The 65+ Best Halloween Looks for Men Who Want to Finally Win the Costume Contest in 2022

We know it’s still August and technically summer, but in our book, it’s never too early to start planning your Halloween costume. Halloween is the one night of the year you can step out of your house looking as cool, scary, kooky or ridiculous as you want. And the best part is that people won’t question your sanity no matter what you wear. With this in mind, Halloween is a great opportunity to simply enjoy yourself in an outfit that makes you feel good.

When it comes to choosing a costume, there are plenty of options. Amazon always has a solid range of costume options for either last-minute fixes, scary picks or elaborate, well-planned combinations, and there are always Halloween-specific retailers that pop up once a year before returning to their spooky hovels November-September.

The Top Halloween Costume Ideas of 2022 for Men

Before we dive into the slew of Halloween costumes for men, as the big day gets closer and those Halloween party invites start rolling in, let’s cover the top Halloween costume ideas for men in 2022.

We’ve got more than 75 of the best Halloween costumes for men below, but if none of these costumes tickle your skeleton bone, then we’ve got plenty more ideas for you:

1. Top Gun Pilot

With the enormously successful release of Top Gun: Maverick, a pilot will surely be one of the most popular costumes in 2022. There are a few different ways to go about the look, including a jumpsuit or a leather jacket bomber, but the hat and aviators are essential. Sure, you’ll probably look a little basic next to all the other wannabe fighter pilots, but who cares? The movie ripped, and this Halloween costume will too.

2. Stranger Things

Stranger Things will be another super popular Halloween costume for men this year because of the launch of the much-anticipated third season and circulating rumors about the final season. We’ve linked a few different character costumes below and the Demogorgon if you want to go the terrifying route.

3. Elvis

With the release of yet another blockbuster movie with Austin Butler’s Elvis, we’re anticipating the king of rock and roll will be another popular costume. This classic look is complete with a speckled jumpsuit, a decorative belt and a scarf. If you want to go above and beyond, grab an Elvis wig so you’re head to toe.

4. Death of Cryptocurrency Who can forget the great crypto crash of 2022? The death of cryptocurrency has caused some hardship, but we can’t help but be not totally surprised that an unregulated currency tanked as established financial markets also struggled. This year, we think a clever costume would be the “death” of cryptocurrency, complete with a Dogecoin shirt, a demonic skull mask and other Bitcoin or Ethereum accessories. Courtesy of MiaoDove Doge Beach Shirt Hawaiian Shirt $25.95 Buy Now Courtesy of Amazon Creepy Halloween Skull Mask $21.99 Buy Now on Amazon

5. Ted Lasso

It’s safe to say that Ted Lasso‘s gotten us through the past few years, and the second season brought back our beloved characters for another welcome chapter. This unexpected college-level American football coach has become a staple of comedy, and we’re guessing his familiar getup will be another popular choice for Halloween costumes for men this year. The outfit is going to get pretty DIY, but it’s relatively easy to throw Ted’s look together. And everyone who has fallen in love with the show will know exactly who you are.

6. Squid Game Costume

Squid Game technically came out in 2021, but the show’s popularity continued in 2022 with the announcement of a new season in the works. It felt like more people were dressed as Squid Game characters last year than any other television show in the history of the universe, so we’re guessing this costume will be popular again this time around. This tracksuit is still available, but it will sell out quickly once Halloween gets closer, so don’t procrastinate.

7. Tune Squad Space Jam 2 Costume

After Space Jam 2 premiered in 2021, this classic Halloween costume got a revival, and we’re certain this infamous look will continue to be popular in 2022. This one is available at Party City and has all the bells and whistles to make you look stellar. But will you look as good as Lebron James? We guess we’ll have to see!

8. Germaphobe

COVID-19 is here for yet another Halloween, and with the addition of monkeypox and the slew of other seasonal illnesses that start spreading come October, we’ve all become permanent germaphobes. So show it off with this extra germaphobic costume that will keep you safe from head to toe. Don’t forget goggles, gloves and a mask for a super extra look.

9. Purge Killer

We’ve all been obsessed with The Purge series for years at this point. You know, the movies in which one night finds that all crime is legal. In the flicks, you’ll see a slew of scary masks people wear to protect their identity when causing a ruckus around town. This mask is definitely one to consider, and it will freak some people out.

