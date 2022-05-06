Giddy Up With the 15 Best Cowboy Boots for Men

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to Western wear and cowboy boots for men, it’s safe to say they’ll always remain at the height of fashion. You can never go wrong with anything Western in your closet, especially boots. Men’s cowboy boots, much like combat boots or sneakers, have been a go-to style for guys for years, mainly because the footwear option is practical, comfortable and just damn stylish.

A Brief History of Men’s Cowboy Boots

The cowboy boot, or men’s Western boot, has an English and Mexican heritage. The boots were modeled on the Wellington or Hessian boots that were lightweight leather riding boots. Variations of that style were worn by the American military even up to and slightly after the Civil War.

Of course, as time went on, cowboy boots took many different designs to cater to the lives and work of everyday people. A few notable styles of Western boots that have been around for generations are classic cowboy boots, roper boots and harness boots.

Types of Men’s Cowboy Boots

Cowboy boots: The first type of men’s Western boots are the most iconic. The silhouette usually has a slanted, stacked one-inch heel called a Cuban heel. The toe can either be pointed or round, and the shaft usually hits mid-calf. The vamp usually has topstitching and/or tooling (an etched design). That tooling can sometimes be carried up the shaft. Some cowboy boot shafts are heavily embroidered or have fabric inserts.

Roper boots: Roper boot heels and shafts are lower than a cowboy boot. They’re sometimes called the “gentlemen’s cowboy boot,” as they look like a dress shoe.

Harness Boots: In approximately 1860, The Frye Company designed a boot that has a square toe and is highlighted with an ankle strap with metal rings that hugs the bottom of the boot’s shaft and goes over the heel. Named the Harness Boot, they were used by the U.S. Calvary.

Those classic styles birthed the modern styles of cowboy boots we all know and love today.

How to Wear Cowboy Boots You can wear cowboy boots with anything. But if you’re going to wear wool trousers, opt for a sleekly designed, low boot like a roper, Chelsea or ankle boot, as they’re designed more for office wear. So if you’re finally ready to find your inner cowboy or just looking to experiment with your style, here are some of our favorite pairs of cowboy boots for men. And don’t forget the power of pairing them with a pair of boot-cut jeans.

1. Tecovas The Cooper Boot

BEST OVERALL

If you’re looking for Western boots that will never go out of style and will withstand wear and tear throughout the years, say howdy to The Cooper Boot by Tecovas. They’re skillfully crafted from limited-edition belly-cut Nile crocodiles with a calfskin shaft. The boots come with a soft bovine lining, providing you a great fit and added comfort. These crocodile boots are a piece of wearable art you should consider adding to your wardrobe. Just don’t forget to size up as they run a bit small.

Read More: Tecovas Collaborates With Made In for New Outdoor Grilling Collection and Limited-Edition Boots

Courtesy of Tecovas

2. Lucchese Roy Boot

RUNNER UP

San Antonio–based Lucchese Boots has been creating Western boots since 1883, so it’s safe to say that the brand is a legend in its own right. Their Roy is a square-toed leather boot with an alligator print anchor, a 13-inch shaft and a 1.375-inch stacked heel. This pair of boots may be the most expensive on the list, but we promise you it’s worth it.

Courtesy of Lucchese

3. Ariat Groundbreaker Square

BEST VALUE

When it comes to buying a decent pair of boots, you’re going to spend a hefty amount. But if you want some that are a little more wallet-friendly, we suggest going after the Ariat Groundbreaker boots. These boots are made from full-grain leather with a suede upper and feature supportive cushioning that comes in handy for long walks and busy days. Also, they have a durable, slip-resistant outsole, allowing them to double as the perfect workwear boots.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Cuero The Cavalier Boot

MOST COMFORTABLE

Another brand known for its stylish and durable Western boots is Cuero. The Cavalier Boot is handcrafted by artisans out of premium calfskin leather that adds to its extensive lifespan. It comes with a French toe, double cushion insoles and an angled heel to ensure a comfortable walking experience. The boots are designed with detailed piping and stitching to give the footwear character. They come in six colors, including vintage tobacco, cherry and Sahara yellow.

