These GLD x NFL Pendants Will Help You Reach Full Baller Status This NFL Season

As football fans, we can’t think of a better way to kick off the 2022 NFL season than with some new drip reppin’ your favorite team. Thanks to a recent partnership with GLD Shop and the National Football League, fans can do just that through a series of officially licensed Team Pendants celebrating all 32 teams in the NFL.

From current Super Bowl champs the Los Angeles Rams to NFC East contenders the Philadelphia Eagles, GLD x NFL has an icy pendant for fans of every football team. They even offer customized orders if you have a specific design in mind.

Super affordable, each piece in the NFL collection is 14K white gold plated and highlighted with high-quality CZ stones. GLD’s products are backed by a lifetime guarantee, and the brand will repair any defects or breakage. Right now, fans have the selection of either a helmet or official logo pendant of most teams.

GLD has had a meteoric rise over the past few years, servicing celebrity clients such as the Kardashians, Cardi B and Justin Beiber. They’ve also partnered with high-profile sports figures, including Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, Chase Claypool, Tyreek Hill, Damian Lillard and more.

NFL Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons recently made TMZ headlines for rocking a custom $50,000 diamond pendant of his own Dallas Cowboys jersey made by the jewelry company founded by Miami jeweler Christian Johnston.

While that price point may be a bit out of a non-ballers league, the GLD x NFL pendants sit in a comfortably affordable range of around $100, making them easily accessible to those not signed to million-dollar contracts.

In addition to the NFL, the GLD also struck deals with the NBA, MLB and Marvel to create collections of sports and character jewelry pendants.

Check out the entire GLD x NFL collection here or view some of our favorites below.

Los Angeles Rams Helmet Pendant

Baltimore Ravens Pendant

Philadelphia Eagles Helmet Pendant

Kansas City Chiefs Helmet Pendant

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Helmet Pendant

New York Giants Pendant

