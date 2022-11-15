Flint and Tinder’s USA-Made Waxed Trucker Jacket Is $50 off at Huckberry

A denim trucker jacket is a closet staple, but the average trucker isn’t really built with cold, wet weather in mind. Unless, of course, you’re talking about Flint and Tinder’s trucker jacket. Their take on the trucker has a waxed coating, making it water resistant, while the flannel lining keeps you warm. Flint and Tinder’s trucker is cut and sewn in Los Angeles, an added bonus for any made-in-the-USA fans. And right now, you can get this excellent trucker for $50 off from Huckberry, which we dubbed the hippest store online. The jacket is listed at full price on the site, but the discount displays once you add the jacket to your cart.

Before the advent of technical performance materials like GORE-TEX, waxing cotton canvas was how you added water resistance for everything from jackets to sails on a boat. Waxed canvas involves coating canvas with paraffin wax or beeswax to repel water. Beyond its usefulness in repelling water, waxed canvas has the advantage of taking on a worn-in patina, similar to leather, the more you wear it. Flint and Tinder uses Martexin sailcloth from New Jersey for this jacket, and you can rewax it using this tin of wax from Flint and Tinder.

As for the lining, Flint and Tinder’s jacket is available with either a polyester flannel blanket lining or a wool lining, the latter of which is $60 more. For extra warmth, there’s also a quilted version available in a camo print. The jacket is fully lined, including the sleeves, so it’lll keep you warm whether you wear them over a t-shirt or layered with a wool sweater.

The jacket has a single button pocket on the chest and two hand pockets, plus an interior pocket for secure storage. The only problem with this jacket is choosing the best color. With nine stylish colors to choose from for the flannel-lined version, it’ll be hard to pick just one. But with $50 off, you might not have to.