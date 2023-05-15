Skip to main content
Subscribe

The Informant: Incense Matches Keep the Home Fires Burning

Hibi incense makes a hotel room feel like home
Photo Credit:

SPY agents, trained to be discerning and skeptical, are tasked with identifying high value targets for shrewd shoppers. Products curated by The Informant are the best of the best: beautiful imagined and thoughtfully made products that become instantly indispensable.

I’m always trying to make my home smell nice. I sniff display candles at Diptyque. I burn incense. I have reed diffusers. I buy daisies. I do these things—not all at the same time—because scent is visceral and I want a visceral feeling of comfort in my own space. And that works well for me when I’m home. But I’m not always home (no matter what you’ve heard). When I’m traveling, I bring a scent with me so I can reset the vibe in an Airbnb. Specifically, I bring Hibi Incense Matches, which I burn like a witch (or Kyrie Irving) burns sage. 

Hibi Incense Matches strike on the box and burn for ten minutes, leaving behind a tiny bit of ash you can either dump out, or just leave on the circular pad they come with and sit on while burning. Personally, I go for the Ylang Ylang ones because they don’t smell too sweet, but Hibi’s come in a bunch of different aromas. (Lemongrass is also worth checking out.)

The best thing about Hibi’s is that they aren’t too heavy handed on the aroma. They don’t create a cloud of Ylang Ylang; they create a whisper that rises and fills out in the room nicely. They allow for a bit of editing. If I’m cooking fish and need to cover the smell afterward, I can do that. When I need to cover the smell of the room spray in an airport hotel post-delayed flight because it wreaks of loneliness and infidelity, I can reach for the trusty little matchbook. 

As someone who’s recently been trying to get into meditation, I’ve also found my Hibi’s helpful as a ten minute (ish) benchmark to just kind of stare at the glowing red bit as a meditative, hypnotic thing, complete with aroma, as a way to not get lost in an hour of thought and still allow myself to really commit to ten minutes worth of, well, nothing. 

On a practical level, they’re really portable so they can go anywhere. I’ve used them in a car when things are a bit funky on a hot day or someone left a McDonald’s bag in there, or when I get to a new hotel and it’s leaving something to be desired. (I’ve also taken them on a plane. I didn’t light them or anything, but I’m noting it because it seemed odd that no one stopped me.)

It’s a visceral thing. Home is where the Hibi is. And it’s nice to have ten minutes of that feeling a strike away at a moment’s notice. 

box of hibi incense matches against white background
Courtesy of Amazon

Hibi Incense Matches

Most Popular

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Says He's 'Been Out of the Hospital for Weeks' and 'Was Playing Pickleball Yesterday'

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Is Toxic Behind the Scenes, Staffers Say

The 10 Best Pocket Knives, From Multi-Tools to Slip-Joints

Ja Morant Loses $39M From All-NBA Vote, While Jaylen Brown Scores Big

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad