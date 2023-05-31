I SPY: Cannes Film Festival

As the most glamorous film festival of the year comes to a close, everyone’s taking to the internet trying to find the same looks sported by their favorite celebrities. We’ve dispatched our best agents to hunt down the best approximations to look great in this latest edition of I SPY. From Jeremy O.Harris to Michael Dougals, start your summer by looking like you just came from strutting down La Croisette.
Harrison Ford
It’s all tuxedos all the time at Cannes. Look as sharp as Ford, winner of an honorary Palme D’Or this year, by picking up this number—on sale—from Tom Ford.
Orlando Bloom
Okay, so you didn’t have a hit movie out this year and get invited to Cannes. What should you do instead? Summer is all about crafts outside. So get this relatively inexpensive white suit from Banana Republic, and make it like Orlando Bloom’s here with this tie dye kit.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau paired his beard to his shawl collar perfectly. Unless you can do the same while also being Jamie Lannister, we suggest leaving the silver behind in favor of a grey option with peak lapels—like this one from Paul Stuart. But, if you insist, you can also get this.
Jeremy O. Harris
Jeremy O. Harris got the memo on the warm weather in Cannes, opting for a more fashion-forward look with this yellow suit. Get on his level with a similar option here from Dries Van Noten.
Charles Melton
From Riverdale to oceanfront, Charles Melton keeps it elegant but casual in this Versace shirt, and so should you.
Johnny Depp
Look, we’re not saying you should emulate much about Johnny Depp. We are saying you might want to get a pair of sunglasses like he wore.
Dimitri Rassam
Dimitri Rassam’s navy tuxedo is a masterclass in bucking convention, within reason. This Todd Snyder option is dipping its toe in the water with some black lapels to keep you grounded.
Michael Douglas
Wait, is Michael Douglas wearing boat shoes?
Harrison Ford (Again)
As always, Ford looks great in casual wear too. We also know from talking to his stylist he’s a big fan of Sid Mashburn shirts.
Kleber Mendonca
Director Kleber Mendonca sported some stylish frames to the photocall for the film “Retratos Fentasmas.” This pair has a similar silhouette for a wide framed look.
Harrison Ford (One more time…)
Just to round out the festival with one last photo of Harrison Ford, we’re loving the grey suit, but it’s the blue pocket square that pulls the whole look up another level.