Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on Carhartt Fall & Winter Gear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The workwear trend has made Carhartt one of the hottest brands of the past few years. Even though it’s trendy right now, the Michigan-born brand can never really go out of style. That’s because, like Levis and Red Wing, Carhartt is a true American classic that has been making hard-wearing clothes since the 1800s. Although Carharrt has spun its success into a fashion-forward Work in Progress line and landed collabs with the likes of Converse and New Balance, the OG Carhartt line is still a great place to stock up on sturdy clothes for working and flexing alike.

Right now, you can score the brand’s already affordable wares for even less with this deal on Amazon, which covers men’s and women’s styles, as well as accessories and footwear. As is the case with many Amazon sales on clothing, the deals vary considerably based on which color and size you’re looking for, but there are still substantial savings on classic Carhartt pieces. You can save on tees and accessories like backpacks. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite pieces that are currently discounted. This is a limited-time deal, so we recommend acting fast.

1. Carhartt Men’s Super Dux Relaxed Fit Detroit Jacket

Cold is one thing, but dealing with wet and windy weather can be a challenge. Carhartt’s Super Dux Detroit jacket combines classic Carhartt style with a water-repellent and wind-resistant nylon fabric, which has ribbed cuffs and a cinch waist to stay insulated. The jacket has a zip on the chest.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Men’s Relaxed Fit Fleece Pullover

It doesn’t get much cozier than a fleece pullover, which is the ideal layering piece when it starts to get cold. This pullover is casual yet stylish, and it has an anorak-style kangaroo pocket and snap button half-placket for letting air in if you start to get too warm. It comes in a range of colors, some of which are discounted by 20%.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Force Advanced Backpack

Carhartt backpacks are everywhere right now, and it’s because they’re sturdy and packed with plenty of pockets. This backpack is discounted by $33 right now, and it’s ideal for your commute or for college students. The backpack has a sleeve for a 15″ laptop, water bottle pouches, and two large pockets on the outside of the bag. The bag is made from 1200 denier polyester with a water-repellent coating.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Men’s Henley T-Shirt

Carhartt’s henley has a boxy, loose fit, so you may consider sizing down if you want a more classic fit. It has a three-button placket and a logo on the pocket, and it’s cut from 100% cotton. This shirt is only discounted by $2, but it’s already an affordable shirt to begin with.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Pet Firm Duck Insulated Dog Chore Coat

You might have a Carhartt chore coat already, but does your dog have a matching one? If not, the brand’s dog chore coat is discounted by as much as 28%. The jacket has a quilted design to keep your dog warm when it’s cold out.

Courtesy of Amazon

See All Carhartt Amazon Deals

Right now, there are tons more limited-time deals on Amazon covering Carhartt t-shirts, jackets, work boots and winter accessories. Head to Amazon to shop all of these deals before this flash sale ends!

Courtesy of Mr Porter

The Carhartt Style Guide for Guys Who Want To Incorporate Workwear Into Their Wardrobe