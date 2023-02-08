Skip to main content
Huckberry’s Durable and Stylish Outdoor Wear Are Up to 40% off

Winter is when Men’s fashion thrives. Fellas, we’ve still got a couple more months to show off our style and Huckberry is here to help us finish off the season strong. Known for its rugged and stylish apparel, the outdoor fashion brand has kicked off a sale featuring discounts of up to 40% off on some of its seasonal favorites. These selections have great utility and can be layered with each other all while looking good on you in any combination.

Unfortunately, the Flint and Tinder’s waxed canvas trucker jacket which Pedro Pascal is sporting in the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us is not part of the sale. Though, there are some excellent picks to last you through the winter and into spring that could be equally viable in an apocalyptic scenario.

According to the site, the inventory listed is pretty limited for this sale and once they’re sold out, they won’t be restocked. So if anything catches your eye, now’s the time to pull the trigger.

Save Up to 40% During the Huckberry Annual Winter Sale

Windzip Popover 

$182 $228 20% off

Buy Now

This breathable nylon and spandex popover is ideal for heading outdoors. The material gives it a bit of give and stretch to it that is still durable. It’s a lightweight, versatile piece that works as the last layer over the top of a sweatshirt or T-shirt or as a mid-layer under a jacket.

Save Up to 40% During the Huckberry Annual Winter Sale

The Motif Cardigan Sweater – Exclusive

$120 $185 35% off

Buy Now

This is a timeless piece that exudes comfort. Made from a thick blend of cotton, polyester, and yak wool woven in a vintage western pattern and held together with five oversized tortoiseshell buttons—this cardigan strikes a perfect balance between cool and cozy.

Save Up to 40% During the Huckberry Annual Winter Sale

Big Wave Puffer Jacket

$137 $228 40% off

Buy Now

This throwback to the 80’s use of color block style completes this puffer jacket’s retro, yet modern, look. It’s stitched with a quilted wave pattern and utilizes a hem cord lock system at the bottom to keep cold air or snow out.

Save Up to 40% During the Huckberry Annual Winter Sale

Seawool Bubble Shirt Jacket

$122 $188 35% off

Buy Now

This seaworthy, quilted coat is made from—get this—recycled plastic bottles and oyster shells. The seawool shares similar qualities to merino wool in that is soft to the touch, antimicrobial, and temperature-regulating.

