How to Wash Linen, According to Fashion Experts

When hearing about a fancy fabric like linen, there’s an immediate thought that it requires more time and effort than your standard cotton shirts. However, that’s an incorrect and preconceived notion. Linen is pretty easy and straightforward to care for, especially relative to heavier fabrics like wool or suede. If you’re unsure of where to start when it comes to caring for a linen suit, shirt, or pants.

What the Experts Say

“I have a linen suit, [but] I don’t wash it regularly,” says Adam Appugliesi, founder and creative director of Libero. “I will, depending on how crazy of a night [I have].” He recommends taking it to the dry cleaners so they can properly care for it and bring it back to life. However, with other linen clothes, Appugliesi washes them “in warm water and Persil detergent and [then] hang to dry as it is a natural fabric. You can let it do its damn thing. I don’t have a drying rack in the condo, but there is a bar in my bathroom that has acted as a superhero on many occasions where I will lay the linen pants or shirts in as they come back to life from a natural drying process.”

Tips for Washing at Home

If you’re planning on machine washing at home, it’s recommended that you follow the same process as you would when washing cotton clothing. Pair white linen items together and wash colored linens together so they all don’t bleed together. Additionally, only wash linen with linen so heavier materials (like denim, for example) don’t damage them. You’ll want to turn the items inside out and wash them at lower temperatures—i.e., cold—in the gentle cycle. Additionally, avoid additives like bleach and fabric softener. Fun fact: linen grows softer with each subsequent wash! Feel free to use an eco-friendly detergent like Nellie’s, or any detergent you’d find at your local grocery store. Just be sure it’s free of bleach, fabric softeners, and enzymes.

If handwashing, you’ll want to fill up a container (a tub or large sink work great for individual items) with lukewarm warm and a dash of detergent that’s additive free, like the ones we highlighted above. Submerge the clothing underwater for about 10 to 15 minutes before swashing the clothing back and forth before draining the water. However, don’t wring the linen out like you’re used to doing. Instead, roll it up and lightly press so you don’t damage the fabric in any capacity. Place it on a hanger—like this one—and let it air dry.

Tricks to Wash Linen

All those symbols on the tag aren’t just there to look cool. They’re instructions on how to wash your clothing accordingly. Tide has a handy, printable chart if you want to hang it up in your laundry room for future reference. If you’re ever in doubt about what to do, look at the tag.

Speaking of tags, if a garment says dry clean only, well, you’re off to the cleaners. Don’t attempt to wash those items at home, as you’ll likely ruin them.

You should definitely hit linen with an iron once it’s done drying. Some amount of wrinkling is bound to occur when wearing it, but you never ever want it to look like it’s just come out of the washer. Plus, you’ll look good with a freshly ironed piece of clothing—especially one as dynamic and interesting as linen.