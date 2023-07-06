Stay Cool All Summer Long With Charles Tyrwhitt’s Stylish Linens and Polos

Spy.com may receive financial compensation from affiliate and advertising partnerships on this page and/or when you make a purchase after clicking through partnership links.

Summer is upon us and that means beach days, BBQs, days spent soaking up the sun, and nights spent luxuriating in the warm summer air. But the heat also presents a challenge when it comes to dressing. It’s easy to fall into a rut in the dog days. Cargo shorts, t-shirts, jorts. But the truth is, just because you can’t wear a wool suit doesn’t mean you can’t look tailored and stylish even on the hottest days.

Enter: Charles Tyrwhitt. The London-based brand that’s been creating dapper menswear looks for almost 40 years. You’d be hard-pressed to find an occasion, or season, that Charles Tyrwhitt doesn’t have a robust selection of clothing for. Here are a few of our favorites, and the must-haves that will ensure you’re the best-dressed guy at any summer event.

Your Go-To Summer Fabric: Linen

Courtesy of Charles Tyrwhitt A linen shirt is absolutely foundational for any summer wardrobe and this classic long-sleeve option is a perfect staple. It comes in a great selection of solids and prints – our personal favorite is this light blue stripe. The fine white stripe against the bright summery blue makes it a great variation on the classic blue and white striped shirt that will go with everything from jeans to chinos and more.

Courtesy of Charles Tyrwhitt Swapping a classic collared button-down with a collarless shirt is one of the best ways to elevate a simple look and make it more stylized without being too trendy or out of place. It’s still a super classic silhouette and forgoing a collar is a great way to make an already breezy linen shirt even more summer-friendly.

Courtesy of Charles Tyrwhitt This linen-blend overshirt is the perfect piece of summer outerwear; throw it on over a button-down to cut through an evening summer chill or dress up a simple t-shirt and jeans by finishing the look off with this and a great pair of loafers.

Courtesy of Charles Tyrwhitt There are certain summer occasions that, despite oppressive temps, will require a blazer or sport coat. This linen option is perfect because it adds the requisite formality but it will be a much lighter weight and markedly cooler than a wool or wool blend jacket.

Courtesy of Charles Tyrwhitt For occasions that call not only for a jacket but a suit, pair that very linen blazer with its matching trousers. Like the jacket, the trousers, too, work as a separate and can be paired with a button down or even a t-shirt and overshirt when you’re looking to step it up from jeans or 5-pocket chinos.

Courtesy of Charles Tyrwhitt Finally, for those days when you absolutely cannot fathom wearing pants that extend beyond your knees, fear not because you can in fact wear shorts and still look polished and crisp. These linen shorts hit above the knee and feature a tapered leg as well as a French bearer — essentially an additional piece of fabric behind the button fly that keeps the front flat for a neater look overall.

Step Aside Crewnecks, Charles Tyrwhitt’s Polos are Here

Courtesy of Charles Tyrwhitt Crewneck tees are an easy summer go-to, but if you want to elevate your outfit and look a little more put together and intentional, look no further than Charles Tyrwhitt’s extensive collection of polos –included in their multi-buy offer of 4 for $259. This camel option is a great neutral to pair with jeans or to pair with chinos for a monochromatic look.

Courtesy of Charles Tyrwhitt For those brisker summer nights, a classic navy long-sleeve polo is one of the most easily stylish pieces. Dress it up by pairing it with linen trousers and a linen blazer, or dress it down with jeans and tennis sneakers.

Courtesy of Charles Tyrwhitt If you’re looking for a slightly sportier and more casual polo, this jersey option of their classic silhouette comes in every color you could ever need. It’s made from a special cotton yarn that is silky smooth to the touch, making it less likely to shrink even after repeated washes.