10. Arthur

Even though the show is canceled, Arthur will always be a classic Halloween look we fully support. This year, we’re celebrating our favorite aardvark by wearing him as one of the best Halloween costumes for men in 2022. You should be good to go with a yellow crewneck, round glasses and aardvark ears. Maybe it’s smart to keep your fist in a ball for most of your time wearing to mimic that ever-so-popular Arthur meme, too.

11. Space Cowboy Jeff Bezos

Welp, Jeff Bezos went up into space this year. That was a thing. And he may or may not have ruined cowboy hats for us entirely. With that being said, one of the best Halloween costumes of the year will most certainly be Cowboy Jeff Bezos. And it’s easy too — all you’ll need is a cowboy hat and blue spacesuit.

12. Young Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

We’ve all seen that photo of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a wee chap. You know the one. It’s him leaning on his elbow, wearing a black turtleneck and a gold chain — and it’s iconic. It’s an easy costume and quite literally one that you can even wear outside the realm of Halloween.

13. Lil Nas X Montero State Prison Jumpsuit

Have you seen Lil Nas X’s music video “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow yet? It’s iconic. Clad yourself in a classic Montero State Prison jumpsuit from the video. This will include a little DIY (you’ll have to find a way to print your white prison number on your chest yourself), but we have the perfect hot pink scrubs to get you started.

Read More: The Best Lil Nas X Halloween Costume Ideas

14. Candyman

Candyman is a classic horror movie and therefore has produced a classic Halloween look for men. Here are a few things you should throw together to complete the look.

15. David Rose From Schitt’s Creek

Ew, David. The hilarious series has taken the world by storm and has garnered quite the cult following (not to mention, it slayed at the Emmys — taking home a historic number of trophies). And it’s no wonder because the characters are so memorable. To transform into the show’s lead, David Rose (played by Dan Levy), you’ll simply need the following:

16. Michael Myers

The slasher from all the Halloween movies has become a modern classic, and after the sequel hit theaters last year, this look has solidified its place in the lexicon of Halloween costumes for men. We bank on seeing at least a few of these no matter where we go out this year, and if you’re looking to match, you don’t need much to pull off one of the most iconic horror villains in cinematic history. Just the infamous mask and a navy coverall.

17. Hot Dog Costume

Something you’ve considered (or have been) for Halloween in the past? A hot dog. But you have to do it again because of that hilarious meme from I Think You Should Leave. After all, we’re all trying to find the guy who did this!

18. Grandpa Joe Biden

Slip this latex mask on, don a suit and tie, and you’ll look like our President of the United States in no time. Just don’t forget the aviator sunglasses and maybe a stuffed German Shepherd to carry around!

19. Tiger King

Tiger King costumes were seen out the ass last year, and we’re sure that trend isn’t stopping soon. This kit includes all the accessories you’ll need to pull off Joe Exotic from the Netflix hit docuseries, including a blond mullet wig, necklace, mustache and earrings. Also, don’t forget to add a sequined top for good measure.

20. Inflatable Dinosaur Costume

Undoubtedly one of the most popular costumes is the inflatable dinosaur. You’ve likely seen them before on YouTube, at a theme park, or just walking down the street. These costumes are everywhere and here to stay. This Rubie’s Official Jurassic World Inflatable Dinosaur Costume lets you take on the shape of your favorite dinosaur with choices including the tyrannosaurus-rex, pteranodon, triceratops and, of course, the velociraptor. If you’re heading out with friends, why not make a herd and chase down some unsuspecting prey?

21. Bob Ross

What do you need to make an awesome Bob Ross costume? This Bob Ross costume kit has everything you need (except the dad jeans) to rock one of the top Halloween costumes of 2022. You’ll receive the beard, wig, a button-up shirt, and a paintbrush. Even better, this is easy to turn into a couple’s costume. All you need is a painted canvas costume for your partner.

22. Spongebob Squarepants

Spongebob Squarepants has become one of the most beloved pop-culture figures of the 21st century, with an appeal that genuinely spans generations. This year, go as everyone’s favorite pineapple-dwelling sea creature. Rubie’s, the same company that makes the popular inflatable dinosaur, also makes an inflatable Spongebob Squarepants costume for adults.

23. Viral TikTok Star

It’s hard to keep up with the trends on TikTok because they come and go like the weather. But these accessories embody the most popular fashion trends on TikTok in 2022.

