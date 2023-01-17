Gear Up for Adventure With a New Shoe Collab from Herschel Supply & Sperry

What do you have planned for this spring? Weekend trips? Walks along the riverside? DIY restaurant tours in your neighborhood? Whatever it is you have on your agenda, there’s no way you can get around without a solid pair of footwear. This spring, we’re placing two newbies on your radar: the Authentic Original Lug 3-Eye and the Authentic Original Lug Chukka shoes made from a collaboration between Herschel Supply and Sperry.

Hitting shoe stores today, January 17, this is the second collaboration between Herschel Supply and Sperry and we’re not expecting it to be the last. Each shoe comes in a uniquely different style visually and can be purchased in both black and brown colors depending on your preference. These very could well be the best shoes you buy for spring.

Herschel Supply x Sperry Authentic Original Lug Chukka Courtesy of Herscel Supply x Sperry

Each of these shoes has a very outdoorsy vibe that’s ideal for both local and off-the-grid exploration. These are the kind of shoes you’re going to want to take on a rugged hike and the kind of shoes you want to wear around town for comfort, style and mobility.

Visually speaking, these shoes feel like the perfect fraternal lovechildren of both Herschel Supply and Sperry. Both aesthetics are blatant in these fine pieces of footwear, pushing the boundaries with an adventurous design backed by a rather glamorous look. Both are created with Sperry’s Authentic Original Boat Shoe as the main inspiration but are held together with detailing only found at Herschel Supply.

Using weatherproof leather, these are the shoes you can step outside in and fear nothing, no matter what Mother Nature’s got going on that day. They’re constructed with a webbing heel pull that mocks Herschel Supply’s iconic backpacks and uses recycled materials throughout. Because it’s 2023 and we’re maximizing comfort like never before, each shoe also uses an EVA cushion for all-day walking.

You can currently purchase both shoes at $130 and $160 apiece directly at Herschel Supply’s website. Sizes are available up to 13 and shoes are unisex for all feet. Buy yours now below.