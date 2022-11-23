The Best Crew Neck Sweaters to Brave the Bitter Winter Chill and Look Awesome

There’s something so comforting about crew neck sweaters for men. You slip one on, toss on a pair of jeans and in 10 seconds or less you’ve got a cool-looking outfit that also feels good. Add blazer and trousers to a sweater, and you’ve got a fool-proof winter to semble that’s as chic as it is warm.

Crew neck sweaters for men are a wardrobe staple

Fashion experts can go on ad nauseam about creating a style wardrobe that must have a handful of essential items like T-shirts, dark jeans, white sneakers, and of course, the crew neck sweater — it’s enough to make you roll your eyes out of your head. But honestly, owning a crew neck sweater (or three) is really a great boost for your overall style, comfort (yes that word again) and look. Especially during winter.

What are crew neck sweaters made from?

Because men’s crew neck sweaters can be worn all year long, they come in two varieties: summer and winter weight. This means you’ll find crew neck sweaters in various fabrics. They are:

Cotton

Cashmere

Wool

Polyester

Silk

Lighter-weight crew neck sweaters can be worn throughout fall, spring, and summer. This includes lightweight cotton, lightweight wool or wool-blend or silk sweaters. Designers will use a heavier gauge (weight) of cotton or wool for chillier months. How do you wear these crew neck sweaters? Well, if you’re a guy who runs hot, opt for a light cotton, cashmere, or merino wool sweater during the winter months. They can be worn over a tee or layered over a long sleeve shirt. For guys who want that extra layer of warmth, try a heavier-weight knit like thick cotton, wool, polyester, or wool-blend sweater.

How to wear a crew neck sweater

Here’s an example of how a crew neck sweater can make you look cool. Say you’re working from home and are in a tee and jeans; you’ve got a Zoom meeting coming up in twenty minutes. You need to look a bit more pulled together or business-y when discussing fourth-quarter options, right? Toss on a crew neck sweater over said tee, and if you’re feeling jaunty, add a bandana and boom! You look like Mr. Master-of-it-all.

We’ve gathered up crew neck sweaters that you can wear now through spring. In our roundup, we’ve also snagged some classics and a few trendy items. Basically, there is a crew neck sweater for almost any activity or mood.

1. Bonobos Washable Merino Crew Neck Sweater

BEST OVERALL

Trust Ralph Lauren to serve up classic but not stuffy fashion season after season. This handsome crew neck sweater is a cable knit made with a blend of merino wool, cashmere, and wool. It’s really the perfect sweater; it works beautifully with tailored pieces and weekend wear. Yes, you can wear it with joggers and pinstripe pants too.

Courtesy of Bonobos

2. Alex Mill Donegal Wool-Blend Sweater

CONTENDER

This neutral-hued crew neck sweater has flecks of different colored yarns mixed in. Not only does it add visual interest to the sweater, but those other shades act like assistants when it comes to matching it with what you’ve got in your closet. This crew neck sweater is made of breathable midweight merino wool.

Courtesy of Mr. Porter

3. Abercrombie & Fitch Holiday Pattern Crew Sweater

BEST NORDIC PRINT

Nordic patterned sweaters, like this one have somehow been co-opted into “holiday” sweaters. The traditional Nordic patterned sweaters are very heavy, very warm. One could presume that they’re the perfect holiday sweater because they’re worn around the holidays. I guess. AF is a perfect specimen; it’s handsome, has the traditional pattern and is made of thick, soft cotton. For a contemporary looking outfit, pair it with jeans and Doc Martens. Get fancy and wear it over a cotton turtleneck, button-up shirt, and corduroys.

Courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch

4. GAP Recycled Crew Neck Sweater

BEST RECYCLED MATERIALS

Here’s a handsome looking sweater that’s also good for the environment. The wool blend is made with 52% recycled polyester and comes in classic and bright colors. Because it has stretch, you won’t feel constricted if you layer it over a flannel shirt.

Courtesy of GAP

5. Warm & Wonderful Shetland Sweater

BEST UNISEX

Thick, soft, and slightly scratchy (that’s part of the allure) Shetland wool sweaters are the type that can be and have been handed down for generations. Because Shetland wool provides warmth without bulk, colors don’t fade, and the sweater retains its shape for years. This sweater is wittily adorned with a tiny black sheep on the chest. It also comes in black, navy, and cream. It comes in sizes XS to XXXL.

Courtesy of Rowing Blazers

6. Wellen Organic Cotton Cashmere Sweater

BEST YEAR ROUND

Sweaters are an investment. So, why not pick one that can be worn all year? This crew neck sweater is a blend of organic cotton with a touch of cashmere for softness. The ribbed cuffs and collar have rolled edges for a luxe touch. It also comes in five other neutral hues.

Courtesy of Huckberry

7. L.L. Bean Classic Rag Wool Birdseye Sweater

BEST MODERN GRANDAD STYLE

L.L Bean has been the go-to place for heavy-duty outdoor gear and sweaters for generations. The combination of quality, durability, and timeless fashion means that there’s at least one item lurking about in everyone’s closet. This birdseye print crew neck sweater is framed by contrasting stripes. Crafted with premium (and thick) lambswool, you’ll look terrific splitting firewood or lifting a pint. Try it with relaxed-fit jeans and combat boots.

Courtesy of L.L. Bean

8. Schott Grateful Dead Fair Isle Sweater

BEST FOR DEADHEADS

Fair Isle patterns are a winter classic. Schott teamed up with The Grateful Dead to create a cotton sweater that updates an age-old style with a modern twist that also honors the band. Look closely at the weave, and you’ll find roses and thunderbolts in the pattern. AOXOMOXA is repeated at the bottom of the sweater to honor their 1969 album. It comes in two other colorways.

Courtesy of Huckbery

9. J. Crew Factory Lambswool-Blend Sweater BEST STRIPE Wide-spaced thin stripes add visual interest to this lambswool-blend crew neck sweater. Made in a fair trade facility, this sweater is finished off with ribbed collar and cuffs. Pair it with jeans and Chelsea boots for a relaxed yet polished outfit. Courtesy of L.L. Bean J. Crew Factory Lambswool-Blend Sweater $89.50 Buy Now

10. Kenneth Cole Crew Neck Cashmere Sweater BEST CASHMERE Cashmere is one of the softest, most luxurious fabrics to use for crew neck sweaters. Unfortunately, most of the time it’s eye-wateringly expensive. Kenneth Cole serves up reasonably priced cashmere sweaters that are designed to be worn this season and for seasons to come. His cashmere crew neck has a slim fit with ribbed cuffs and neckline. It also comes in three other colors. Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

11. Goodthreads Cotton Crew Neck Sweater

BEST PERSONALITY

One of this winter’s new trends is crew neck sweaters that showcase a graphic on the front. These pieces are often called “personality clothing” because they do seem to have one of their own. Trust Goodthreads to create a handsome and affordable version of this trend. It’s made with 100% cotton, so it can be worn year-round. The sweater is cut bigger through the chest and then tapers towards the waist.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Nautica Cotton Cable Knit Sweater

BEST CABLE KNIT

A textured cable knit sweater is a wardrobe must. Like dark jeans or a white button-up, it’s the basis for so many outfits that can carry you throughout the years. Pair it with cargo pants and sneakers, it looks awesome. Try it with dark jeans, Chelsea boots and you have something you can wear to work or on a date. Seriously, the pairings are endless. Nautica does the cable knit sweater in cotton and gives it a classic fit.