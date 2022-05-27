The 14 Hottest Nike Sneakers for Summer 2022 — Get Them Before They’re Sold Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is here, which means it’s officially time to revamp your wardrobe and footwear for the warm weather. That said, we can’t think of a better way to get started than checking out some of the best Nike sneakers for summer 2022.

Here at SPY, we know a thing or two about finding the best Nike sneakers available. We’ve scoured their website and kept a close eye on their SNKRS site (which previews and debuts all of Nike’s hottest upcoming releases) to narrow it down to the top pairs for the season.

Our roundup of the best Nike sneakers of 2021 from last year included some bangers with styles like the ubiquitous Nike Air Force 1, Nike Cortez and Nike Blazer, as well as fashionable selections like the Nike Air Max. Keeping with that tradition, our guide to the best Nike sneakers of 2022 offers just as many, if not more, exciting picks.

What Has Nike Been Up To?

Nike is undoubtedly one of the most iconic footwear brands in the world, offering an array of sneakers for every person and lifestyle imaginable. The brand, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in the sneaker business, has recently had a slew of high-profile collaborations with iconic names and brands such as Off White, Supreme, Gucci, Travis Scott and Billie Eilish.

Nike has a knack for covering all bases when it comes to footwear, offering an array of fashion-forward styles as well as performance-based kicks designed for activities and sports such as basketball, golf, running and tennis. And to say that they are one of the most popular footwear brands in existence would be an understatement. Some Nike sneakers garner so much hype that people stand in line and enter lotteries to score them. Iconic styles such as the difficult-to-find Jordan sneakers and Travis Scott collaboration pieces have had Nike fans in a frenzy for the past few years, and that shows no signs of stopping any time soon.

Whether you’re a Nike fanatic or just looking to refresh your wardrobe with a few items featuring the brand’s iconic swoosh symbol, consider this your guide to finding the best Nike sneakers for 2022. We’ve added a little bit of everything for every lifestyle, so athletes and fashion lovers alike can shop with ease.

Nike Air Huarache

The Nike Air Huaraches are one of the most popular and comfortable kicks within the Nike brand. They’ve been a staple for a minute, but this color combination immediately caught our attention. A great mix-up of tan, orange and bright blue, they’re a great addition to your summer wardrobe.

Air Jordan 5 Retro “Green Bean”

COMING SOON!

Be sure to bookmark this page if you’re looking to grab these this summer. Slated to be released May 28 at 10 a.m. EST, these will undoubtedly sell out in minutes to shoe lovers who have been awaiting their arrival.

Nike Air Max 90 Premium

Looking for something with a little extra flair? These Nike Air Max 90 Premium sneakers are the ones to have. The all-white kicks are super comfy and come with detachable chain accents to give them a little extra oomph as you make your way to outdoor events this summer.

Nike Air Max Plus

Need something with both comfort and support? Look no further than the Nike Air Max Plus. They provide stability and cushioning while offering unique style thanks to their mesh upper with wavy designs.

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage

A bonafide classic, the Nike Blazer ’77s shoe is a must-have for any sneakerhead’s closet. First debuted in the ’70s, these kicks offer a vintage silhouette that looks good with just about everything.

Nike Air Max 270

While you can get these Nike Air Max 270 sneakers in many colors, this University Red pair immediately caught our eye. The sock-like fit and structured heel offer major comfort while the insole provides responsive cushioning.

Nike Air Max 90

Slip into these Nike Air Max 90s for comfortable and stylish wear. This particular version comes in Pure Platinum and Copa hues, which are undeniably cool and relaxed enough for summer.

Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK

The Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK is designed with 20% recycled materials. They are light and airy on the feet and feature stretchy Flyknit for a fully customized fit and feel.

Nike Air Max Pre Day

Add a bit of color to your wardrobe with the Nike Air Max Pre Day. The classic silhouette provides a sleek and streamlined design while the vivid colors allow you to take a walk on the wild side. If you’re wondering what to wear these with, we at SPY think they’d look great with a pair of jeans or shorts and a white or colorful Nike tee.

Nike Metcon 7 AMP Training Shoes

Hit the gym in style with the Nike Metcon 7 AMP. They’re comfortably designed for high-intensity cardio and feature lace locks, so keeping them tied will never be a problem.

Air Jordan 1 Low G Golf Shoes

COMING SOON!

You’ll be the coolest dude on the golf course while rocking these Air Jordan 1 Golf Shoes. Inspired by the iconic Air Jordan 1 sneakers, this classic design offers all the support you need to play 18 holes in total comfort and style. These starfish, black and white golf shoes are due to be released June 1, so be sure to bookmark this page to catch them as soon as they drop.

Kyrie Infinity Basketball Shoes

Hit the court in true baller style with these Kyrie Infinity Basketball Shoes. They offer a tight custom fit along with enhanced responsiveness, helping you stay supported and safe when accelerating and decelerating on the ball court, like NBA star Kyrie Irving.

Nike Air Max 97

Initially designed for performance running, the Nike Max Air 97 is comfortable, supportive and durable enough for daily wear. They’re sleek and streamlined in design and pair effortlessly with anything in your wardrobe.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07

There’s no doubt that the Nike Air Force 1s are a classic. Although they’ve been around for a while, these kicks have been enjoying a resurgence in popularity. If you haven’t noticed, take a look around and you’ll be spotting them on everyone. That said, these are the sneakers to have for summer 2022. They go with everything and are comfortable and sturdy enough for everyday wear. Grab a pair to add to your sneaker collection. You definitely won’t regret it.