Crocs Teams Up With Your Favorite Childhood Cereals In Its Latest Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Crocs is adding a sweet new collection to its lineup of super popular clogs — and each pair looks good enough to eat.

This most recent collab sees the shoe brand teaming with General Mills to release a new line of Classic Clog and Classic All-Terrain Clog styles paying homage to some of your favorite childhood cereals. The limited-edition “Rise N’ Style” collection with General Mills is directly inspired by four of the food brand’s classic breakfast cereals: Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios and Cocoa Puffs.

The first release from the collection is the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Classic All-Terrain Clog. It features a base of tan and white swirls reminiscent of cereal milk after enjoying a bowl of CTC. The footbed comes topped with themed Jibbitz charms featuring the cereal’s logo, famous cinnamon toast mascots and a 3D cereal bowl. Meanwhile, the backstrap of the clog offers a contrasting array of colors in a checkerboard pattern.

You can snag these kicks in both adult and children’s sizes so you and your little ones can twin-out if you’d like. The Crocs Cinnamon Toast Crunch Classic All-Terrain Clog is now available for $45 to $75 at Foot Locker, Champs and Eastbay, while the others will roll out later this summer, starting in July.

A sneak peek photo of the Crocs x General Mills collaboration features the Cocoa Puffs style with brown and white swirls with Jibbitz charms featuring the Cocoa Puffs mascot and logo. The Honey Nut Cheerios style features orange and white swirls with Cheerio-inspired Jibbitz charms and a mascot charm. And finally, the Trix version comes with multi-colored swirls, adorned with Trix cereal and Rabbit mascot charms.

Courtesy of Crocs

Crocs Cinnamon Toast Crunch All-Terrain Clog (Mens)

Courtesy of Champs

Crocs Cinnamon Toast Crunch All-Terrain Clog (Boys’ Preschool)

Courtesy of Foot Locker

Read More from SPY: