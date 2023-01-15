The New Dr. Martens and Undercover Collab Is Beyond Striking

Reunited, and it looks so good.

Dr. Martens and Japanese streetwear phenom Undercover are joining forces on another striking collaborative collection for our shoe guys and gals.

Made in England, the three-piece capsule takes on the classic Dr. Martens 1461 3-eye silhouette. Arriving in “Black,” “Cherry Red,” and “Blue,” each of the new designs are stamped with Undercover’s signature grid check patterns. To offer a personal touch, the lateral side of the shoes are embossed with the slogan, “WE MAKE NOISE, NOT CLOTHES.”

For nearly a decade, the founder of Undercover, Jun Takahashi, has injected his fresh perspective into timeless DM designs. Like the ones that came before, this creative idea translated seamlessly. Inspiration for Dr. Martens x Undercover SS23 collection derives from his love for 1970s cinema.

Staying true to the authenticity of the British brand, every pair in the collection features construction in tough, smooth leather, black cord laces, a co-branded sock liner, and their iconic yellow welt stitching on the outer sole.

Our SPY crew is big fans of Dr. Martens, and we say you can never have too many shoes in your arsenal from a quality brand. Evolving from a utilitarian boot to a symbol of self-expression and non-conformity, Dr. Martens has impressed with every release and still produces one of the best combat boots to rock during the fall-winter months.

Dr. Martens x Undercover SS23 collection is available for $250, each in a full range of adult sizing at drmartens.com and select retailers. Check out the styles to shop from below.

$250 This subtly tweaked take on the classic 1461 features a subtle grid pattern and is made in England.

$250 Unsurprisingly, this exceptionally stylish shade of blue is selling out fast.