24. Inflatable Dinosaur T-Rex Costume

When you show up to the Halloween party riding a tyrannosaurus rex, you know you will get some compliments. This classic Halloween costume for men is always a winner, and the inflatable costume offers a fun twist on your typical Party City fare. Available via Amazon Prime, you can order this days before Halloween and still have a costume.

More Halloween Costume Ideas for Men

If none of those options piqued your interest, we’ve put together an entire list of Halloween costume ideas for men that will conquer your party. Turning up in one of these solid choices will win you plenty of praise and attention. On top of that, several of these options are ideal for creating couples or group costumes for a more coordinated approach.

Take a look at these Halloween costume ideas for men and find the one you think will set you apart this All Hallows Eve.

1. Medical Doctor Surgeon Costume

For many people, there are few things scarier than going to the doctor. So turning up in this Forum Novelties Men’s Medical Doctor Surgeon Costume is sure to put the fear into plenty of other party guests, especially if you pair the included cap, gown and mask with a blood-covered butcher’s knife. The costume is made from 100% polyester and works well as part of a couple’s costume with another hospital-related outfit.

2. Harry Potter Voldemort Costume

While so many people stick to the main three characters, why not mix it up this Halloween and take on The Heir of Slytherin with this Harry Potter Voldemort Costume? This USA-made, officially-licensed costume includes Voldemort’s recognizable robe with its oversized, wizard sleeves and high collar, as well as a mask to give you that white, plain-faced appearance. To complete the outfit, add some Voldemort-style gloves and a wand.

3. Ghostbusters Costume With Inflatable Backpack

Considering Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally came out earlier this year, the Ghostbuster fever has officially kicked back in. Celebrate the return of everyone’s favorite ghost-busting heroes with this Ghostbusters Costume With Inflatable Backpack. In addition to being topical, this officially licensed costume is quick and easy, making it a great last-minute costume choice. Inside the pack, you’ll find a 100% polyester printed jumpsuit with a zipper closure and an inflatable proton backpack.

4. Brave Men’s Roman Gladiator Costume

If your favorite film is Gladiator or 300, or you love Roman history, this Spooktacular Creations Brave Men’s Roman Gladiator Costume is for you. It’s a comprehensive outfit and boasts body armor with an attached cape, shoulder guards, wrist guards, pin-on medallions and leg guards. To complete the outfit, you’ll want to add a sword and shield and find some sandals. Plus, it’s easy to make part of a larger group outfit or pair with a Roman princess if you need a couple’s costume idea.

5. Maxim Party Supplies Adult Astronaut Costume

Given America’s recent return to space, why not celebrate the occasion this Halloween with this Maxim Party Supplies Adult Astronaut Costume? Pair super cool shades with the jumpsuit to complete the spaceman look. The jumpsuit includes several high-quality elements, such as a USA Flag, the NASA Logo and a Commander Logo patch. For functionality, you’ll also find two zippered pockets that simplify storing your phone and other essentials.

6. Bodysocks Inflatable Surgeon Lift You Up Costume

If you want a dose of gore in your Halloween outfit this year, consider the Bodysocks Inflatable Surgeon Lift You Up Costume. The smart design of the inflatable outfit makes it look like you’re only half a person being carried by a doctor, with the lower part of your body ripped away. The costume is made from polyester and uses four AA batteries to operate the fan that keeps the costume inflated. Plus, this unisex outfit is easily stored for other events or next year when not in use.

7. Disguise Adult Jack Skellington Costume

We’re not sure whether Jack Skellington falls into a Christmas or Halloween costume category, or both, but either way, people are sure to love you dressed in this Disguise Adult Jack Skellington Costume. You can’t deny The Pumpkin King’s fun appeal, and in this 100% polyester, officially licensed outfit, which is made up of a jacket, ascot, bowtie and character, you’re sure to turn plenty of heads. To complete this outfit, add a pair of smart black shoes and spend a disproportionate amount of time asking, “What’s this?”

8. Fun World Adult Scream Costume

Scream 5 officially came out this year, which brought the Ghostface costume back on trend, even though it never really left. This kit has everything you’ll need to pull off the iconic ’90s slasher, including a robe, mask and belt. This begs the question: “what’s your favorite scary movie?”

