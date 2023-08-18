Skip to main content
Field Report: On Instagram, Celeb S.O.’s Tell the Whole Truth of A-List Style

Instagram posts from famous people's souses.
Photo Credit: Photograph by Tyler Schoeber using Midjourney

Celebrity style inspiration is everywhere. If it’s not coming from the big or small screen, it’s coming from one of the countless websites and magazines (including this one, sometimes) pointing it out. And that’s a good thing. Celebrities help define and inform culture — and, by extension, fashion. However, for every celebrity with a signature style, there’s a team behind the aesthetic — stylists, agents, costume designers, and more — who helped bring it to life. And many times, even in images that are largely considered unvarnished (airport style, street candids), celebrities are still wearing looks that have been prepared by those same teams.

But there is one true way to find off-duty celebrity style inspiration photos: look at their significant other’s Instagram feed. This probably isn’t a shock to anyone, but famous people have a habit of marrying other famous people. But even though Kyra Sedgwick is also a very good famous actress independent of her husband, Kevin Bacon, her photos of him on instagram often read like the ones anybody might post of their significant other — and that’s where the true style can be found. It’s in the everyday, non-press-facing looks. 

SPY looked through some of the Instagram accounts of the S.O.’s on our best-dressed list and the results have a lot to offer men looking to up their at-home style game. 

Bobbyn Canavale and Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne and Bobby Canavale keep it simple. His Yankee cap and blue linen shirt are perfect weekend warrior looks. 
Yankees Team Classic 39THIRTY Stretch Fit Baseball Cap
Courtesy of New Era Cap

Yankees Team Classic 39THIRTY Stretch Fit Baseball Cap

$33.99

Buy Now
J. Crew Baird McNutt Irish linen shirt
Courtesy of J. Crew

J. Crew Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt

$98.00

Buy Now

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon’s got looks ready for anything from Sheep’s Meadow to an actual farm. This Carhartt jacket is only $120, but works just as well waiting for a table in Dimes Square as it does for bringing little horses to dinner. 
Carhartt Relaxed Fit Duck Blanket Lined Detroit Jacket
Courtesy of Carhartt

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Duck Blanket-Lined Detroit Jacket

$119.99

Buy Now

Henry Golding and Liv Lo

Odds are anything Henry Golding’s got on looks good, but the simplicity of a black tee is impressive. SPY’s pick on the best black tee is this one from J. Crew, along with this tubular option from Wythe.
J. Crew Broken-In Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Courtesy of J. Crew

J. Crew Broken-In Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

$36.50

Buy Now
Wythe Tubular Pocket Tee Shirt in Deep Black
Courtesy of Wythe

Wythe Tubular Pocket Tee Shirt – Deep Black

$55.00

Buy Now

Dave Franco and Allison Brie

There’s a way to wear a beanie without looking like a Bushwick creative director, and this is it. Before the chilly winds of autumn start to roll in, pop on a simple black option from COS and it’ll be thin enough to avoid a saturated mop of sweat while still staying warm. 
Short Merino Wool Beanie
Courtesy of COS

Short Merino Wool Beanie

$39.00

Buy Now

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

Keeping color in the wardrobe is just as important as keeping color in the home. For cheerful people like Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, these Mexican-inspired bowls work for everything from cereal to ice cream and add just enough color to day-to-day life. 
DOWAN Soup Bowls, Set of 6
Courtesy of Amazon

DOWAN Soup Bowls (Set of 6)

$27.74 $36.99

Buy Now On Amazon

Richard Curtis and Emma Freud

Richard Curtis, Lord of the Romantic Comedy, has a solid sense of style. To stay in the British tailoring tradition, this Navy flecked collared sweater from Drake’s seems similar to his blue collared one. 
Drake's Navy Flecked Collared Sweater
Courtesy of Drake’s

Drake’s Navy Flecked Collared Sweater

$605.00

Buy Now

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

44’s vacation style is probably the strongest summer look any president has gotten off. This shirt looks very similar to the Castelleto Untucked shirt from Banana Republic. Pair it with an Apple Watch and a trip to Mallorca and it’s a complete vibe. 
Castelleto Untucked Linen Shirt by Banana Republic
Courtesy of Banana Republic

Castelleto Untucked Linen Shirt by Banana Republic

$80.00

Buy Now

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

TV, Broadway, and film success doesn’t mean every night needs to come with formalwear. Sometimes all the evening calls for is a grey sweater from Todd Snyder. Glasses are worth spending some money on, seeing as they’re worn every single day. This pair of Miltzen glasses from Moscot seem to nail the look down.
Todd Snyder Italian Recycled Cashmere Crew in Grey
Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder Italian Recycled Cashmere Crew in Grey

$194.00 $398.00

Buy Now
Miltzen Glasses by Moscot
Courtesy of Moscot

Miltzen Glasses by Moscot

$320.00

Buy Now

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds is either 25 or 40 here. The man just doesn’t age. In this photo, he has a University Stripe oxford shirt. Brooks Brothers is the go-to brand for these — it’s worth picking up three and dressing them up or down depending on the need.
Brooks Brothers Original Polo Button Down Striped Oxford Shirt
Courtesy of Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers Original Polo Button-Down Striped Oxford Shirt

$98.50

Buy Now

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson is immediately cool, but Samuel L. Jackson surrounded by flowers in a gray zip -up is a whole another level. This one from Drake’s is a close match to his. Arbor of florals not included. 
Drake's Grey Cotton Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
Courtesy of Drake’s

Drake’s Grey Cotton Quarter Zip Sweatshirt

$295.00

Buy Now

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union

Here, Wade’s taking the photo and Union is the one posting. That’s the kind of couple goals everyone needs to shoot for. Also, he’s got the black gingham overshirt working for him. This option from Thom Browne is a close match. 
Thom Browne Gingham Overshirt
Courtesy of Ssense

Thom Browne Gingham Overshirt

$1,770.00 $2,950.00

Buy Now

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhal

A stalwart of the mellow-cool indie film motif needs to look great for all the awards he rakes in. Maggie Gyllenhaal and Sarsgaard live in a pretty incredible home in Park Slope, and somewhere in that home, he keeps this Dior tuxedo.
man wearing Dior Tuxedo
Courtesy of Dior

Dior Tuxedo

$3,800.00

Buy Now

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Everyone needs a party shirt, right? NPH’s cheetah print option has a bit of shine to it. But, if we’re being honest, there’s only one Neil Patrick Harris, so maybe stick to this matte-finish one from Straight to Hell. 
Straight to Hell Bone Jacked Leopard Print Shirt
Courtesy of Straight to Hell

Straight to Hell Bone Jacked Leopard Print Shirt

$80.00

Buy Now

