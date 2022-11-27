Skip to main content
Buy the Most Comfortable Jeans in the World Starting at $50 a Pair for Cyber Monday

Photo Credit: Courtesy of DUER

Thanks to performance fabrics, comfortable denim is no longer an oxymoron. If you’re all about raw denim and selvedge, we see you, but save some room in your closet for stretch denim. If you want jeans you can lounge in, bike to work in, and do pretty much everything else in, then DUER should be on your radar.

Readers of SPY probably have likely already heard of DUER; we included them in our The 2021 Man, our end-of-year product awards and ranked them number one on our list of the most comfortable jeans. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, DUER is giving discounts on their most popular styles, including their jeans and casual pants. You can score up to $250 in savings shopping from DUER’s Black Friday sale. Black Friday Savings %title% %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Shop NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% SPY may receive a commission.

What sets DUER apart is its comfortable fabric that’s soft, stretchy and keeps you comfortable throughout the day. Traditional denim is made from 100% cotton, which doesn’t have as much give. DUER’s denim is made from a blend of cotton, polyester and spandex. The CoolMax polyester helps you stay cool in hot weather, thanks to its moisture-wicking properties. Many of their pants are made from TENCEL Lyocell, which is a soft, breathable fabric made wood pulp or bamboo.

Stocking up on denim is a great idea on Cyber Monday because it never goes out of style and can be expensive other times of the year. Keep reading for the best jeans and clothing that you can score at a discount from SPY-tested denim brand DUER.

great value

DUER Men’s Mystery Bag

$149 $400 63% off

Buy Now

Not sure which jeans to pick? Let DUER do the work for you. Pick the fit and size, and DUER picks the washes. Best of all, you get three jeans for just $149, so each pair clocks in at $50.

all day comfort

DUER Performance Denim Slim

$99 $129 23% off

Buy Now

Duer’s performance denim comes in eight washes and ten waist sizes, and it’s made from a blend of organic cotton, all-season polyester and 2% lycra polyester.

on trend

DUER Live Free Everest Pant

$79 $139 43% off

Buy Now

Somehow, hiking became the most stylish activity. DUER’s take on the hiking/climbing pant has a loose fit, secure zippered pockets and a comfortable built-in belt.

Classic fit

DUER Performance Denim Athletic Straight

$99 $129 23% off

Buy Now

After years of calf-hugging fits, straight pants are very much back in style, and we’re grateful for it. These athletic straight jeans feature DUER’s signature performance fabric, and there are three classic washes to choose from.

everyday wear

PERFORMANCE DENIM SHIRT

$79 $119 34% off

Buy Now

It doesn’t get more versatile than a denim shirt; wear it on dates, wear it to work in the yard. DUER’s take is made from stretch denim and comes in a subdued dark blue wash.

sunny days ahead

DUER No Sweat Short

$79 $119 34% off

Buy Now

Okay, shorts might not be in season right now (at least not in the Northern Hemisphere)m but there’s no harm in stocking up now. The shorts come in a wide range of colors and have a classic fit.

