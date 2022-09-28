Champion and Percival’s Collaboration Is All About Embroidery — These Are Our Favorite Pieces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Percival may be a small menswear brand based in the UK, but it’s made quite a splash in the past year. For their latest collab, Percival linked up with Champion on a collection called Bedfellows. The collection consists of classic reverse weave Champion sweats embroidered with floral motifs, birds and other nature-inspired imagery. Each piece playfully incorporates Champion’s distinctive “C” logo within the embroidery.

You don’t have to know Percival to have seen the brand before. If you’ve so much as glanced at a red carpet in the past year, you’ve likely seen at least one Percival piece. Chris Evans wore a full-placket Percival polo. Tom Holland wears Percival, Paul Mescal wears Percival, Dwayne The Rock Johnson wears Percival. Every celebrity and their mother (or more likely, their stylist) is buying this lowkey British brand. Unlike a lot of celebrity favorites, however, Percival is decidedly more accessible. At between $150 and $250 for a knit polo, Percival isn’t cheap, but the brand’s wares don’t fetch for nearly what you might expect.

Beyond being approved by Hollywood’s most stylish men, we like Percival because it makes a lot of pieces that fit in with trends we’ve been particularly excited about in the past year, namely knit polos that are inspired by the Talented Mr. Ripley look. For a UK-based brand, Percival does summer wares well. And now that we’re in fall, the brand has delivered the work jackets and sweats we’ll be living in until warm weather swings around again.

Champion, on the other hand, barely needs an introduction. The American sportswear brand has been around for over 100 years and they’re best known for inventing the hoodie. Champion also developed reverse weave, a horizontal knitting technique that allows the sweats to resist shrinkage. Percival took classic Champion reverse weave pieces like sweatshirts, hoodies and sweatpants and embroidered them with everything from koi fish to root vegetables. It fits in with another low-key trend we’ve clocked, which is outdoorsy, nature-inspired graphics. If it’s too warm where you are for sweats, Percival also made some Champion t-shirts.

Menswear enthusiasts might also recognize the models Percival tapped to display the new collection. Lawrence Schlossman and James Harris of Throwing Fits (dubbed “The Shock Jocks of Menswear” by the New Yorker), wore the collection in the characteristically irreverent approach they take to style.

This is the third collaboration between Champion and Percival, and it follows Percival’s nearly sold-out collaboration with Campari for Negroni week. The Champion pieces are manufactured in Vietnam and embroidered by Percival in the UK. Sweats and hoodies retail for $180, pants for $135 and tees for $68. We’d recommend acting fast, because the collection is limited, with many pieces selling out already. Check out our favorites below.

