Start Your Engines and Racing Season in Style With This Hurley X NASCAR Collab

On February 19, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off with the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500. The Great American Race, some say. So what does Hurley have to do with NASCAR? Well, the two have come together in an unlikely collab.

Hurley’s synonymous with sports that begin with the letter “S.” Skateboarding, surfing, swimming, and snowboarding. “Racing and surfing take dedication, commitment, and drive and have many of the same key attributes.” Ralph Gindi, COO and co-founder of Bluestar Alliance, Hurley’s parent company, explained about the collab. “We have fused the two as one in the latest Hurley x NASCAR collection while taking our brand trackside.” The face of the collab is NASCAR Rookie of the Year hopeful Noah Gragson. Hurley is the official partner of the Petty GMS No.42 Chevrolet car.

There are two limited fashion collaborations from Hurley and NASCAR. One is available now; the other will be released right before the NASCAR Darlington Throwback Weekend in April. When you shop on Hurley’s site, you can also preview April’s collection. One can dress from top to bottom with the Hurley X NASCAR collection. There are hats, tops, hoodies, jackets, and shorts.

Courtesy of Hurley $199.95 Worn by NASCAR athlete Noah Gragson, this jacket sports flames on the sleeves, red piping, and patches on the sleeves. The front is emblazoned with “NASCAR,” while the back says “Hurley.” This is a limited-edition item. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Courtesy of Hurley $45.00 You can never go wrong with a long sleeve tee. This limited edition model has “NASCAR” emblazoned on the sleeves and the logo on the front. It’s made of a midweight cotton jersey.

Courtesy of Hurley $75.00 Up your hoodie game with this soft fleece pullover. The back has a retro racing graphic. The sleeves and chest showcase NASCAR’s various branded logos. The hoodie has a nicely sized kangaroo front pocket.

Courtesy of Hurley $75.00 In or out of the water, boardshorts are a summer wardrobe must-have. These NASCAR-themed boardshorts are made with four-way stretch and quick dry fabric. They’re made with recycled materials, have a back pocket, and a tie waist. One leg has a flame design, while the other has racing-themed graphics. It also comes in aqua.

Courtesy of Hurley $35.00 Nicely oversized, this midweight cotton tee has the same logo on the back and the front. Pair it with shorts or jeans.

