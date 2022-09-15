The New Gant x Wrangler Collaboration Is a Vintage Denim Lover’s Dream Come True

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Earlier this year, we named 2022 the year of unexpected brand collaborations, whether it’s Kanye teaming up with Gap, Crocs teaming up with Balenciaga, Justin Bieber with Vespa or Todd Snyder and Harley Davidson. Now, we’ve got another live one. On Thursday, September 15, two fashion powerhouses launched a new capsule collection — GANT and Wrangler. Both fashion brands have shaped American fashion and its aesthetics, and Wrangler is a truly iconic denim brand that remains perennially cool.

The GANT X Wrangler collab fits all your fall and winter style needs, and it officially kicked off on September 15 at 9 a.m. The designs are still listed as “Coming Soon,” but they’re available for pre-order now.

The collaboration sits at the intersection of a few different trends. There’s the resurgence of Western wear, the Yeehaw fashion movement, the work wear fashion trend and the sudden popularity of All-American varsity team aesthetics. The tagline for the collection reflects this convergence of trends: “East Coast prep meets the Wild West.” If you’ve been searching for a new pair of jeans, a new varsity jacket or love the way you look in a Canadian tuxedo, then you’ll want to check out the GANT x Wrangler collaboration.

There are styles for both men and women, and we’ve included some of our favorite men’s pieces below. And, to toot our own horn for a moment, these designs fit in perfectly with the men’s fall fashion trends we’ve been forecasting for 2022.

To shop this collection, head to the Wrangler online store now.

About the GANT x Wrangler Collaboration

The GANT X Wrangler collaboration consists of thirty fashion and accessory pieces priced from $90 for a graphic tee to $900 for a varsity jacket. There are five women’s fashion pieces, so you can purchase your holiday or birthday gift early.

GANT and Wrangler, fashion-wise, are two sides of the same coin, and both have shaped American style in their own way.

“In 1950s America, Wrangler and GANT were at the forefront of the emergence of casual Americana designs, “explained Seam Gormley, Global Concept Director, Modern at Wrangler in a press release. “While Wrangler was embracing the western lifestyle, with pioneering products such as the western jean, jacket and shirt, GANT shaped preppy style with their definitive button-down shirts… [The] DNA of both brands runs through each piece in this celebration of our combined heritage.”

Digging into their respective archives to find inspiration and the basis of this GANT X Wrangler collection, GANT Creative Director Christopher Bastin described the experience in a press release, “working with Wrangler has been an incredibly fun experience, “he continued, “…we’re (Sean Gormley) are both vintage nerds, and we found a lot of unexpected commonalities in our respective archives. The clash between the history of our two brands set in 2022 has produced some really interesting pieces.”

There are six shirts in the GANT X Wrangler collaboration. The three plaid shirts are a perfect amalgam of workwear and biz casual with their fabrication and cut. The fourth is a silk button-down whose styling and pattern is pure Wrangler, but made for the city. The fifth shirt is a light denim button-down whose fabric is buttery soft. It can be worn either as a shirt or a lightweight jacket. The Six is a rugger shirt that looks like it was plucked out of the 1980s.

There are three bootcut jeans; one in a caramel-y corduroy, one in dark denim, and the GANT X Wrangler MWZ jean has a giant varsity style “W” patch on the back pocket.

Rounding out the collection are four premium jackets: a smartly tailored denim jacket, even more smartly tailored blazer, the aforementioned varsity jacket, and a suede jacket that can be worn for years to come.

The GANT X Wrangler Collection went live worldwide on September 15, 2022 on both of their sites.

