36 31% off $36.12 $46.00 21% off $39.99 $68.00 41% off