9. California Costumes Full Moon Madness Costume

Like vampires, Frankenstein and a mummy, werewolves are a timeless choice for a Halloween outfit. What’s great about this California Costumes Men’s Full Moon Madness Costume is that it delivers a mix of classic Halloween style and an impressive amount of scariness. This outfit is made up of a plaid shirt with attached faux fur and a motion mask. Simply pair it with some sneakers, jeans, a bad attitude and a tendency to howl, and you’re good to go.

10. Rubie’s Batman

This was a year of a great Batman, and we’re sure there will be at least a few Pattinson wannabes out and about this Halloween. This costume from Rubie’s comes with everything you need to complete the classic look, including the winged hood, belt, cape and black attire.

11. Disguise Men’s Genie Deluxe Adult Costume

Will Smith brought his unique style to the part of the genie in Aladdin, and you, too, can put your spin on the character with this Disguise Men’s Genie Deluxe Adult Costume. This officially licensed product includes a turban, a gold belt and a one-piece jumpsuit. The jumpsuit includes a velcro fixture in the back for a secure and adjustable fit. It’s a great costume idea for couples or groups as others can dress as Aladdin, Jasmine, Jafar or any other character from the films.

12. SIDNOR GOT Night’s King Cosplay Costume

While you may argue that the Night King’s end in the Game of Thrones’ final season fell a bit short of his build-up, you’d have to admit he remains an iconic character from the series. Given his piercing look, ability to raise the dead and all-around creepy nature, he’s the ideal candidate for a Halloween costume. Slip on this SIDNOR GOT Night’s King Cosplay Costume for a compelling look and pair it with this Night King mask for a complete costume that will likely have kids crossing the street to stay away.

13. California Costumes Men’s Voodoo Dude

Cast a curse on Hallow’s Eve with this Voodoo costume. The get-up comes with a jacket and attached vest, a hat with a skeleton decoration, a half mask and skeleton paws.

14. California Costumes Colonial Costume

Even though this colonial costume will look like you belong in the stage production of Hamilton, the set — which comes with pants, a cravat necktie, black boot covers and a coat — does not include singing chops.

15. Dreamgirl Men’s King of Egypt Costume

You don’t have to go on an archeological dive at The Great Pyramids to discover this Egyptian royal costume, which includes a headpiece, a shirt, and a skirt with an embellished waistband.

16. California Costumes Men’s Soul Taker Costume

If you want to go for a scary Halloween costume, this soul-taker look is sure to spook some folks and fully hide your identity. It comes with a one-piece black hood and mesh overlay for the added scary effect.

17. Rubie’s Buddy The Elf Costume

Let’s say it together now… ready, 3… 2… 1… GO! “SANTA!” Even though it’s Halloween, you can still ring in the Christmas spirit. The Buddy The Elf costume comes with a tunic top, belt and yellow leggings.

18. FantaLook Mens ’80s Rockstar

This one could go a couple of different ways. Sure, it could be considered a rockstar look, but throw on a leather jacket and you’re suddenly a bad-ass biker dude. Plus, with the bandana motif, you’re ready to go.

19. Sexy Lifeguard

What makes this lifeguard costume sexy? That’s really up to you, dude! But with the right confidence, we’re confident you can turn this costume into a real winner. Leave the hoodie at home and show off a little skin, or wear the full ensemble and stand out in the crowd. Plus, since it’s available via Amazon Prime, you can get it in time for Halloween.

20. Scooby-Doo One-Piece

If you’re looking for something the whole family can partake in, try dressing up as the members of Mystery Inc. You can never go wrong with Scooby-Doo himself.

21. Men’s German Oktoberfest Costume

Celebrate Halloween in traditional German garb, because if you’re going to drink beer, you might as well do it in good ‘ole Oktoberfest style. The costume comes with a shirt, suspenders, knee socks and an Alpine Hat. The beer stein is not included, although you can find one right here if you’d like the complete the look.

22. Rubie’s Deadpool Costume

The best part about this Deadpool costume is that it comes with built-in muscles, so you can rock the shredded superhero look without lifting a weight.

23. Dreamgirl Men’s Disco Costume

Bust out those dance moves like the jivin’ cool cat that you are. The wig isn’t included, so make sure to pick up one of those as well if you want to go for the full-look as pictured.

24. Fun World Men’s 3D Zombie Costume

Halloween wouldn’t be complete without a little undead action. This zombie costume covers you from top to bottom and doesn’t leave any gory details.

