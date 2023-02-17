Cole Haan Partners With Atmos, Adding a Streetwear Spin to the GrandPro Crossover Sneaker

Cole Haan has launched their second collab with streetwear brand, Atmos, adding a colorful and material-focused spin on the GrandPro Crossover Sneaker, the shoe brand’s basketball-inspired style. This new take on the GrandPro Crossover breathes personality into the otherwise basic lineup with color-blocked suede, leather accents, and a full-brogue detail throughout the sneaker.

This comes at an exciting time for sneaker collabs, with the recent release of the Puma x Tony the Tiger collection. But this also comes at a turning point for the Cole Haan brand with the recent release of their new collection of running shoes. Experimentation is always welcome, but especially when legendary brands collide with new streetwear concepts.

The Cole Haan x Atmos Sneaker Looks Incredible

This crossover works so well because it takes core inspo from both brands involved so well. While the silhouette is strictly Cole Haan, the color scheme and mixed material concept are all Atmos. The vibe of this sneaker couldn’t have been relayed better; a testament to the brands’ design synergy.

This pair of GrandPro Crossover Sneakers use a mix of full grain leathers, suedes, and nubucks to create an incredibly attractive daily driver. The mix of colors pops hard, combining black with a robust but neutral cognac that pairs well with the best jeans, a sharp chino, or a trendy men’s jogger.

The style itself is based on a classic basketball shoe, complete with the close-grip sole one would expect from a Nike Dunk. The bonus here is the ultra-cushioned Grandfoam midsole, which means these sneakers stay comfortable all day long.

Find the Cole Haan x Atmos GrandPro Crossover Sneakers at ColeHaan.com and AtmosUSA.com