Courtesy of Cuero

5. Corral A3479 Boot

BEST CLASSIC COWBOY BOOT

Become your inner cowboy with these classically designed boots from Corral. The square-toed boots are made of cowhide and feature an embroidered 12-inch shaft. They have a vintage, rugged look that gives them a bit of a well-worn look that we love. Pair these bad boys up with your best denim outfit and you’re all set to hit the rodeo.

Courtesy of Corral

6. Rhodes Footwear Roper Boot

BEST MINIMALIST BOOT

Not into boots with an embroidered design? You’ll love this roper boot from Rhodes Footwear. The boots are crafted from a premium suede upper that is breathable and odor-resistant, which will enhance its overall shelf life in your closet. They’re designed with a quality fit that will mold to your feet for the perfect, comfortable fit. If you aren’t a fan of the Mojave colorway, you have the option of getting these in black and hickory, too.

Courtesy of Huckberry

7. J.B. Dillon Gibson Western Boot

ON SALE

You can’t get anything better than these J.B. Dillon Gibson boots with an authentic Western look. The two-toned boots feature a dark cherry ostrich body with a black cowhide shaft. They have a striking appearance that you will love thanks to the red-and-white stitch accents on the boot’s shaft.

Courtesy of J.B. Dillon

8. Frye Harness 8R Boot

MOST MODERN STYLE

Are you a looking for a pair of boots with a modern twist? Opt for the Frye Harness 8R Boot. They have a practical 8-inch shaft and a 2-inch heel that make these babies comfortable for all-day wear.

Courtesy of Frye

9. Cavender’s Old Town Folklore Boots

BEST FOR WIDE FEET

Finding any sort of footwear for wide feet can be time-consuming and frustrating. Luckily, Cavender’s is here to save you time and trouble with its Old Town Folklore Boots. Their distressed boot is made from leather with decorative stitching. They come lined with a PermaFresh cushioned insole that is shock-absorbent to ensure a comfortable wearing experience. Plus, the insole has anti-bacterial protection to prevent them from getting smelly. These boots will last for years, thanks to their strong, abrasion-resistant outsole.

Courtesy of Cavender's

10. Wolverine BLVD Pull-On Boot

MINIMAL DESIGN

For the guys who want their boots to have a minimal design, we suggest going with Wolverine’s BLVD Pull-On Boot. It’s built to withstand wear and tear largely due to its Goodyear Welt construction. The supple boots are crafted from rich, grain leather, with a sheepskin lining for added comfort You’ll find these to be a fine staple in your wardrobe as their simplistic aesthetic pairs well with anything.

Courtesy of Wolverine

11. Durango Cowboy Boots

STEEL SUPPORT

Based on several reviews, the Durango Cowboy Boots are just as durable as some of the heavy-hitter brands on this list. These leather cowboy boots feature a beautiful stitching pattern that gives the boot more character. They have an easy pull-on design with finger holes for assistance, as well as a cushioned insole and a 12-inch shaft. What’s more, the boots have a steel shank that helps provide sturdier arch support.

Courtesy of Rack Room Shoes

12. Justin Buck Boot

MOST COMFORTABLE

As you might know, Western boots can take a while before they’re broken in. However, Justin’s Buck Boots are comfortable even on your first wear. These boots feature a flexible comfort system insole that supports your feet and offers a great amount of cushion when walking.

Courtesy of Justin

13. Tecovas The Roy

WATER RESISTANT

Tescovas’ The Roy is designed for all the modern-day cowboys looking to make a fashion statement. They have a short shaft making the boots more versatile for everyday wear. The boots are crafted from a water-resistant suede, allowing them to stay in tip-top shape even if you find yourself stuck in a rainstorm. You’ll find these boots to look most stylish paired up with some denim jeans.

Courtesy of Tescovas

14. Tecovas The Chance

CHELSEA BOOT STYLE

Yes, these boots from Tecovas are Chelsea boots, but they double as a pair of Western boots. Out of all boots on the list, these have the shortest shaft, making them the easiest to get on and off. You can get the footwear in two different finishes, either calfskin or suede.

Courtesy of Tescovas

15. Dan Post Winston Boot

ALSO CONSIDER

Another notable pair of Western boots found on Amazon is the Dan Post Winston boot. It’s made of a genuine lizard upper with a leather shaft with white stitching. You have plenty of color choices when it comes to these handsome boots, with options including black, gray, tan, brown and bay apache.