25. Rasta Imposta Men’s Kool Aid Guy Costume

Bust into any Halloween bash as the Kool Aid Guy and you’ll be the life of the party.

26. California Costumes Storybook Prince Costume

Why be The Bachelor when you can be Prince Charming? This costume comes with the royal jacket, but the devilishly good looks are up to you, big guy.

27. California Costumes Men’s Big Foot Costume

Bring the iconic cryptoid to life this Halloween by donning this full-body costume, which includes gloves and some really big feet.

28. Eforled 1920s Men’s Gatsby Gangster

It’s officially the ’20s again, so it just makes sense that Gatsby-era costumes and attire make a comeback this Halloween.

29. Eforpretty Yacht Captain & Sailor Costume Set

The great thing about this Eforpretty Yacht Captain & Sailor Costume Set is that it’s quick, it’s fun and it at least looks like you’ve made some effort. Combine the set with a white shirt, smart pants and a nice, shiny pair of black shoes, and you’re really cooking. The set includes a hat, a corncob pipe, a set of aviator sunglasses and a temporary anchor tattoo, so you can be ready to set sail in a matter of minutes with this easy-on, easy-off costume.

30. Elope Where’s Waldo Adult Costume Kit

Bring everyone’s favorite children’s book character to life with the Elope Where’s Waldo Adult Costume Kit. If you and your friends are heading out on the town, this could turn into a fun hide and seek type game, especially when fueled by alcohol. This kit comes with a red and white striped long-sleeve shirt, a red cap and round, fake glasses. You just need to add a pair of jeans and sneakers.

31. California Costumes Robin Hood Costume

If you want a costume that looks amazing yet doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, consider this California Costumes Robin Hood Costume. It comes with everything you need to pull off the Renaissance character but still costs less than $45. The set includes a long-sleeve shirt, a hood, and a vest, as well as gloves, a belt and a pouch with boot covers. All you need to add are a pair of pants, boots and a bow and arrow.

32. Rubie’s Ghostbusters Marshmallow Man Costume

The Rubie’s Ghostbusters Inflatable Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Costume is another option which never seems to lose it’s Halloween appeal. This costume is a must if your party happens to include terrorizing the streets of New York. Alternatively, it’s a great choice if you just want a fun and friendly costume this Halloween. If you’re heading out with a group of friends, get them to dress as the Ghostbusters and enjoy a night of ghostbusting fun.

33. California Costumes Men’s Vampire Costume

Whether it’s born from Interview With a Vampire, the Twilight Series or Bram Stoker’s classic, love for vampires has been a thing for decades and that trend isn’t going anywhere. That’s especially true when vampires look as good as this California Costumes Very Cool Vampire Costume. The high collar shirt and vest combine with a large cape to deliver an outfit fit for both classy and casual occasions. Pair it with jeans and black shoes for a quick and budget-friendly answer to your dress up dilemmas. Add a pair of fangs and a few drops of blood from either corner of the mouth and your outfit is complete.

34. VIVO Ghillie Suit

If you want a costume that you can use after Halloween and you happen to be an avid hunter, wearing a ghillie suit might be the ideal costume. Often used by snipers to camouflage themselves against their surroundings, these suits are great for creating “monsters” for Halloween and for hunting season in the months to come. This particular suit comes with a hood, a shirt, pants and a gun cover.

35. WYKBPX Adult Jedi Costume

Since the late 70s when Star Wars: A New Hope hit cinemas, donning Jedi robes and other related Star Wars costumes for costume events has always been a hit. Even today, picking up a lightsaber and fighting the Dark Side remains a hugely popular choice. This WYKBPX Adult Tunic Hooded Robe Jedi Costume comes with almost everything you need (except a lightsaber!) to look the part. If you have a partner or group of friends, don’t miss the opportunity to embrace the Force and create a whole band of Star Wars-related characters — although maybe forget about Jar Jar.

36. Ruble’s Adult Deluxe Storm Trooper Costume

Sticking with the Star Wars trend, you can really go all out with this Storm Trooper costume. It’s actually a jumpsuit with molded pieces made of foam, and it also comes with a two-piece helmet.

