16 Menswear Finds of the Week: Restort Wear, Sweater Polos and Summer Sneakers

Whether you’re an early bird or a night owl, there’s never a bad time for online shopping, especially in menswear. May is the last month just before summer hits, meaning it’s a great time to get your wardrobe in order. If you aren’t entirely sure what type of vibe you want to go with for your summer attire, you can start by going through spring trends.

May is considered primetime for some of the best fashion finds for the upcoming summer season. It’s a time when brands have their inventory fully stocked with warm-weather apparel like swim shorts, t-shirts, and sunglasses. Any fashion lover knows this transitional period from spring to summer is great for coming across new and exciting styles.

So without further ado, here are the best May fashion essentials every man should be shopping for a fire summer wardrobe.

1. Dandy Del Mar Sebastian Sweater Polo

Sweater polos are one of our favorite menswear trends right now, and resort wear brand Dandy Del Mar just released a handsome new line of these polos. The Sebastian shirt comes in a few different colors, and this lightweight knit will pair perfectly with solid-colored swim trunks, chino shorts and linen pants.

Courtesy of Dandy Del Mar

2. Banana Republic Sutter Sunglasses

SPONSORED

Need a new pair of sunglasses for your spring and summer travels? If you have a tendency to lose or break sunglasses, then this is the perfect pair of shades. Priced under $100 but with a stylish design, the Sutter frames are ready for the sun. Last year chunky sunglasses were more in style, but this year we’re feeling thin-frame sunglasses like these.

Courtesy of Banana Republic

3. GUESS Originals X J Balvin Wave Tee

You can never go wrong with a graphic tee, especially when it’s a Guess Originals x J Balvin collab. The crew neck has a yellow and white wavy stripe design with the Guess blue heart logo printed on the top right of the body. It has a classic fit and features “Guess Amor Balvin” printed on the back. This graphic t-shirt screams summer, making it a must-have piece.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

4. Todd Snyder Japanese Tipped Rayon Lounge Shirt

Over the past few seasons, we’ve seen the pajama trend going strong in the fashion industry. Practically, everyone has been spotted wearing comfy ensembles, from A-list celebrities to social influencers. Now it’s your turn to give it a try, starting with Todd Snyder Lounge Shirt. It’s made of a rayon-polyester blend giving the shirt a smooth buttery texture, which feels absolutely amazing on the skin. Style this top with shorts and your best pair of loafer or boat shoes.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

5. Thursday Boot Co. Premier Low Top

Spring is the perfect season to buy a new pair of white sneakers for men, and right now we’re really feeling these low-top leather sneakers from SPY-favorite Thursday Boot Co. These sneakers come in about a dozen different colorways, but we like the pure-white version. And if you prefer high-top sneakers, Thursday’s got those, too.

Courtesy of Thursday Boot Co.

6. Billy Reid Cactus Swim Short

Do you plan on laying out by the pool 24/7 this summer? If so, soak up the sun’s rays in these Billy Reid Cactus Swim Shorts. They’re made of a recycled polyester that ultimately reduces the overall impact on the environment. The shorts come just above the knee, which is the perfect length and are lined with mesh. You can grab a pair of these swim shorts in either orange or gray.

Courtesy of Billy Reid

7. J.Crew Camp Pant

Brighten up your wardrobe with these yellow camp pants. They have a classic chino look and a preppy vibe that will make these great for any summer occasion. The pants have a slim fit with an adjustable waistband button tabs giving you a more comfortable fit. Unfortunately, these pants do run large, so it’s best if you get a size down from your normal size.

Courtesy of J.Crew

8. Todd Snyder The Todd Snyder Nomad Boot

Here are a pair of rugged boots that will keep your feet in comfort and style. The nomad boot comes with an Italian suede exterior and 12-millimeter rubber sole. It’s a versatile summer boot that’s casual enough to wear with a pair of jeans but dressy enough to style with formal wear. We promise you won’t regret buying them.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

9. Zara Argyle Vest

The sweater vest was one of the pieces featured in our men’s spring fashion trends and it’s a staple that men are absolutely loving right now. Of course, you don’t have to follow suit with the trend, but it’s hard not to fall in love with this vest from Zara. The v-neck sweater comes in a stunning oyster white with orange and maroon cross-plaid stitching. Rock it with a white t-shirt underneath or alone with a pair of denim shorts and a shoe of your preferred choice.

Courtesy of Zara

10. Saxx Vibe Boxer Brief

There’s nothing quite like having a pair of comfortable underwear that allows you to move freely while still providing maximum comfort. These boxer briefs are designed with a ballpark pouch that secures your precious jewels. They come packed with several features like odor control, moisture control, and friction-free comfort to prevent chafing. Plus, the boxer briefs come in several vibrant patterns that will take your underwear game to the next level.

Courtesy of Saxx

11. Oakley Contrail Sunglasses

Sunglasses styles go in and out of style constantly, but one style that will always be relevant is the classic aviator. This pair from Oakley has a traditional aviator silhouette with a modern, sporty twist. They feature a thin frame made of C-5 alloy, adjustable nose pads for a comfortable fit, and molded earsocks at the temple. If you aren’t a fan of this colorway, the glasses come in seven other colored frames.

Courtesy of Oakley

12. Eckhaus Latta Yellow Cotton T-Shirt

One predicted trend of the summer 2022 season is the baby (crop) tee. While the look isn’t for everyone, with Pride month just a week away, we expect to see a lot more crop tops for men in the weeks ahead. After all, there’s nothing ever wrong with showing a little skin. Rock the yellow cotton t-shirt with some light-washed denim oversized jeans and a pair of white sneakers.

Courtesy of Ssense

13. Wellen Organic Tye Dye Socks

A man can never have too many socks, especially when they have a tie-dye design. They’re made of a soft organic cotton and polyester blend that feels luxurious. You’ll find the accessory to have the right amount of stretch and elastic arch support for added comfortability. These are one pair of socks that you want to stunt in this summer.

Courtesy of Huckberry

14. Lee Heritage Solid All-Purpose Button Down Jacket

Sure we may be in the warmer months, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep a lightweight jacket on you. When it cools down during the day and your arms start to get cold, cover up with this button-down jacket from Lee. It’s made of 100% cotton and is super breathable, keeping you comfortable throughout the day while wearing it. This jacket will pair nicely with some tan chinos, just be sure to not spill anything on it to keep it in pristine condition.

Courtesy of Lee

15. Bass Pro Shops Mesh Cap

It’s going to be a hot one this summer, so keep your noggin cool with a Bass Pro Shops Mesh Cap. The solid-colored retro dad hat is definitely making waves all over social media for its newfound popularity. You honestly can’t get a better hat for $6.

Courtesy of Bass Pro Shops

16. Playboy Sandbar Button-Up Shirt

The Hawaiian shirt is a summer staple for any guy regardless of age. However, if you want one that steers away from the classic floral design, go with this option from Playboy. The camp collar shirt is in collaboration with PacSun and features a compilation of photographs all-over for its pattern. Style the top with a white tank underneath, black cargo shorts, and a pair of Vans.

Courtesy of Playboy

Vegan Shoes for Men Are One of the Top Footwear Trends of Summer 2022