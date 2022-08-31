Best Dressed? Head Back to Campus in Style With The Latest Looks From Lululemon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Heading back to school can be intimidating, especially if you’re headed back to college. No matter its size, a college campus is an insular environment where everyone knows who you know, sort of know and already had a situation-ship with. That’s what’s great about college, but it can also create pressure to be the “big man on campus” — aka have the coolest clothes. That’s where Lululemon and their latest fall collection come in.

They’ve got everything you need to feel cool and confident strolling across campus: comfortable T-shirts, cool button-ups, durable backpacks that actually look good and, of course, ABC joggers.

The average college student needs looks for three separate but equally important scenarios: the gym, class and a more formal look for rush events, dates, etc. We’ve compiled a few looks for each situation below, including brand new items from Lululemon and tried-and-true favorites we think everyone should own.

Here is our Lululemon style guide for college students in 2022, from first years to seasoned seniors.

Lululemon Style Guide: The Gym

Whether you’re hitting the gym for a lift, attending offseason practice or the walk to your first class of a day is a real hike — having performance athleisure gear in college is essential. Not only is it comfortable regardless of whether or not you’re working out, but Lululemon makes pieces in a wide variety of cuts, styles and looks so you can move and look good at the same time.

Here are a few of our favorite pairings for this season.

Look 1: Classic Training

Good For: Running, HIIT training, cycling and any rec sports

Metal Vent Tech V-Neck Shirt 2.0

Lululemon has upgraded its classic metal vent tech and designed it specifically for running and training. It has a seamless construction so you can avoid chafing at all costs, and it has a slim fit that’s flattering and performance-oriented at the same time.

It’s also made with Silverescent technology and powered by X-STATIC, a material that limits the growth of odor-causing bacteria. Built to wear again and again, you’ll enjoy doing so.

Licensed to Train Lined Short 7″

These classic shorts from Lululemon have also been upgraded this season and should be on your must-have list for college. They’re lightweight, breathable and perfect for the court, lifting room and even Sunday brunch at the dining hall. They’re made with abrasion-resistant fabric, so barbells with extra knurling shouldn’t pose an issue, and the tapered cut along the glutes and thighs leaves enough breathing room in the flattering shape.

Look 2: Pants at the Gym? Pants at the Gym.

Good For: Lifting, resistance training, pilates and yoga

Our second look includes joggers, which might seem too hot and heavy for the gym but can do a good job in keeping your muscles warm and primed. Lululemon’s ABC joggers are one of their best-selling items and, paired with their Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless Shirt, makes a great weightlifting uniform.

ABC Jogger Warpstreme

You’re probably already familiar with Lululemon’s ABC technology, but just in case you aren’t, these joggers are made to move with you while maintaining shape retention. They’re also quick-drying, have four-way stretch, and are breathable and wrinkle-resistant. Both front pockets have hidden media and coin sleeves for your student ID or other EDC items, and they come in a bunch of flattering, neutral colors.

Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless Shirt 2.0

This Metal Vent Tech tank top is perfect for pairing with the ABC joggers for temperature control and giving you tons of mobility in your upper body for lifting weights and bodyweight exercises like push-ups. It’s the same construction as the T-shirt above. It’s designed to barely skim your body from chest to waist and has strategic mesh construction for breathability.

Lululemon Style Guide: Class and The Library

College also involves occasionally attending classes and studying, and there’s nothing worse than wearing hot, stiff, uncomfortable clothes in long lectures. Lululemon has what you need to look presentable in class without sacrificing breathability, softness or lighter-weight fabrics. Here are a few of our favorite looks for returning to campus, and the lecture hall, this fall.

Look 1: Make Sweatpants in Class Cool Again

Good For: Staying comfortable during long lectures without sacrificing style

The Fundamental T-Shirt

This T-shirt lives up to its name in that it’s designed to be fundamental to your wardrobe and made to be a daily staple. It’s made with soft, abrasion-resistant material and the anti-stink tech we’ve outlined. It comes in many colors, but you can’t go wrong with its White Opal, Black, Nautical Navy and Grey.

