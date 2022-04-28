Converse and Tyler, The Creator’s Latest Collab Lets You Be the Designer — But Only for the Next 24 Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Tyler, the Creator’s new Converse Chuck 70 sneakers, aka the GOLF WANG by You sneakers, just dropped, and we expect them to sell out fast.

Tyler, the Creator has had a long and fruitful relationship with Converse, flipping many classics like the One Star and the Chuck Taylor All Star since his brand GOLF WANG (typically just called GOLF) first linked up with the sneaker giant in 2017. Now, Tyler is kicking his feet up and letting fans do the work. That’s because Converse and Tyler are launching a unique collaboration that allows fans to design their own GOLF WANG Chuck 70.

You can choose between six colors for the canvas and five GOLF WANG logos for the side of the high tops. More granular details include the ability to change the color of the racing stripe, the rubber sidewall and the pattern on the inside canvas. That means that, with thousands of possible style combinations, no two shoes will be alike.

The collab launches on April 28 at 10 a.m. ET. The shoes cost $115, which isn’t a bad deal considering they are totally customizable. You can’t sleep on this one though — the shoes are only available for 24 hours.

Head to Converse to check out the new GOLF WANG by You collection while you can. Visitors to Converse will have to join a virtual waiting room, and you’ll have a limited window to design and purchase your shoes. The Converse website reads, “When it’s your turn, you’ll have 10 minutes to customize your shoe and check out — quantities are limited and can sell out.”

What We Love About the GOLF WANG by You Chuck 70 Sneakers

Converse has offered the ability to customize their sneakers for years, through its program Converse by You. Its parent brand, Nike, also offers customizable styles like the Blazer, Air Force 1 and Air Max 90. And of course, people have been customizing their Converse ever since the invention of the Sharpie. But a collab shoe that’s also customizable is something that’s pretty novel.

GOLF WANG by You features the same basic customization options as Converse by You, including changing the colors of the tongue, heel stripe and sidewall. Unique to this collab are the five GOLF and GOLF WANG patches, as well as a polka dot lining on the inside of the shoes. If you’re overwhelmed by the choices, Converse features a variety of templates on the product page.

It’s fitting that the rapper/designer/skateboarder has had such a successful relationship with Converse, a shoe brand that’s been reinvented many times over the years. Converse stepped off the basketball court decades ago but proved enduringly popular among everyone from punk rockers to weight lifters.

Of course, Converse has also made its mark as a skate shoe, especially the brand’s suede One Star style, and beyond hip hop, Tyler, The Creator is closely associated with skate culture. While Converse by You isn’t going anywhere, and Tyler will likely continue his relationship with Converse, this unique collaboration is still one you shouldn’t miss.

Converse GOLF WANG by You (Egret)

Converse GOLF WANG by You (Sunflower)

