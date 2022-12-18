Reviewed: I Love DU/ER’s New Shirt Jacket So Much I Don’t Want To Take It Off

If you’ve heard the term “shacket” before, then you know they’ve been a cool weather staple in menswear for quite some time. But if you aren’t familiar, and the term wasn’t a dead giveaway, then I’m here to catch you up to speed and tell you about my new favorite shirt jacket that’s an inclusive piece of garb with the perfect fit and pairs well with several style situations.

A shirt jacket, also referenced as a shacket or overshirt, is separate from your typical shirt. With facets of both a button-down shirt and jacket, it's a versatile hybrid garment that gives you best of both worlds; offering extra style and warmth. It has the capability to stand alone, be worn over top of a tee or layered underneath a coat. That said, fall-winter time is mostly when the weather beckons for shirt jackets, however when they can work every season in between especially during those chilly spring-summer nights.

As huge fans of DU/ER, who SPY has repeatedly named the world’s most comfortable jeans, it’s no surprise their black weightless insulated shirt jacket lives up to the same hype — perhaps even more. It’s become one of my most prized go-to’s in my wardrobe. And you’re probably wondering, what makes it greater than the next shirt jacket on the market? Well, keep scrolling to hear my review.

Pros Breathable

Functionality

Made from recycled materials

Super light in terms of weight

Versatile in style Cons Might be a little pricey for some

Reviewed: DU/ER Weightless Insulated Shirt Jacket

DU/ER is known to make modern performance apparel for the active professionals, though one of their best items in their wide assortment is the weightless insulated shirt jacket. I’ve been wearing it since the summertime and it’s an easy grab-and-go piece that looks great with just about anything in your closet.

Designed with versatility and functionality, the brand’s shirt jacket can be worn for different occasions when the weather calls for it. From styling over top of a simple t-shirt to layering under a heavier coat without messing up your look, DU/ER’s shirt jacket has the perfect cut to work in with whatever look you’re going for.

At SPY, we love products including clothing items that are sustainable and reduce carbon footprint. That said, this shirt jacket is made from 100% recycled nylon and polyester providing all the comfort you wish for. A nice finishing touch are the all-natural corozo buttons along the opening made from the seeds of the tagua palm tree. Fascinating, right? I know.

The Verdict: Should You Buy DU/ER’s Weightless Insulated Shirt Jacket?

If you value quality pieces with functionality and versatility that can stick with you throughout the seasons, DU/ER’s insulated weightless shirt jacket can ride out for the more than half of the year. It’s the perfect fit with the right amount of strength and shape retention.

I’ve been wearing this shirt jacket for weeks now, and thanks to the insulation, I’ve been able to keep wearing it as the temperature drops here in New York City. Here’s the bottom line: For any guys searing for the perfect winter shirt jacket, I’m convinced this is it.

About the Author

SPY E-Commerce Editor, Joseph Cheatham, hails from South Jersey with some roots in West Palm Beach, Florida. A guy who has an affinity for all things fragranced and fashion-related, Joseph enjoys helping others show up as their best selves. Joseph has written about the best turtleneck sweaters for men, what men should don during yoga and also shared how his DTC candle brand came to fruition during the pandemic.