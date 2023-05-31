I SPY: Cannes Film Festival

As the most glamorous film festival of the year comes to a close, everyone’s taking to the internet trying to find the same looks sported by their favorite celebrities. We’ve dispatched our best agents to hunt down the best approximations to look great in this latest edition of I SPY. From Jeremy O.Harris to Michael Dougals, start your summer by looking like you just came from strutting down La Croisette.

Harrison Ford

Courtesy of Matches Fashion & Getty Images

It’s all tuxedos all the time at Cannes. Look as sharp as Ford, winner of an honorary Palme D’Or this year, by picking up this number—on sale—from Tom Ford.

Orlando Bloom

Courtesy of Getty Images & Banana Republic

Okay, so you didn’t have a hit movie out this year and get invited to Cannes. What should you do instead? Summer is all about crafts outside. So get this relatively inexpensive white suit from Banana Republic, and make it like Orlando Bloom’s here with this tie dye kit.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue & Getty Images

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau paired his beard to his shawl collar perfectly. Unless you can do the same while also being Jamie Lannister, we suggest leaving the silver behind in favor of a grey option with peak lapels—like this one from Paul Stuart. But, if you insist, you can also get this.

Jeremy O. Harris

Courtesy of Getty Images & SSENSE

Jeremy O. Harris got the memo on the warm weather in Cannes, opting for a more fashion-forward look with this yellow suit. Get on his level with a similar option here from Dries Van Noten.

Charles Melton

Courtesy of Versace & Getty Images

From Riverdale to oceanfront, Charles Melton keeps it elegant but casual in this Versace shirt, and so should you.

Johnny Depp

Courtesy of Getty Images & Moscot

Look, we’re not saying you should emulate much about Johnny Depp. We are saying you might want to get a pair of sunglasses like he wore.

Dimitri Rassam

Courtesy of Todd Snyder & Getty Images

Dimitri Rassam’s navy tuxedo is a masterclass in bucking convention, within reason. This Todd Snyder option is dipping its toe in the water with some black lapels to keep you grounded.

Michael Douglas

Courtesy of Getty Images & L.L.Bean

Wait, is Michael Douglas wearing boat shoes?

Harrison Ford (Again)

Courtesy of Sid Mashburn & Getty Images

As always, Ford looks great in casual wear too. We also know from talking to his stylist he’s a big fan of Sid Mashburn shirts.

Kleber Mendonca

Courtesy of Getty Images & Oliver Peoples

Director Kleber Mendonca sported some stylish frames to the photocall for the film “Retratos Fentasmas.” This pair has a similar silhouette for a wide framed look.

Harrison Ford (One more time…)

Courtesy of Otaa & Getty Images

Just to round out the festival with one last photo of Harrison Ford, we’re loving the grey suit, but it’s the blue pocket square that pulls the whole look up another level.