Skip to main content
Subscribe

I SPY: Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Dimitri Rassam and Charlotte Casiraghi attend the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

As the most glamorous film festival of the year comes to a close, everyone’s taking to the internet trying to find the same looks sported by their favorite celebrities. We’ve dispatched our best agents to hunt down the best approximations to look great in this latest edition of I SPY. From Jeremy O.Harris to Michael Dougals, start your summer by looking like you just came from strutting down La Croisette.

Harrison Ford

Courtesy of Matches Fashion & Getty Images

It’s all tuxedos all the time at Cannes. Look as sharp as Ford, winner of an honorary Palme D’Or this year, by picking up this number—on sale—from Tom Ford.

Tom Ford Cooper Satin Peak-Lapel TuxedoJacket

$2,445 $4,890 50% off
Buy Now

Orlando Bloom

Courtesy of Getty Images & Banana Republic

Okay, so you didn’t have a hit movie out this year and get invited to Cannes. What should you do instead? Summer is all about crafts outside. So get this relatively inexpensive white suit from Banana Republic, and make it like Orlando Bloom’s here with this tie dye kit.

Banana Republic Tailored-Fit Pure Linen Tuxedo Suit Jacket

$175.00 $350.00 50% off
Buy Now

7 Colors Tie Dye Kit

$21.99
Buy Now On Amazon

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue & Getty Images

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau paired his beard to his shawl collar perfectly. Unless you can do the same while also being Jamie Lannister, we suggest leaving the silver behind in favor of a grey option with peak lapels—like this one from Paul Stuart. But, if you insist, you can also get this.

Paul Stuart Satin Lapel Single-Breasted Tuxedo

$2,096.50 $2,995.00 30% off
Buy Now

Buy4Less Tuxedo Venice Platinum Velvet Dinner Jacket

$245.00
Buy Now

Jeremy O. Harris

Courtesy of Getty Images & SSENSE

Jeremy O. Harris got the memo on the warm weather in Cannes, opting for a more fashion-forward look with this yellow suit. Get on his level with a similar option here from Dries Van Noten.

Dries Van Noten Yellow Two-Button Suit

$1,430.00
Buy Now

Charles Melton

Courtesy of Versace & Getty Images

From Riverdale to oceanfront, Charles Melton keeps it elegant but casual in this Versace shirt, and so should you.

Versace Allover Silk Shirt

$1,350.00
Buy Now

Johnny Depp

Courtesy of Getty Images & Moscot

Look, we’re not saying you should emulate much about Johnny Depp. We are saying you might want to get a pair of sunglasses like he wore.

Moscot Miltzen Sun

$340.00
Buy Now

Dimitri Rassam

Courtesy of Todd Snyder & Getty Images

Dimitri Rassam’s navy tuxedo is a masterclass in bucking convention, within reason. This Todd Snyder option is dipping its toe in the water with some black lapels to keep you grounded.

Todd Snyder Made in Italy Peak Lapel Tuxedo Jacket

$868.00
Buy Now

Michael Douglas

Courtesy of Getty Images & L.L.Bean

Wait, is Michael Douglas wearing boat shoes?

L.L.Bean Casco Bay Boat Mocs

$99.00
Buy Now

Harrison Ford (Again)

Courtesy of Sid Mashburn & Getty Images

As always, Ford looks great in casual wear too. We also know from talking to his stylist he’s a big fan of Sid Mashburn shirts.

Sid Mashburn Spread Collar Sport Shirt

$155.00
Buy Now

Kleber Mendonca

Courtesy of Getty Images & Oliver Peoples

Director Kleber Mendonca sported some stylish frames to the photocall for the film “Retratos Fentasmas.” This pair has a similar silhouette for a wide framed look.

Oliver Peoples Finley Esq. Sunglasses

$398.00
Buy Now

Harrison Ford (One more time…)

Courtesy of Otaa & Getty Images

Just to round out the festival with one last photo of Harrison Ford, we’re loving the grey suit, but it’s the blue pocket square that pulls the whole look up another level.

Todd Snyder Italian Donegal Tweed Madison Suit Jacket

$294.00 $548.00 46% off
Buy Now

Cotton Pocket Square

$15.00
Buy Now

Most Popular

Jennifer Lawrence Asks ‘Doesn’t Anyone F--- Anymore?’ in R-Rated Trailer for ‘No Hard Feelings’

We Wouldn’t Be Having This Conversation If Taylor Swift Was a Man

Banksy Painted a Mural on a U.K. Couple's Home. They Paid Nearly $250,000 to Get It Removed.

Nuggets Owner Stan Kroenke on Verge of Historic Title Trifecta

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad