Everlane Is Dropping 60% On Must-Have Items During Their Long Weekend Sale

That’s right: From August 31 through September 5, one of our favorite retailers is hosting a Labor Day sale you will not want to miss. Right now, buyers can save up to 60% on some of Everlane’s most popular items from this past summer during the brand’s Long Weekend Sale.

That’s right, 60%. Not too shabby.

In addition to 60% off summer favorites, Everlane also offers 30% off all denim, just in time to help you replenish your wardrobe for the fall season. Everlane really said, “It’s time to throw on some jeans, baby.”

We’ve been fans of Everlane for some time here at SPY. We’ve tested several of their cozy garments and have even named their clothing some of the best you can buy, period. Some of the best T-shirts and most comfortable underwear for men can be found at the retailer, making this 60% off sale you can’t sleep on.

Interested in seeing what’s being marked down? Check out some of our favorites you can catch on sale right now during Everlane’s six-day Long Weekend Sale. Better get shopping; this sale won’t last forever!

1. The ReLeather Court Sneaker Velcro

60% OFF

Velcro sneaks aren’t for toddlers anymore. Everlane brought them back with their ReLeather Court Sneakers to ensure everyone gets to go laceless in 2022. This fall, snag a pair of velcro sneaks for an effortless slip-on before leaving the house. At 60% off right now, we’re not sure why you wouldn’t want to.

2. The Track Bomber Jacket

50% OFF

Get ready for fall with the bomber jacket of your dreams. This handsome-looking bomber has been on our radar for a while now, but is especially making our eyes widen with that delicious new price point. Just $44 for a jacket you’ll wear all season long? Yes, please!

3. The Everyone Relaxed Hemp Tee

40% OFF

Leaving less of an environmental footprint, this shirt is made with hemp, which requires less water in the creation process. It comes in several muted colors to add some zest to your fall style and has a soft-to-the-touch, long-lasting material.

4. The ReNew Air Pant

60% OFF

Ready to get cozy? Do it in Everlane’s ReNew Air Pants. These are ultra stretchy sweats made from 100% recyclable materials so you can feel better about what you’re wearing no matter how many errands you’re running that day.

5. The Relaxed 4-Way Stretch Organic Jean

As mentioned, denim is also on sale right now for 30% off. Time to pick up some fall staples! These handsome jeans have a baggier fit to keep you stylish through the season. These jeans are part of Everlane’s 365-Day Guarantee, so if you find even the smallest hole, send them back, and Everlane will replace them with a new pair for free. They’re available in three washes, depending on your style preferences.