Hold All Your Junk With the World’s First Cargo Swim Briefs From Dollar Shave Club

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Thought Dollar Shave Club only made one of the world’s best razors? Think again.

DSC is telling you to bare it all in their brand-new swim briefs for all of those end-of-summer backyard barbecues, beach days, and pool parties. You know, so you can show off all the manscaping work you’ve done using the brand’s razors.

Courtesy of Dollar Shave Club

But unlike the swim briefs you strut the beach in, these have a little more function. Yes, in addition to holding your junk, these swim briefs will also hold all of your junk. You know, your phone, keys, wallet — all that jazz.

Never have we ever seen before a pair of swim briefs with pockets. Sure, they look ridiculous; maybe that’s why we’ve never seen them. But there are least needs to be one pair in existence, doesn’t there? A pair made for the fact that it can be. That’s what these are.

Courtesy of Dollar Shave Club

Mimicking your favorite cargo pants and your best swim trunks all in something you’d typically keep in your underwear drawer, the limited-edition Precious Cargo Swim Briefs from Dollar Shave Club are built with two exterior pockets dropping down on each thigh to allow dudes to swim brief it up with function. A pair will cost you $34.99 on DSC’s official website.

What better way to close out the summer with a couple of odd yet intrigued looks? We can’t think of another way to show up to a pool party right now. But don’t hesitate — quantities are extremely limited. Pick up a pair of these swim briefs to ensure all eyes are on you at 2022’s last pool party.