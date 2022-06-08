Cher & Versace’s Pride Capsule Collection ‘Chersace’ Is the Stuff Dreams Are Made Of

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The Cheraissance (renaicherance?) continues full steam ahead. In case you thought her scene-stealing turn in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, subsequent Top 10 ABBA covers album and the Broadway musical about her life and career had Cher at peak gay, the Oscar winner and music legend has leveled up. Chersace, a new capsule collection with Versace for Pride month, has entered the chat.

“Donatella and I have been dear friends for a lifetime,” Cher says in a statement. “It just felt right for our very first collaboration to be one about LGBTQ Pride and celebrating a community that means so incredibly much to both of us.”

The new collaboration — certainly the most luxe of the many Pride collections this year — features a T-shirt, baseball cap and socks. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Gender Spectrum, an LGBTQ+ children and youth charity dedicated to ensuring gender-sensitive and inclusive environments for youths.

“It has always been a dream to collaborate with Cher, and it’s finally come true. I’m delighted that we can support such a brilliant charity that has such a positive impact, particularly on young people,” Donatella Versace adds.

Each item features the iconic Versace Medusa logo rendered in rainbow colors, along with “Chersace” and the printed signatures of Donatella Versace and Cher, with the back of the t-shirt sporting the phrase “Celebrating love and unity.”

It’s hard to think of a bigger flex than a Chersace piece for this year’s upcoming Pride events, to be honest — and that makes the triple-digit price tags seem like a bargain. Supporting a good cause, going high fashion and getting an ice breaker all with one purchase? Grab one now before you wish you could turn back time to get one.

