Skip to main content
Subscribe

Everything SPY Editors Want from End Clothing’s Summer Sale

collage featuring various pieces from END clothing on sale
Photo Credit: Collage created by Tyler Schoeber using END & Midjourney

Some sales are worth waiting all year for. One of them is up and running and the discounts can’t be beat. End Clothing’s annual summer sale is live and the deals are pretty incredible. Products are up to 50% off and cover everything from designer brands to home goods. Naturally, SPY’s editors spent the morning scouring through pages and pages of products considering what to cop. This is what’s in their carts now. 

Taylor Galla, Wellness Editor

New Balance M990 WB2 sneakers against white background
Courtesy of END Clothing

New Balance M990WB2 – Made in USA

$235.00 $188.00

Buy Now

I’m in need of a chunky casual sneaker that doesn’t double as a pair I take to the gym. I have some summer trips coming up and I want to be able to stroll all day without blisters, but my family makes fun of me if I wear actual running shoes. These New Balance sneakers are precisely the look I’m going for, and the neutral tones with pops of blue are right in line with 90% of my wardrobe. 

pink Ganni long sleeved shirt against white background
Courtesy of END Clothing

Ganni Long Sleeve Logo Back Tee

$75.00 $125.00

Buy Now

It’s a Barbiecore summer for me, and I’m slowly but surely acquiring many bright pink pieces of clothing. This shirt from GANNI has cute layered sleeves and just enough adornments to make it unique without going overboard.

yellow Donni. Nylon pullover jacket against white background
Courtesy of END Clothing

Donni. Nylon Pullover Jacket

$109.00 $179.00

Buy Now

I’m a neutral wardrobe staple girl at heart, and this pullover from DONNI is great for a midwestern summer where the weather is infamously unpredictable. I love a half zip fit and the hood will definitely come in handy during a rogue thunderstorm. 

Tim Latterner, Style Editor

wine glass against white background
Courtesy of END Clothing

House Doctor Red Wine Glass

$15.00 $19.00

Buy Now

I’m trying to stock up on more stylish wine glasses, and these ones from House Doctor are discounted just enough that I’m getting a few. They’ll also be good in the summer for smaller cocktails. 

gold Ferm Living stone incense burner against white background
Courtesy of END Clothing

Ferm Living Stone Incense Burner

$40.00 $55.00

Buy Now

It’s too hot in the summer to burn candles, but I still want the place to smell nice. That’s why I’m doubling down on incense. The only issue is finding a nice-looking incense holder is a lot more difficult than I thought it would be. This one from Ferm Living has a nice vibe and looks like it cleans easily. 

dark green beams plus 9G crew knit sweater against white background
Courtesy of END Clothing

Beams Plus 9G Crew Knit

$79.00 $139.00

Buy Now

I have this 9G Beams Plus crewneck in every color they make it in. it’s the perfect sweater. It goes under blazers, but is still warm enough to fly solo. It only makes sense to pick up this green option. It’s never to early to start thinking about winter looks now. 

Tyler Schoeber, Visuals Editor

AAPE Hooded jean jacket with camo colored insert against white background
Courtesy of END Clothing

AAPE Hooded Insert Worker Jacket

$189.00 $315.00

Buy Now

I’m in no need of a new jacket. That said, it’s hotter than hell where I live in Chicago. But, this jacket isn’t a want. It’s a need. Joining denim with camo in addition to patchworked and stamped details, this jacket has my name written all over it.

JW Anderson tote bag against white background
Courtesy of END Clothing

JW Anderson Rembrandt Tote

$375.00 $535.00

Buy Now

Totes are seasonably considerate. I’ve got one on my shoulder from January 1 to December 31, year after year. While I typically use a tote I got for free from a magazine subscription or donating a buck to a charity at the thrift store, I’m willing to spend the extra dime (or, thousands of dimes) I’ll need on this kitschy Rembrandt mock while it’s on sale.

Jeremy Wilson, Senior Affiliate Manager

END. X Sporty & Rich Milano short-sleeved t-shirt against white background
Courtesy of END Clothing

END. X Sporty & Rich Milano Crest Tee

$60.00 $85.00

Buy Now

It’s summer, which means it’s t-shirt season, and I’m looking for some shirts that pair nicely with my best yacht rock playlist. When these shirts hit the Jersey Shore this summer, I want people saying to themselves, “Now there’s a guy who loves Steely Dan.”

Endless Joy Pleasure Garden short sleeved t-shirt against white background
Courtesy of END Clothing

Endless Joy Pleasure Garden T-Shirt

$91.00 $131.00

Buy Now

Avery Stone, Deputy Editor

silver hanging Hay Strap mirror against white background
Courtesy of END Clothing

Hay Strap Mirror

$129.00 $215.00

Buy Now

I’ve been looking for a new mirror to hang above my dresser, and I think I’ve found it: this circular option from Hay, is clean, minimalist, and nearly half off right now. Done and done.

Ferm Living speckled hanging pot against white backgroound
Courtesy of END Clothing

Ferm Living Speckle Hanging Pot

$35.00 $65.00

Buy Now

As the owner of a cat who famously eats any and all plants in her immediate vicinity, I’m always in need of ways to keep mine out of her reach. Enter: this Ferm Living hanging pot, which is made from high-quality stoneware and is on steep sale right now.

Emma Wenninger, Managing Editor

burgundy A.P.C. Josh Wallet against white background
Courtesy of END Clothing

A.P.C. Josh Wallet

$224.00 $280.00

Buy Now

I’m very picky about wallets, and once I find one I like, I remain loyal well past the point of its architectural soundness—case in point, my Fossil wallet, which I got on sale and have had for going on ten years. It’s time to retire it, and get something a little sleeker.

cream colored wood wood low profile cap against white background
Courtesy of END Clothing

Wood Wood Low Profile Cap

$53.00 $89.00

Buy Now

I have a thing about baseball hats, which is that I hate them. But in my opinion, they’re the only hat to wear to the beach, on a hike, or at its intended purpose, a baseball game. I want one that looks nice, and will keep the sun off my face without declaring my love of a sports team, because let’s face it, I don’t watch sports.

Most Popular

The FDA Warned Ozempic Users. They Don’t Give a F-ck

Ezra Miller Issues First Public Comments Since Misconduct Allegations at ‘The Flash’ Premiere

The British Royal Family Reportedly Thinks Prince Harry’s U.K. Tabloid Case Is ‘Not Going to End Well'

Williams Sisters, Ohanian Buy First Tiger-McIlroy Golf Team

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad