I SPY: Tribeca Film Festival

As the Tribeca Film Festival starts winding down, some of the biggest names in independent cinema have been seen walking the red carpets around New York in some fashion-forward looks. As opposed to the tuxedos sported for the Tony Awards or the linen numbers finely pressed for the Cannes Film Festival last month, the Tribeca screenings had a decidedly more mellow look, with some casual basics mixed into the wardrobe selections. Luckily, SPY’s operatives were taking notes on some of our favorite picks.

Robert DeNiro

Courtesy of Buck Mason & Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

When you own the festival, you don’t need to go full suit and tie. For his big reception receiving the key to the city, he wore a blazer and what looks very much like one of these sueded cotton polos from Buck Mason.

Ethan Suplee

Courtesy of Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival & Todd Snyder

Spotted at the Blood for Dust premiere, Suplee’s taking the vintage route for the week of summer heat with a retro-inspired polo. Get the look at Todd Snyder.

Ricky Velez

Courtesy of VIPbag & Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Velez wore some of the best merch in town for the premiere of The Listener. You can grab one from the world famous steakhouse too from VIPbag.

Nick Jonas

Courtesy of Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival & Pini Parma

Jonas got properly dressed up for the evening, skipping the traditional tuxedo for a sage green suit with a custom belt added. For a similar style and color, Pini Parma is selling this one with Loro Piana fabric for an extra luxe boost.

Mark Ruffalo

Courtesy of Save Khaki United & Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Opting for a slightly more casual look, Ruffalo ditched the dress shirt for a heather gray henley shirt. A similar one is available here from Save Khaki United.

Matt Walsh

Courtesy of Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival & Industry of all Nations

Going all white is a major fashion flex. Keeping it humble with a chore coat is a nice move though. This one from Industry of all Nations matches the look pretty well.

Bob Balaban

Courtesy of Moscot & Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

The legendary character actor is back on the red carpet with his signature glasses. The small, circular frames in tortoise shell look great, and a near exact option is available from Moscot.