Field Report: On Instagram, Celeb S.O.’s Tell the Whole Truth of A-List Style

Celebrity style inspiration is everywhere. If it’s not coming from the big or small screen, it’s coming from one of the countless websites and magazines (including this one, sometimes) pointing it out. And that’s a good thing. Celebrities help define and inform culture — and, by extension, fashion. However, for every celebrity with a signature style, there’s a team behind the aesthetic — stylists, agents, costume designers, and more — who helped bring it to life. And many times, even in images that are largely considered unvarnished (airport style, street candids), celebrities are still wearing looks that have been prepared by those same teams.

But there is one true way to find off-duty celebrity style inspiration photos: look at their significant other’s Instagram feed. This probably isn’t a shock to anyone, but famous people have a habit of marrying other famous people. But even though Kyra Sedgwick is also a very good famous actress independent of her husband, Kevin Bacon, her photos of him on instagram often read like the ones anybody might post of their significant other — and that’s where the true style can be found. It’s in the everyday, non-press-facing looks.

SPY looked through some of the Instagram accounts of the S.O.’s on our best-dressed list and the results have a lot to offer men looking to up their at-home style game.

Bobbyn Canavale and Rose Byrne

Courtesy of New Era Cap $33.99

Courtesy of J. Crew $98.00

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyra (@kyrasedgwickofficial) Kevin Bacon’s got looks ready for anything from Sheep’s Meadow to an actual farm. This Carhartt jacket is only $120, but works just as well waiting for a table in Dimes Square as it does for bringing little horses to dinner.

Courtesy of Carhartt $119.99

Henry Golding and Liv Lo

Courtesy of J. Crew $36.50

Courtesy of Wythe $55.00

Dave Franco and Allison Brie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) There’s a way to wear a beanie without looking like a Bushwick creative director, and this is it. Before the chilly winds of autumn start to roll in, pop on a simple black option from COS and it’ll be thin enough to avoid a saturated mop of sweat while still staying warm.



Courtesy of COS $39.00

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) Keeping color in the wardrobe is just as important as keeping color in the home. For cheerful people like Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, these Mexican-inspired bowls work for everything from cereal to ice cream and add just enough color to day-to-day life.

Courtesy of Amazon $27.74 $36.99

Richard Curtis and Emma Freud

Courtesy of Drake’s $605.00

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) 44’s vacation style is probably the strongest summer look any president has gotten off. This shirt looks very similar to the Castelleto Untucked shirt from Banana Republic. Pair it with an Apple Watch and a trip to Mallorca and it’s a complete vibe.

Courtesy of Banana Republic $80.00

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

Courtesy of Todd Snyder $194.00 $398.00

Courtesy of Moscot $320.00

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) Ryan Reynolds is either 25 or 40 here. The man just doesn’t age. In this photo, he has a University Stripe oxford shirt. Brooks Brothers is the go-to brand for these — it’s worth picking up three and dressing them up or down depending on the need.

Courtesy of Brooks Brothers $98.50

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Jackson

Courtesy of Drake’s $295.00

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) Here, Wade’s taking the photo and Union is the one posting. That’s the kind of couple goals everyone needs to shoot for. Also, he’s got the black gingham overshirt working for him. This option from Thom Browne is a close match.

Courtesy of Ssense $1,770.00 $2,950.00

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhal

Courtesy of Dior $3,800.00

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka