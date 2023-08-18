Field Report: On Instagram, Celeb S.O.’s Tell the Whole Truth of A-List Style

Celebrity style inspiration is everywhere. If it’s not coming from the big or small screen, it’s coming from one of the countless websites and magazines (including this one, sometimes) pointing it out. And that’s a good thing. Celebrities help define and inform culture — and, by extension, fashion. However, for every celebrity with a signature style, there’s a team behind the aesthetic — stylists, agents, costume designers, and more — who helped bring it to life. And many times, even in images that are largely considered unvarnished (airport style, street candids), celebrities are still wearing looks that have been prepared by those same teams.
But there is one true way to find off-duty celebrity style inspiration photos: look at their significant other’s Instagram feed. This probably isn’t a shock to anyone, but famous people have a habit of marrying other famous people. But even though Kyra Sedgwick is also a very good famous actress independent of her husband, Kevin Bacon, her photos of him on instagram often read like the ones anybody might post of their significant other — and that’s where the true style can be found. It’s in the everyday, non-press-facing looks.
SPY looked through some of the Instagram accounts of the S.O.’s on our best-dressed list and the results have a lot to offer men looking to up their at-home style game.
Bobbyn Canavale and Rose Byrne
Courtesy of New Era Cap
Yankees Team Classic 39THIRTY Stretch Fit Baseball Cap