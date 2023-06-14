Everything SPY Editors Want from End Clothing’s Summer Sale

Some sales are worth waiting all year for. One of them is up and running and the discounts can’t be beat. End Clothing’s annual summer sale is live and the deals are pretty incredible. Products are up to 50% off and cover everything from designer brands to home goods. Naturally, SPY’s editors spent the morning scouring through pages and pages of products considering what to cop. This is what’s in their carts now.
Taylor Galla, Wellness Editor
New Balance M990WB2 – Made in USA
I’m in need of a chunky casual sneaker that doesn’t double as a pair I take to the gym. I have some summer trips coming up and I want to be able to stroll all day without blisters, but my family makes fun of me if I wear actual running shoes. These New Balance sneakers are precisely the look I’m going for, and the neutral tones with pops of blue are right in line with 90% of my wardrobe.
Donni. Nylon Pullover Jacket
I’m a neutral wardrobe staple girl at heart, and this pullover from DONNI is great for a midwestern summer where the weather is infamously unpredictable. I love a half zip fit and the hood will definitely come in handy during a rogue thunderstorm.
Tim Latterner, Style Editor
Ferm Living Stone Incense Burner
It’s too hot in the summer to burn candles, but I still want the place to smell nice. That’s why I’m doubling down on incense. The only issue is finding a nice-looking incense holder is a lot more difficult than I thought it would be. This one from Ferm Living has a nice vibe and looks like it cleans easily.
Beams Plus 9G Crew Knit
I have this 9G Beams Plus crewneck in every color they make it in. it’s the perfect sweater. It goes under blazers, but is still warm enough to fly solo. It only makes sense to pick up this green option. It’s never to early to start thinking about winter looks now.
Tyler Schoeber, Visuals Editor
AAPE Hooded Insert Worker Jacket
I’m in no need of a new jacket. That said, it’s hotter than hell where I live in Chicago. But, this jacket isn’t a want. It’s a need. Joining denim with camo in addition to patchworked and stamped details, this jacket has my name written all over it.
JW Anderson Rembrandt Tote
Totes are seasonably considerate. I’ve got one on my shoulder from January 1 to December 31, year after year. While I typically use a tote I got for free from a magazine subscription or donating a buck to a charity at the thrift store, I’m willing to spend the extra dime (or, thousands of dimes) I’ll need on this kitschy Rembrandt mock while it’s on sale.
Jeremy Wilson, Senior Affiliate Manager
END. X Sporty & Rich Milano Crest Tee
It’s summer, which means it’s t-shirt season, and I’m looking for some shirts that pair nicely with my best yacht rock playlist. When these shirts hit the Jersey Shore this summer, I want people saying to themselves, “Now there’s a guy who loves Steely Dan.”
Avery Stone, Deputy Editor
Ferm Living Speckle Hanging Pot
As the owner of a cat who famously eats any and all plants in her immediate vicinity, I’m always in need of ways to keep mine out of her reach. Enter: this Ferm Living hanging pot, which is made from high-quality stoneware and is on steep sale right now.
Emma Wenninger, Managing Editor
A.P.C. Josh Wallet
I’m very picky about wallets, and once I find one I like, I remain loyal well past the point of its architectural soundness—case in point, my Fossil wallet, which I got on sale and have had for going on ten years. It’s time to retire it, and get something a little sleeker.
Wood Wood Low Profile Cap
I have a thing about baseball hats, which is that I hate them. But in my opinion, they’re the only hat to wear to the beach, on a hike, or at its intended purpose, a baseball game. I want one that looks nice, and will keep the sun off my face without declaring my love of a sports team, because let’s face it, I don’t watch sports.