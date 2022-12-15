Skip to main content
First-Time Shoppers Can Use This Code to Save 20% Off at Homage

Blue and green hoodie, along with a yellow t-shirt against yellow background.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Homage

Here at SPY, we are super fans of HOMAGE. Everything from throwback crewnecks and vintage tees to NFL-inspired gear and exciting NBA collabs, we can’t get enough of the apparel brand and their hottest collections.

As we move closer to the holidays and the biggest gift-giving day of the year, HOMAGE has lots to choose from for the loved ones on your Christmas list. Luckily for all late shoppers, we’re giving you a little something special to take the load off. What could that be? A discount code, of course. Using the code SPY20, you’ll see 20% slashed off the entire order total.

However, there a few things we have to note. This exclusive code is valid for first-time customers only and will not be stackable during sitewide sales. While there is no expiration date on the code, but you may hear from us if it is being misused by other sites.

To help you make some good decisions, we rounded a few of the best picks from HOMAGE’s site. Whether you’re scouring for the best Christmas gift for the impossible man who has it all or looking to snag some cool drip for yourself, there’s definitely something in the lineup for everyone’s taste. Just don’t forget to use SPY20 to claim your savings upon checkout.

First-Time Shoppers Can Enjoy 20% Off at Homage

Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal Hoodie

$68.00

Buy Now

The holiday season can be dooze — especially if your family forgets you on a trip to Paris, leaving you to fight off cat burglars. Just call yourself Kevin McAllister. Before checking out your shopping cart with this Home Alone-inspired hoodie, be sure to use the code SPY20.

First-Time Shoppers Can Enjoy 20% Off at Homage

Seattle Seahawks Crest Crewneck

$66.00

Buy Now

This grey crewneck gives off vintage vibes while paying homage to the Seattle Seahawks. You can receive 20% off today using the code SPY20 at checkout.

First-Time Shoppers Can Enjoy 20% Off at Homage

DC Comics The Green Lantern X Boston Celtics

$38.00

Buy Now

Is Celtics your favorite team right now? Did Green Lantern do it for you? You can show off your team spirit with this mashup t-shirt of the NBA x DC Comics collection. Don’t forget to use the code SPY20 when cashing out.

First-Time Shoppers Can Enjoy 20% Off at Homage

NBA x Grateful Dead x Warriors Hoodie

$74.00

Buy Now

This Grateful Dead x Golden State Warriors remix hoodie is a part of an expanded collaboration at HOMAGE that’s simply incredible. Do you root for Steph Curry? Cheer just a little louder in this relaxed fitted hoodie. Get 20% off today using the code: SPY20.

First-Time Shoppers Can Enjoy 20% Off at Homage

San Francisco 49ers '68 T-Shirt

$36.00

Buy Now

Be the best Niners fan in the world rocking this crewneck tee. You’ll score big points from fellow fans (or haters from other teams) showing your San Francisco football pride. Be sure to claim 20% off using the code: SPY20.

First-Time Shoppers Can Enjoy 20% Off at Homage

NFL Blitz Eagles Jalen Hurts T-Shirt

$38.00

Buy Now

Philadelphia Eagles superstar Jalen Hurts shines in HOMAGE’s newest NFL Blitz look. If you’re hoping they take it to the superbowl, show your team spirit today by snagging this tee. But don’t forget to use the code: SPY20.