City Sweat Pullover Hoodie French Terry

A good hoodie is an essential in college, and this one is super soft and breathable with plenty of room in the chest and waist. It’s made with French Terry fabric (the same fabric as fancy towels) that’s quick-drying and sweat-wicking. It has built-in articulation in the sleeves that leaves room for natural elbow movements and has hidden media pockets for your phone, ID, wallet and other necessary items.

License to Train Pant

Wearing sweatpants to class might seem like a comfortable, relaxed choice for your morning lectures but let us be the first to tell you: it’s not a good look. These, on the other hand, are a different story. They have a sleek design with a tapered, 29-inch length and a structured shape that maintains comfort for you and looks stylish to everyone else. The material is water-repellent and abrasion-resistant, and they snap at the hem so you can get a customized fit.

Look 2: The Fundamental Jogger

Good For: Fall temperature drops without adding too many layers

Returning to class in the fall means impending fall temperatures. Without adding too many bulky layers you’ll have to immediately strip off once you get inside the classroom, this look is perfect for combating the chilliness while maintaining chill. Both pieces come in neutral tones that can be mixed and matched, so you’ll never need to think too long or hard about what to wear.

The Fundamental Long Sleeve Shirt

The long sleeve shirt in Lululemon’s Fundamental collection comes with full coverage sleeves while maintaining plenty of room in the chest and waist. It’s made with the same cotton-esque soft fabric, has added Lycra for shape retention and stretch, and is quick-drying.

Surge Jogger

Another super comfortable pant for class is the Surge Jogger from Lululemon. They’re super lightweight, have zips at the cuff for extra mobility and have a streamlined fit that allows glutes and thighs extra breathing room. They’re made to sit just above the ankle, so they’ll pair well with athletic shoes of all kinds and have a secure, zipperless back pocket and reflective detailing.

Down For It All Vest

A nice vest is a great college staple for when the temperature drops, especially if you have early-morning classes when it can be chilly. This Down For It All vest is made with water-repellent Glyde fabric and lightweight goose down that keeps you warm without weighing you down. It cuts at the hip, has a classic fit with plenty of room for layering underneath, and has reflective detailing for safety while walking at night.

Lululemon Style Guide: Formal Look

College involves the occasional formal event, and we recommend Lululemon because they make business casual pieces out of their high-quality performance fabric. Sure, you could go with other formal wear brands, but we can guarantee they won’t be as comfortable as the look below.

Look 1: A Formal — and Comfortable — Affair

Good For: Formals, rush events, dinners with professors and dates

Commission Long Sleeve Shirt

This button-up shirt looks just as formal and sleek as any other brand but is made with four-way stretch fabric, so you don’t lose your precious arm mobility. It’s designed to be comfortably worn all day and has a classic fit with room through the chest and waist. Each shirt has a gusset under the arm for mobility, eyelets for ventilation, and the No-Stink Zinc technology, so you won’t have to wash it as much.

New Venture Trouser Pique Fabric

These pique pull-on trousers have an elastic waistband for a flexible fit that still looks formal from the front. The fabric is water-repellent for stain resistance, has two-way stretch and is softly textured.

Bags and Accessories

Your college uniform wouldn’t be complete without a dependable, high-quality backpack that’ll last the entire year. Thankfully Lululemon has a bunch of options, and we’ve gathered a few of our favorites.

Cruiser Large Backpack 28L

New to Lululemon’s collection, this large Cruiser backpack is made with special features for active individuals, including a yoga mat strap and laptop sleeve. It has easy-to-access exterior pockets for essentials like pens, highlighters, a calculator and a laptop charger. It has a structured pocket for sunglasses and is made with water-repellant fabric to keep your electronics safe from the elements.

New Crew Backpack 22L

This New Crew option is great for anyone who prefers a smaller, simplified backpack. It still has designated compartments for a laptop, notebooks, workout gear and a water bottle but is only 22 liters large instead of 28. It has exterior and interior pockets and comes in five colors, including this neutral gray.