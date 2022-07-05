Herschel Just Collaborated With The Simpsons for an Eccentric Collection You Need to Lay Your Eyes On

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Calling all skaters, surfers and Simpsons lovers — Herschel just dropped a collaboration with America’s longest-running sitcom that’s got summer written all over it. Introducing The Simpsons x Herschel Supply Collection, the bright-colored, slightly humorous yet stylish ode to everyone’s favorite television series.

Debuting July 5, you can pick up Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart, Maggie and even some iconic pink sprinkled doughnuts clad amongst 13 of Herschel’s familiar styles. From backpacks perfect for college students to festival-ready fanny packs to bucket hats that’ll surely have all eyes on you, these will become everyday carry accessories you won’t want to leave the house without.

Courtesy of Herschel Supply Company

Although vibrancy is the most potent visual callout here, Herschel went above and beyond to make this collection one we can stand by. How? Well, everything is made from 100% recycled fabrics and a custom cloud print liner to ensure no extra waste is being created in the making process. That said, this is a sustainable clothing drop you’re not going to want to miss out on.

Upon first look, this collection feels like something taken straight off the back of a local college-aged hypebeast from the skatepark. But, here’s the thing: older folks love The Simpsons, too. The show has been on since 1989, which is way before the majority of today’s street geeks were born. That said, this collection ain’t just for the fashion-forward. Funk up your father’s style and make these products one of the best gifts for dad to rep this upcoming holiday season, too. The Simpsons are for everyone.

Courtesy of Herschel Supply Company

Everything you see in this drop is 100% limited edition, so be sure you pick up your favorite piece before it sells out. Given the popularity of The Simpsons, you probably shouldn’t wait. We expect these to disappear much faster than you can imagine.

Styles start at just $29.99 and range up to $129.99. Snag your favorites below and get shopping on the most iconic drop we’ve seen this summer.