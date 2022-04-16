Laundry Mishap? Here’s How To Restring Your Hoodies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The washing machine is a mysterious place, where all of your socks go to get lost for a little while (or forever). One common laundry issue is losing the drawstring on your best hoodie, which can slip out of the hole if not properly tied. The drawstring can accidentally get pulled out if you’re the type to fiddle with it, too. Whatever the reason, learning how to restring a hoodie doesn’t need to be too frustrating of an experience.

There are a couple of common ways to restring your hoodie if it gets pulled out. The first is the straw method, for which you’ll need:

A hoodie string

A plastic drinking straw

A stapler

The second method you can use is the safety pin method, for which you’ll need:

A hoodie string

A safety pin

I tried both methods to see which method was easiest, and which worked best. Don’t own any hoodies? This method could be used on a pair of sweatpants or pajama pants, too.

After you restring your hoodies, it’s a good idea to tie the ends to ensure they stay in place.

How To Restring a Hoodie With a Straw

A simple plastic straw can be an easy way to restring your hoodie, but results can vary depending on the kind of straw used and the type of hoodie you have. Here’s how to restring a hoodie with a straw.

Step 1:

Thread the hoodie string through the straw. If you find that the string slips out of the straw, you can staple the straw to secure the hoodie string in place.

Jonathan Zavaleta | SPY

Step 2:

Insert the straw into one end of the hoodie’s eyelet.

Jonathan Zavaleta | SPY

Step 3:

Slide the straw along the inside of the hood.

Jonathan Zavaleta | SPY

Step 4:

Pull the straw out of the other end and remove the straw.

Jonathan Zavaleta | SPY

How To Restring a Hoodie With a Safety Pin

All that is required for this method is a single safety pin. This method is also simple and should only take a couple of minutes, but results may vary depending on the kind of hoodie you have.

Here’s how to restring a hoodie with a safety pin.

Step 1:

Insert the sharp end of the pin through the tip of the string. The closer you can get to the edge of the string, the better. Of course, if the drawstring has a metal or plastic aglet, you’ll need to insert the pin just below that bit.

Jonathan Zavaleta | SPY

Step 2:

Close the pin, then insert the pin through one eyelet of the hoodie.

Jonathan Zavaleta | SPY

Step 3:

Gradually shuffle the pin through the hood toward the other side. The pin will make it easier to find the string and prevent it from bunching up inside the hole.

Jonathan Zavaleta | SPY

Step 4:

Pull the pin out of the other eyelet and unclip it from the drawstring.

Jonathan Zavaleta | SPY

Which Method Is Best?

The best method for restringing your hoodie depends largely on your hoodie and what you have available around the house. If your hoodie has large eyelets with reinforced grommets, the straw method might be easier. The straw method will work better if your hoodie has wider strings that more easily stay in place. Additionally, if your hoodie has large eyelets with reinforced grommets, the straw will likely slip in easily.

The hoodie I was using had small eyelets with no grommets. That meant it was easier to use the pin method because the small pin could fit into the small eyelet more easily than the straw. However, the small size of the pin meant it took a little longer to shuffle the string across the hood. The pin method will work with a wider range of hoodies because a small safety pin will fit into most eyelets, whereas not every eyelet is wide enough for a plastic straw.

Straw Method: Best for hoodies with large, grommeted eyelets and thicker strings.

Safety Pin Method: Best for hoodies with small eyelets and thin strings with no aglets.

The Best Hoodies To Buy

Now that you’ve learned how to restring a hoodie, you might as well add some new hoodies to the rotation. These are some of the best and most comfortable hoodies to buy right now.

Champion Reverse Weave Hoodie

It’s a classic for a reason. Champion’s Reverse Weave Hoodie offers unparalleled comfort at an excellent price. The reverse weave fabric is cotton-rich and resists shrinkage, so it’ll stand up to wash after wash.

Courtesy of Champion

Everlane The Track Hoodie

Everlane’s track hoodie makes lost hoodie strings a thing of the past by eliminating the string entirely. Of course, you still get all of the comfort and functionality of a hoodie. Plus, it’s 100% cotton and is made from cozy french terry.

Courtesy of Everlane

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece

Nike is known for highly technical performance gear, but the brand also does the basics well. This simple hoodie is made from 80% cotton and 20% polyester for comfort and performance. It comes in a ton of colors, too.

Courtesy of Nike