37. Morph Viking Warrior Halloween Costume

Viking warriors were mammoth men ready to conquer new lands and live on frozen tundras. It’s no surprise that the best costume for bigger guys is this Morph Viking Warrior Halloween Costume. With a surprisingly authentic appearance, this set comes with a brown tunic complete with faux-fur shoulder pads, faux-fur leg warmers and a horned helmet. Practice your warrior cry and you just might win the best costume contest this year.

38. Rubie’s IT Pennywise Clown Costume

Pennywise from the IT movies is a major horror icon. This clown has been scaring children and adults alike for decades. The Rubie’s IT Pennywise Clown Costume comes with everything you need to pull off a convincing Pennywise, including a shirt, a belt, a mask and wig.

39. Kooy Inflatable Alien Costume

If kooky is your dress up game, this Kooy Inflatable Alien Costume is definitely for you. You’re sure to get plenty of attention and you’ll be hard to miss as you are carried around/abducted by a giant green alien. It’s made from 100 percent polyester, which means it’s durable and can withstand plenty of gentle probing throughout the evening. Once on, the battery-operated fan keeps the costume inflated. This outfit is so quick and easy that you’ll be ready to head out the door in seconds.

40. Men’s Mummy Costume

If you’re a dad, it’s always fun to dress as a mummy (*tumbleweed rolls by*). But in all seriousness, with this high-quality Fun Costumes Men’s Mummy Costume, you’ll definitely look the part. The 100 percent polyester construction gives the jumpsuit plenty of strength while the zipper on the back actually makes getting in and out really simple. The costume even sports longer strips around the hands and neck to ensure that all your skin is covered for a more convincing look.

41. Dreamgirl Men’s Officer Ed Banger Costume

It’s well known that women are allowed to dress in sexier than normal attire on October 31st. But why should they have all the fun? Bring out your sexy side with the Dreamgirl Men’s Officer Ed Banger Costume. This set comes with the shirt, the hat, the armband and the nameplate. Add sunglasses, handcuffs and black pants to complete the look.

42. Disguise Duffman Classic Simpsons Costume

He may not be a main character in The Simpsons, but Duffman is definitely a favorite. The mascot and spokesman for Duff Beer is the definition of cool with his muscle arms and belt full of beer. And you can take on his persona for just one evening thanks to the Disguise Duffman Classic Costume. The set comes with a Duffman jumpsuit, a hat, a detachable cape and a belt that can hold four cans of beer for you and your friends.

43. Morphsuits Original Color Costume

You’ve likely seen a man dressed in a morphsuit before. Whether this was during Halloween or at any other party, there’s a good reason such costumes appear regularly. Morphsuits are super easy and rather creepy. Plus, they work as a costume year after year thanks to their generic nature. The jumpsuits are made from four-way stretch material to ensure durability, and they’re available in 13 different colors.

44. Tipsy Elves Men’s Skeleton Jumpsuit

Tipsy Elves claims that this costume takes you from “naked to awesome in just one zip!” And we’re likely to agree with that assessment with this practical costume. The jumpsuit is printed on both the front and the back with a skeleton pattern, and can be worn zipped to the neck for a friendly look or zipped all the way up to the top of the head for a more gruesome skeleton. When fully zipped, mesh eye covers allow for full visibility. And, as an added bonus, this jumpsuit includes zippered pockets to keep your valuables safe and by your side throughout your Halloween celebrations.

45. Forum Novelties Deluxe Pirate Captain Costume

The pirate outfit is another classic that’s been around for years. Even before the release of Treasure Island, Peter Pan and the Pirates of the Caribbean, people have always found pirates fascinating, so expect plenty of intrigue (and rum) coming your way if you turn up in this Forum Novelties Deluxe Pirate Captain Costume. Unlike your average swashbuckler, this costume includes multiple layers including the shirt, pants, belt and hat, and is designed comfortable and breathable for an easy look.

46. Black Body Supersuit Costume

If you’re looking to go completely undercover, this black superhero bodysuit zips all the way up hiding your identity. The jumpsuit includes a pullover mask you can zip or unzip for eating and socializing, and the spider theme is loosely based on Spider-Man, without actually copying the iconic Marvel protagonist.

47. Blippi

Anyone who currently has a toddler in their life knows that the internet sensation Blippi is all the rage, so the popular Youtube personality makes for a great costume if you have any little ones. It’s quite easy to pull off, and all you’ll need is a pair of orange suspenders, a bowtie and a light blue button-up shirt.

Grub Getups: The Best Food-Themed Halloween Costumes for Adults