These Ultra-Soft Cashmere Socks Will You Bring Luxe Warmth All Winter

Nothing feels more like heaven than cashmere. It’s one of the most resilient and sought-after fibers spun into garments for equal comfort and endurance. And when you think about it, anything cashmere-infused is the ultimate companion for the cold due to its insulating properties. There’s your cashmere lambswool throw blanket for those nights tucked in the house by the fireplace—also, your cashmere turtleneck sweater to protect your neck in the thick of winter season. But if you’re like our SPY team, your cashmere socks are highly coveted winter staples.
And it’s never too late to invest in a pair. Those comfy essentials can come in handy right about now, especially with below-freezing temperatures on the way. Sure, there’s a substantial cost that comes with buying anything cashmere. But paying a premium doesn’t feel like highway robbery when your money is well spent on the most basic of life’s necessities. You can wear cashmere socks to bed or feel snug on a frosty day.
Although cashmere shares some of the same benefits as sheep’s wool, such as being lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking, it’s considered to be eight times warmer — and thus deserves more tender love and care.
As we inch further into the most brutal weather season of the year, we’ve curated a list of the best cashmere socks to avoid having cold feet. Keep scrolling for ultra-soft options to pamper your dogs after all the time you spend ripping and running.
1. J.Crew Ribbed Cashmere-Blend Socks
J. Crew offers the best winter items from head to toe. And these socks fit the bill. Crafted from the same quality of yarn used for their sweaters, with a ribbed texture for extra durability, style, and warmth, these cashmere socks will get you through the coldest time of the year.
2. Pangaia Archive Recycled Cashmere Socks
Sustainability is the way to go these days. And Pangaia puts it in the forefront for their basic essentials. Their recycled cashmere socks derive from 88% recycled cashmere, while the rest of the material is made up of recycled wool, polyester, and elastane. No doubt about it, you’ll be warm when the weather gets rough.
3. YUMILY 5-Pack Men's Winter Warm Cashmere-Wool Socks
If you’re reluctant about splurging a ton on pure cashmere socks, this blend option is a great alternative. Made also with wool and a hint of spandex to promote comfortable stretch, the pair of five provide full cushion for your leg and feet whether you’re spending the whole day indoors or outside.
6. KINGSMAN Jacquard-Knit Cashmere Socks
Nothing says cold-weather dressing quite like this trio made cashmere and jacquard-knitted. Polka-dot, striped and two-tone patterns are what you’ll encounter in this set of cashmere socks from KINGSMAN. Each of them brings a certain character to your looks, especially the days you throw on a suit.
7. Falke No. 2 Cashmere Mid-Calf Socks
German brand Falke has become synonymous with high-quality legwear and modern fashion. Their repertoire spans socks, hosiery, and occasionally luxury clothing. So it makes sense why their cashmere socks are all the rage. Their mid-calf pair features a banded cuff that prevents slipping and comes in hues that go well with everyday wear.
8. Tom Ford Ribbed Cashmere Socks
It doesn’t get more lavish than a pair of cashmere socks from Tom Ford. Made in Italy from rich cashmere, this pair is knitted in a ribbed stitch with reinforced heels and toes. These super chic, soft socks can be yours for just half the original price — and they’re also available on sale in black and pink.
10. Brooks Brothers Cashmere Crew Socks
Arriving in a myriad of bright colors, Brooks Brothers cashmere socks are renowned for their exceptional comfort and durability. Knitted with Lycra, a synthetic fiber known for its elasticity and helping items keep their shape, this ultra-soft pair is perfect for lounging around the house or in bed.